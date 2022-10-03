Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Indiana appeals court opens door for COVID-19 class action lawsuits against colleges and universities
The Indiana Court of Appeals has struck down a 2021 state law aimed at protecting colleges and universities from class action lawsuits stemming from the shutdown of in-person instruction and residential campus services amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Keller J. Mellowitz, a student at Ball State University, challenged the statute at...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Missouri’s Roman Catholic bishops oppose legalization of recreational marijuana
JEFFERSON CITY — If you’re tempted to vote next month to legalize the recreational use of marijuana — don’t, say the leaders of Missouri’s four Roman Catholic dioceses. In an article published by the Catholic Missourian on Monday, the bishops, acting as officers of the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois governor's race: Pritzker and Bailey set to debate Thursday
(The Center Square) – With the election about a month away, the two men who want to be governor of Illinois for the next four years square off in a debate Thursday night. Democratic incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, will take the stage at Illinois State University in Normal in a debate sponsored by AARP of Illinois. The debate will allow members from two crucial voting blocs to hear from the candidates on matters important to both, including affordable housing, health care, and education.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Missouri Gov. Parson calls $760 million tax cut fair, fiscally responsible
(The Center Square) – Republican Gov. Mike Parson signed a bill reducing Missouri's income tax on Wednesday and said it was fair, fiscally responsible and helps all workers. "You're being fair to everybody – everybody who's drawing a paycheck," Parson told reporters in his office at the capitol. "If you draw more, you're going to pay more (taxes). It depends on how you look at that. Is the number going to be larger because you make more money? Yes. But the percentage is the same."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois secretary of state candidates talk elections, other issues
SPRINGFIELD — Secretary of state candidates Alexi Giannoulias, a Chicago Democrat and former state treasurer, and Dan Brady, a Republican state representative from Bloomington, each spent 45 minutes before a panel organized by the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors in recent weeks. Here are some of their stances and...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Louisiana AG Landry will run for governor in 2023
(The Center Square) — The 2023 Louisiana gubernatorial race started with a big announcement Wednesday. Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry says he’s running for the state’s highest office. The attorney general and former congressman made the announcement in a video shared on both Facebook and Twitter. "What...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Legislative Update from Senator Joey Hensley
Vote Yes on 1: Protect the Right-to-Work as a Tennessee Tradition. Tennessee’s Right to Work law has been an essential driver of economic growth for Tennessee since it was first enacted in 1947. Since then, businesses have flocked to Tennessee for our pro-business environment that promotes economic growth and prosperity and avoids burdensome regulations. Tennessee’s law ensures workers cannot be forced to join a union and pay dues to keep their jobs. It protects workers’ choice and is attractive to businesses. Amendment 1 to the Tennessee Constitution will ensure future generations of Tennesseans have the right to work regardless of their membership in a union and to protect Tennessee’s longstanding tradition of a friendly business climate.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Exchange helps match livestock with land
On the Midwest Grazing Exchange website, icons show areas where people are looking for land to graze their livestock, as well as areas where people have grazable land. University of Missouri research professor Ashley Conway serves as state grazing exchange host. She says the program helps livestock owners and people with grazable land see what their options are.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
With a stroke of his pen, Parson approves income tax cut for Missourians, starting in January
JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson put his signature on an election-year income tax cut Wednesday, heralding the phased-in reduction as a “fiscally conservative” move that will put money back in taxpayers’ pockets. Under a plan worked out by lawmakers in a monthlong special session, the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pansing Brooks points to Republican, nonpartisan support
Democratic congressional nominee Patty Pansing Brooks pledged Wednesday to be a congresswoman for all Nebraskans who live in the 1st District during a news conference where about two dozen registered Republicans and nonpartisans gathered to express their support for her candidacy. "I am a lifelong public school teacher and lifelong...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia Municipal Association hires Jim Thornton as new Governmental Relations chair
ATLANTA — The Georgia Municipal Association has announced the hiring of Jim Thornton as director of Governmental Relations. In this position, he will lead GMA’s legislative advocacy team and its efforts to support all of Georgia’s 537 member cities. The duties of the position include working with...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Spokane County commissioner calls out state Commerce director for progressive spending spree
(The Center Square) – Spokane County Commissioner Josh Kerns said there are several ironies to Washington Department of Commerce Director Lisa Brown using an “unusual surplus of 2018 campaign funds to fuel her partisan political activity in Spokane.”. Since 2021, Federal Election Commission reports show that Brown has...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Idaho tax rebates are on the way. Where's yours?
BOISE — Idahoans who qualify for the 2022 Special Session rebate can now track their payment online at tax.idaho.gov/rebate. To get the status of their rebate, they’ll need their Social Security number and either their Idaho driver’s license, state-issued identification number, or their 2021 income tax return.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Colorado saw dramatic decrease in police interaction with students due to pandemic
Colorado experienced a sharp decrease in the number of law enforcement contacts with students on school grounds during the 2020-2021 school year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic that forced students off campus and into online learning. There were 1,023 incidents in 280 public schools for the school year, with reporting...
KPVI Newschannel 6
During Tyler stop, Abbott says he wants $13B property tax cut
Gov. Greg Abbott says he wants to use half of the state’s $27 billion budget surplus to provide the largest property tax cut in the state’s history. Abbott was in Tyler on Wednesday for a business roundtable at Preferred On-Site Fleet Services of Texas to discuss the economy of the city and state.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Virginia celebrating Hindu Heritage Month for first time
October is being celebrated as “Hindu Heritage Month” for the first time across Virginia. “This is a momentous occasion for the Hindu community in Virginia,” said Del. Suhas Subramanyam (D-Ashburn), who earlier this year patroned legislation establishing the event. It passed unanimously. The designation “is a symbol...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Oregon's public agencies will have to pay out more for employee pensions
State and local government employers will still have to pay out more to support Oregon's public pension fund in the next two-year budget cycle. But the increased contributions, which the board of the Oregon Public Employees Retirement System approved Friday, Sept. 30, were cushioned by healthy investment earnings at the end of 2021.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Satanic Temple files lawsuit over Idaho abortion laws
Originally published Oct. 3 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.Idaho faces another challenge to its abortion bans in federal court, but this time from the Satanic Temple, which argues the state’s abortion laws are unconstitutional violations of property rights, the equal protection clause, religious freedom and involuntary servitude. The religious association filed the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia says it awarded $104.7M in road projects, but $93M deferred
(The Center Square) — The Georgia Department of Transportation said it awarded seven projects valued at more than $104.7 million in August. However, the awards list the agency provided indicates that the state only awarded about $12.1 million in projects. A GDOT spokesman said officials deferred a pair of widening and reconstruction projects worth roughly $93 million and expect to award them later.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Iowa 4-H youth showcase plants and livestock at the State Fair
AMES, Iowa — Iowa 4-H youth were eager to showcase their animals at the 2022 Iowa State Fair. They exhibited over 5,500 4-H livestock and horticulture entries this year, according to a news release. A record number of swine and meat goats were exhibited in 4-H livestock shows. Youth...
Comments / 0