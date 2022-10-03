Read full article on original website
In California, a public power provider’s new headquarters serves as a test case for an innovative microgrid and for reducing greenhouse gas emissions
Sonoma Clean Power (SCP), the public power provider for California’s Sonoma and Mendocino Counties, recently unveiled its new all-electric headquarters. Billed as the world’s first GridOptimal building, the project features an innovative microgrid and intends to go beyond net zero energy standards by reducing greenhouse gas emissions on the state’s electric grid.
