Brownfield, TX

Lonestar 99.5

6 Lubbock Breweries That Brew Their own Fall Inspired Beers

It is officially October which is my favorite month of the whole entire year! You would think that this was my birthday month but it is officially spooky season but also means it's time for Oktoberfest. In Lubbock we don't celebrate the two weeks like they do in Germany but we do have lots of fun celebrating the culture by drinking tons of beer and eating as much German foods as we can.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

A Reflection On the Lubbock Fire Next Door

I'm sure most of Lubbock has heard about the two-alarm fire that happened at the Boulder Creek Apartments Monday (October 3rd, 2022). What you may not know is that these apartments are directly next to the radio station. We were never in any peril whatsoever here at the station, but...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

7 Places Around Lubbock to Go to a Pumpkin Patch

If you're looking for the perfect pumpkin for decorating, carving or eating, you've come to the right place. We're talking about seven different places to see pumpkins around the Lubbock area. Some are just pumpkin patches, and some have other great offerings. We've got the names, locations and when they're...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Gov. Abbott reappoints Lubbock’s Monte L. Monroe as Texas State Historian

AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, Governor Greg Abbott announced the reappointment of Monte L. Monroe, Ph.D. as the Texas State Historian for a term set to expire on October 5, 2024. According to a press release from the governor’s office, Monroe is responsible for increasing public knowledge about the...
TEXAS STATE
Lonestar 99.5

New Lubbock Park Plans Are Great, But Baffling

The city has finally unveiled a 20-year master plan for its parks. I'm so pleased that Lubbock is investing in its parks. I do believe that these improvements should take place a little quicker than the next 20 years, but for now, we'll take it. The short version is that...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

The Red Raiders Need to Fly This Fan Out

I guess the first thing I should tell you is this guy says "s***"...a lot. The next thing you need to know is that he's about had it with his son's support of the Texas Longhorns. There's something kind of charming about this guy's interaction with his dad and the...
AUSTIN, TX
KCBD

Levelland gearing up for Petticoats on the Prairie event

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - The Petticoats on the Prairie vintage market in Levelland will open its doors on Oct. 14 and Oct. 15. The event will be located at the Mallet Event Center and Arena at 2320 S Highway 385. Admission is $6 at the door and is good for...
LEVELLAND, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Project, major improvements to 114th St. between Indiana & Quaker Ave.

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation’s Lubbock District will begin work on a major improvement project along 114th Street from Indiana Avenue to Quaker Avenue. According to a press release from TxDOT, the $12.79 million City of Lubbock project will completely rebuild the existing roadway from...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock, TX
