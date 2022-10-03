It is officially October which is my favorite month of the whole entire year! You would think that this was my birthday month but it is officially spooky season but also means it's time for Oktoberfest. In Lubbock we don't celebrate the two weeks like they do in Germany but we do have lots of fun celebrating the culture by drinking tons of beer and eating as much German foods as we can.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO