Daviess County, IN

wibqam.com

VCSC is looking to beef up security on playgrounds after hours

VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Family members and Vigo County School Corporation officials say they share similar concerns, security at school facilities. Contributing factors to this issue include acts of vandalism at Woodrow Wilson Middle School and the property being used for a viral TikTok challenge, the ‘milk crate challenge.’ Also, in August of this year, a 22-year-old man was shot and killed near Davis Park Elementary School.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wibqam.com

Local architect to restore a famous Vigo Co. home

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A famous Vigo County home welcomed visitors for the first time in decades. The Rocky Edge Estate in southern Vigo County was first purchased by the Root family, who’s famous for the Coca-Cola contour bottle, in the 1920s. They built up the 88-acre...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Court docs: Bloomington man threatened walkers with machete

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington man faces charges after police say he followed people on a trail and threatened them with a machete. The court document filed in the case against Jeremy Roberts reads like a short horror story. Four people were walking down the B-Line Trail late Saturday afternoon when a stranger approached them.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wamwamfm.com

The New Daviess County Sheriff App

The new Daviess County Sheriff App is up and running, keeping the community informed of any information that the department needs to get out. You can download the app for free on your Apple or Android phone. Just search for Daviess County Indiana Sheriff and add it to your list. Chief Deputy Steve Sturgis with the department says they are able to post a lot of information on the app…
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Two charged in connection to overdose death of Terre Haute woman

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people will appear in court later this month after they were accused of contributing to the overdose death of a Terre Haute woman. Indianapolis police arrested 25-year-old Aaron Gates of Paris, Illinois. Police also arrested 24-year-old Kristin Carrington of Greencastle, Indiana. Officials believe they dealt...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Update: One injured in Sycamore St. house fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was brought to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries following a house fire Wednesday evening in the 1400 block of Sycamore St. Fire officials reportedly saw a plume of smoke around 7:00 pm and headed over to investigate where they discovered a house on fire. Battalion […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
#Linus K12#Racism#Weht#Racial Injustice#Racial Issues#Daviess Co
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Kevin Welborn, 45, of Washington, was arrested on 3 counts of Incest, 2 counts of Domestic Battery, Neglect of a Dependent, and Invasion of Privacy. Bond was set at $250,000. Trevor Pinkston, 29, of Terre Haute, was arrested on a count of Petition to Revoke. No bond was set. Total...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Masks optional: Local hospital changes Covid-19 masking policy

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Masks will no longer be required at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes. The change comes after the CDC updated its recommendation for masks in health care facilities. When communities have a low transmission level of Covid-19, they can choose to make wearing masks optional. If transmission...
VINCENNES, IN
wamwamfm.com

Semi Drives Into Susan Bobes Restaurant

Gibson County – There was an accident at Susan Bobes Restaurant in Princeton where a semi drove partially into the dining room. No one was in the building at the time. Per the city engineer, there is no structural damage. According to the owner, they have started clean up...
PRINCETON, IN
14news.com

Fall Festival King and Queen crowned

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Fall Festival has a new king and queen. Aiden Hauke and Emily Nurrenbern from Saint Philip Catholic school were crowned the winners at the 101st annual Fall Festival. The queen candidates and their escorts are 8th grade students selected by their peers through...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

ECSD says “an old scam has reared its ugly head”

ALBION, Ill. (WEHT) – The Edwards County Sheriff’s Department (ECSD) says an old scam has returned, and the scam involves claims that a loved one has been arrested and needs bail money. ECSD says some people in Edwards County have received calls from someone claiming to be a relative like a grandchild. Deputies say the […]
EDWARDS COUNTY, IL
14news.com

Semi crashes into restaurant in Princeton, closes intersection

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid the intersection of Broadway Street and Main Street due to a crash. Princeton police say the crash involved a semi going into a building. A picture shared with us shows the building hit was Susan...
PRINCETON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Update: Passersby render lifesaving aid to trucker before EMTs arrive

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: A semi-truck driver from Georgia has been flown to an Indianapolis hospital following a rollover crash on I-70 in Clay County Tuesday. According to Indiana State Police Sergeant Matt Ames, the crash occurred at approximately 8:00 a.m. at the 23-mile marker of I-70 westbound. That’s near the Brazil exit. Ames […]
BRAZIL, IN
14news.com

Medical helicopter called to Warrick Co. crash

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews, including a medical helicopter, were called to a crash Tuesday night near Boonville. Dispatchers say it happened at the intersection of IN-61 and Roeder Road. We are working to get more information.
BOONVILLE, IN
theseymourowl.com

Tragic accident claims Marcus Booker’s life

Marcus Booker, a member of the Seymour Owl family, died in a single-vehicle wreck Friday evening September 23 in far northeastern Jackson County, police reported to The Tribune. Marcus was born on September 3, 2006, in Columbus, Indiana, the son of Larry Montell and Brandy Lee Bragg Booker. The crash,...
JACKSON COUNTY, IN

