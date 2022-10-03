Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Picks New Location to House Migrants and Didn't Disclose the New CostTom HandyNew York City, NY
Newark Cop Guilty of Murder, Attempted MurderMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
Ghost Signs of NYC: Lerner ShopsFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
4 Cities in New York Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensNew York City, NY
Billionaire Landlord Pays for Hiding Buyers’ True Costs in Forest Hills Condo Conversion
This article was originally published by The CITY on Oct. 5, 2022 By Haidee Chu. A torn-up bedroom wall and exposed pipes. That is what Joe Yin remembers from several years ago, after the Forest Hills condo unit he lived in was converted — along with most of the building — from rent-stabilized units.
Gotham Gazette
New York's Opportunity to Purchase: Help Stabilized Renters Buy Their Buildings
Rent increases begin for roughly one million rent-stabilized New York City apartments on October 1, the highest increases since 2013. Fallout from the pandemic has strained landlords, especially owners of smaller multi-family rental buildings, and it has also dramatically impacted families who were already struggling to pay even below-market-rate rents.
These Staten Island businesses combined owe $18.3M in delinquent taxes to the state
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Six Staten Island businesses -- including two of the borough’s popular restaurants -- are listed on New York State Department of Taxation and Finance’s top 250 delinquent taxpayer list for businesses, and owe a combined $18.3 million. Most notable is Rosebank-based Yungasi, Inc.,...
NBC New York
What to Know About NYC Heat Laws
Love the sound of hissing radiators and knocking pipes in your New York City building? We've got great news. Heat season, the time of year when landlords are legally required to provide heat to tenants, kicked off on Saturday, Oct. 1, and runs through the end of May. For the...
nypressnews.com
Goodwill launches new website for online thrifting
NEW YORK — In this tight economy, everyone is felling the squeeze on our budgets. Thrifting is a great way to save money and shop sustainably. Now there’s a new way tp bargain hunt online. GoodWillFinds.com launches Tuesday. It’s a new secondhand marketplace for finding treasures, so you...
Fast Casual
Brooklyn Dumpling Shop opening 5 stores in Q4
New York-based Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is adding five locations by year's end in New York and New Jersey. Founded by Stratis Morfogen, the chain has partnered with Fransmart to expand its presence and has 75 units in development and is on track to have 250 units in development within the next two years.
Free technology classes offered for older New Yorkers
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new report surveying hundreds of older New Yorkers who live in public housing shows access to tablets with free technology classes not only combats social isolation and loneliness but also depression. Jean Dublin, 69, lives at the Woodson Houses in Brownsville and says she feels like a kid again. It’s […]
therealdeal.com
Facebook signs out of Midtown South
Facebook is ditching one of its earlier Manhattan office spaces in another sign that Big Tech’s appetite for real estate is not as all-consuming as it was a few years ago. The company, now known as Meta, terminated its lease at 225 Park Avenue South, where it occupied more than 200,000 square feet, a spokesperson confirmed to The Real Deal.
Thrillist
This Major Long Island Railroad Upgrade Will Make Your Next Trip Easier
After decades of debate and years of construction, one of the New York region's most important transportation projects is finally done, and it might just help out your next commute. This week, Governor Kathy Hochul celebrated the completion of a nearly 10-mile-long third track between Floral Park and Hicksville, New...
therealdeal.com
Rupert Murdoch’s One Madison unit leads Manhattan luxury contracts
Rupert Murdoch is halfway out of the Related Companies’ Flatiron condo tower. The media mogul’s Unit 57A in One Madison asking $16 million was Manhattan’s priciest contract last week, according to Olshan Realty’s report on homes asking $4 million or more. The three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom unit in the property, developed along with HFZ Capital Group and CIM Group, spans over 3,000 square feet.
Fight to save Brooklyn Botanical Garden possibly coming to an end
After fighting for nearly a half-decade, the fight to save the Brooklyn Botanical Garden may soon be coming to an end.
National gas prices rise again, as New York prices continue to drop
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Though average gas prices across the country rose for the second straight week following three consecutive months of decline, New Yorkers are still paying less and less to fuel up. As of Monday, the national average price for a gallon of gas is $3.79, which is...
Lawsuit challenging NYC outdoor dining program dismissed
NEW YORK -- A New York state appellate court dismissed a lawsuit Wednesday challenging New York City's outdoor dining program.The move will allow the city to advance plans to make the program permanent.RELATED STORY: In midst of lawsuit against city, some New Yorkers say they need to see new rules on outdoor diningA statement from a City Hall spokesperson credits outdoor dining for saving 100,000 jobs during the pandemic.Some opponents of the initiative had cited safety and quality-of-life concerns.
bkreader.com
Williamsburg Community Board Faces Catastrophe After Manager Redeems Decades of Paid Time Off
Brooklyn Community Board 1, which represents Williamsburg and Greenpoint, is currently without a district manager — a vital position that fields concerns from constituents, recommends land use projects and approves liquor licenses, block party and street fair permits. The reason? Gerald Esposito, the longtime district manager, retired after 45...
beckersasc.com
Gastroenterologist suing Mount Sinai for allegedly refusing to leave building he plans to convert to ASC
Gastroenterologist Shawn Khodadadian, MD, owner of a three-story building housing Mount Sinai's Heart Institute in New York City, is suing the health system for $596,000 in alleged unpaid rent, Commercial Observer reported Oct. 4. Mount Sinai's Heart Institute first subleased the space in 2013 for $19,144 a month, according to...
4 Cities in New York Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, four cities in the great state of New York were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
NYC winter predictions: Here’s how 2 early forecasts stack up as Dec. approaches
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — While chilly conditions on Staten Island are expected to dissipate later this week, again giving way to fall weather, the borough is just months away from the arrival of winter and the potential of snow impacting the area. After New York City’s last winter saw...
untappedcities.com
A Guide to the Mansions of Victorian Flatbush in Brooklyn
Once home to acres of colonial Dutch farmland, Flatbush is now an area of Brooklyn known for boasting some of the most magnificent and diverse architecture in New York City. Flatbush’s architectural splendor can be attributed to the development boom it experienced in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. At that time, a slew of real estate developers bought up farmland in the Flatbush area of Brooklyn and constructed residential suburban neighborhoods. This boom was spurred by many factors, including new transportation lines that connected the borough to Manhattan, the completion of the Brooklyn Bridge in 1883, and the opening of Prospect Park in 1867.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Casino expansion for New York City area moves forward
New York gambling regulators on Monday named officials to a board to oversee siting for casinos in the New York City metropolitan area as the state seeks to expand commercial gaming halls to a lucrative market beyond upstate communities. The Gaming Commission named former New York City Housing Commissioner Vicki...
Here’s how much rain has fallen in Staten Island neighborhoods this week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A persistent storm hovering off the East Coast has delivered multiple days of precipitation and heavy wind to Staten Island, spurring flooding and coastal inundation across the borough. From Sunday though Tuesday — the first days the storm, spawned from the remnants of Hurricane Ian...
Apartment Therapy
