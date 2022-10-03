Read full article on original website
wibqam.com
VCSC is looking to beef up security on playgrounds after hours
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Family members and Vigo County School Corporation officials say they share similar concerns, security at school facilities. Contributing factors to this issue include acts of vandalism at Woodrow Wilson Middle School and the property being used for a viral TikTok challenge, the ‘milk crate challenge.’ Also, in August of this year, a 22-year-old man was shot and killed near Davis Park Elementary School.
wibqam.com
Local architect to restore a famous Vigo Co. home
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A famous Vigo County home welcomed visitors for the first time in decades. The Rocky Edge Estate in southern Vigo County was first purchased by the Root family, who’s famous for the Coca-Cola contour bottle, in the 1920s. They built up the 88-acre...
wrul.com
Grayville Father Addresses Grayville School Board Over Alleged Strip Search of Student
Story courtesy of Hailey Winkleman for WROY/WRUL News. A special meeting was called by the Grayville Board of Education on Monday evening to discuss a recent incident at the high school. The meeting was promptly called to order at six o’clock, and the board called roll and welcomed visitors.
Fox 59
Court docs: Bloomington man threatened walkers with machete
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington man faces charges after police say he followed people on a trail and threatened them with a machete. The court document filed in the case against Jeremy Roberts reads like a short horror story. Four people were walking down the B-Line Trail late Saturday afternoon when a stranger approached them.
wamwamfm.com
The New Daviess County Sheriff App
The new Daviess County Sheriff App is up and running, keeping the community informed of any information that the department needs to get out. You can download the app for free on your Apple or Android phone. Just search for Daviess County Indiana Sheriff and add it to your list. Chief Deputy Steve Sturgis with the department says they are able to post a lot of information on the app…
WTHI
Two charged in connection to overdose death of Terre Haute woman
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people will appear in court later this month after they were accused of contributing to the overdose death of a Terre Haute woman. Indianapolis police arrested 25-year-old Aaron Gates of Paris, Illinois. Police also arrested 24-year-old Kristin Carrington of Greencastle, Indiana. Officials believe they dealt...
Can You Openly Drink Alcohol in Public During Evansville’s Fall Festival?
If you have ever attended the West Side Nut Club's Fall Festival in Evansville and wondered if you can legally drink while you are out on Franklin Street, we've got the answer. Indiana Liquor Laws. Like most states, Indiana has a plethora of laws surrounding the sale, consumption, and transportation...
Update: One injured in Sycamore St. house fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was brought to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries following a house fire Wednesday evening in the 1400 block of Sycamore St. Fire officials reportedly saw a plume of smoke around 7:00 pm and headed over to investigate where they discovered a house on fire. Battalion […]
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Kevin Welborn, 45, of Washington, was arrested on 3 counts of Incest, 2 counts of Domestic Battery, Neglect of a Dependent, and Invasion of Privacy. Bond was set at $250,000. Trevor Pinkston, 29, of Terre Haute, was arrested on a count of Petition to Revoke. No bond was set. Total...
WTHI
Masks optional: Local hospital changes Covid-19 masking policy
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Masks will no longer be required at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes. The change comes after the CDC updated its recommendation for masks in health care facilities. When communities have a low transmission level of Covid-19, they can choose to make wearing masks optional. If transmission...
wamwamfm.com
Semi Drives Into Susan Bobes Restaurant
Gibson County – There was an accident at Susan Bobes Restaurant in Princeton where a semi drove partially into the dining room. No one was in the building at the time. Per the city engineer, there is no structural damage. According to the owner, they have started clean up...
14news.com
Fall Festival King and Queen crowned
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Fall Festival has a new king and queen. Aiden Hauke and Emily Nurrenbern from Saint Philip Catholic school were crowned the winners at the 101st annual Fall Festival. The queen candidates and their escorts are 8th grade students selected by their peers through...
Fallen firefighter John Schoffstall honored at International memorial
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Over two years after his death, Terre Haute firefighter John Schoffstall was honored by the International Association of Firefighters, having his name added to their memorial for those who died in the line of duty in Colorado Springs. John’s wife Jennifer, and their two kids were on hand, as were a […]
ECSD says “an old scam has reared its ugly head”
ALBION, Ill. (WEHT) – The Edwards County Sheriff’s Department (ECSD) says an old scam has returned, and the scam involves claims that a loved one has been arrested and needs bail money. ECSD says some people in Edwards County have received calls from someone claiming to be a relative like a grandchild. Deputies say the […]
14news.com
Semi crashes into restaurant in Princeton, closes intersection
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid the intersection of Broadway Street and Main Street due to a crash. Princeton police say the crash involved a semi going into a building. A picture shared with us shows the building hit was Susan...
Update: Passersby render lifesaving aid to trucker before EMTs arrive
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: A semi-truck driver from Georgia has been flown to an Indianapolis hospital following a rollover crash on I-70 in Clay County Tuesday. According to Indiana State Police Sergeant Matt Ames, the crash occurred at approximately 8:00 a.m. at the 23-mile marker of I-70 westbound. That’s near the Brazil exit. Ames […]
14news.com
Medical helicopter called to Warrick Co. crash
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews, including a medical helicopter, were called to a crash Tuesday night near Boonville. Dispatchers say it happened at the intersection of IN-61 and Roeder Road. We are working to get more information.
wevv.com
Car crashes into power pole in northwest Vanderburgh County
Crews were at the scene of a crash involving a power pole in Vanderburgh County on Wednesday. Officials with the German Township Fire Department said their crews were on the scene of the crash around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. They say it happened in the area of Big Cynthiana Road...
Ascension St. Vincent closing Bedford hospital, nine practice locations
According to two warn notices filed with the state of Indiana, Ascension St. Vincent is closing its Bedford hospital and nine practice locations across Bedford and Mitchell.
theseymourowl.com
Tragic accident claims Marcus Booker’s life
Marcus Booker, a member of the Seymour Owl family, died in a single-vehicle wreck Friday evening September 23 in far northeastern Jackson County, police reported to The Tribune. Marcus was born on September 3, 2006, in Columbus, Indiana, the son of Larry Montell and Brandy Lee Bragg Booker. The crash,...
