Memphis VA Medical Center October Job Fair
Memphis VA Medical Center is hosting an on-site job fair for Registered Nurses (RN) and Nursing Assistant (NA). There will be on-site interviews conducted on October 12 & 26th from 5pm-8pm. If you are interested in participating in the upcoming job fair, you must complete the event registration. Register for...
GMSD superintendent discusses ‘3G’ battle after new health clinic opens for district employees
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The superintendent of the Germantown Municipal School District (GMSD) is speaking out over the battle over three schools in Germantown after Le Bonheur Methodist Hospital opened a primary health clinic on Monday for district employees and their families. Employees of Germantown Elementary, Middle and High School,...
Amid nursing shortage, two people switch careers to better serve Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As healthcare workers continue to grapple with working through a pandemic, the U.S. is still in the middle of a major nurse shortage. In fact, the nation’s shortage of nurses is expected to surpass 500,000 by 2025. Some people are making career switches to help...
In the Arms of An Angel empowers youth and gives back
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Every Tuesday as part of our Community Changers series, we shine a light on organization making a positive impact in our community. This week, we caught up with a group that bring social needs to the front of the line. Grace Hilton-Young and her husband Antonio are the founders of In the […]
Shelby County needs more people who qualify and are willing to foster children
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In Shelby County there is a serious need for foster parents. The Department of Children Services said the pandemic increased the number of children needing a home. Right now, there are more than 7,000 children in Tennessee's foster care system, but only 243 approved foster homes....
New after-school trade program coming to Memphis
"Keys To Life" aims to introduce manual skills to 10th through 12th graders. The program is set to start the second week in November.
Campbell Clinic Opens New Location in Olive Branch
Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics recently opened its newest location at 6760 Goodman Road in Olive Branch, further bolstering its position as the largest orthopaedic practice in the West Tennessee and North Mississippi region. With locations in Germantown, Collierville, Midtown Memphis, East Memphis, Arlington, Southaven and, now, Olive Branch, Campbell Clinic is...
Black female excellence takes center stage at St. Jude Spirit of the Dream
MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- For the first time in its history, the St. Jude Spirit of the Dream event selected women for each of its highest accolades: the St. Jude Spirit of the Dream award and the Legacy Award. The event, held Thursday, Sept. 29 at The Kent, a premier event space and neighbor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®, brings Memphians together to celebrate the achievements of African Americans who embody the lifesaving mission of St. Jude and its founder, Danny Thomas who believed that no child, regardless of race should die in the dawn of life. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005495/en/ Dr. Adams-Graves (Photo: Business Wire)
MLGW hopes reopened offices will lead to smaller wait times
Dozens of cannabis growers approved in MS, one step closer to product on dispensary shelves. MLGW Community Offices have been closed to the public since the start of the pandemic. The “Memphis 13″ are 13 men and women who integrated Memphis City Schools more than six decades ago.
Leftover emergency rent assistance available in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn — Emergency rental assistance is bringing financial relief to the doorsteps of those struggling most to get through the pandemic. While Tennessee received an allocation of money for emergency rental assistance (ERA), Shelby County and the city of Memphis received a different set of allocated money for their emergency rental assistance.
Autumn Evenings Brings Live Music to Campus
The TIGUrS Urban Garden's music series, Autumn Evenings, returned last Thursday for its third year. Soothing music and a cool afternoon breeze drew over 40 listeners to the outdoor concert. The Urban Garden, located adjacent to Memorial Field, offers sustainable urban greenspaces, organic food, and now, live music. While the...
4 MLGW community offices reopen for walk-in customers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW community offices are reopening to customers Monday, the first time since closing during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company announced it would reopen four community office locations to walk-in customers beginning Oct. 3. The Summer Avenue office will remain closed, officials said. Downtown, Lamar, Whitehaven, and...
Memphis 13: Documentary reflects on years following desegregation, honors alums who made history
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s been 61 years since the desegregation of Memphis City Schools, when 13 Black students walked into local elementary schools for the first time. Now, The Memphis 13 Foundation has partnered with the Memphis-Shelby County School District to commemorate the event with a documentary screening and a panel discussion with members of the Memphis 13.
Lawsuit filed against Earnestine & Hazel’s, among others, alleging unpaid wages
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two former employees have filed a lawsuit against Earnestine & Hazel’s, a popular “haunted” Downtown dive bar, among others under the same ownership, alleging they are owed unpaid wages and unpaid overtime by the joint businesses. In March, a collective suit was filed...
Memphis 13 honored 61 years after integrating schools
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s been 61 years since a group of students broke the color barrier in Memphis. It was on this day back in 1961, 13 black first graders showed up for their first day of class at Bruce, Gordon, Rozelle, and Springdale elementary schools, integrating classrooms that were previously all-white. Known as the […]
What you may want to plant in your garden now, rather than waiting for spring
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the colder temperatures begin to hit the Mid-South, it’s time to start thinking about preparing gardens for the cold. And while most may not think of fall for gardening and planting, it may be the perfect time. “This should be the main planting season...
Shelby County commissioners look to tackle long lines, other problems at clerk’s office
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Officials in Shelby County are looking to tackle ongoing issues surrounding the Shelby County Clerk’s Office. Problems like hours-long lines and closures at office locations have frustrated customers for months. County commissioners like Mick Wright want to solve these problems. “I’m not worried about...
Margaritas Restaurant Construction Underway
In a matter of months Lakeland Town Square hopes to have three different restaurants open in Phase One of the development on Highway 70. According to the developers more could be coming in Phase Two, which is already under construction. Officials believe Lakeland Prep’s positioning just across highway 70 is a perfect complement to the dining options that will be diverse and should cover breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The Owners Box Bar and Grill and Carrington Oaks Coffeehouse are both looking to open soon and with the addition of Margaritas Restaurant there will be three options in Lakeland Town Square with plentiful seating and outdoor dining.
Olive Branch woman charged for defrauding COVID-19 relief programs
Five current or former IRS employees have been charged with schemes to defraud the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) Program, federal stimulus programs authorized as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The accused includes a woman from Olive Branch. Fatina...
West Memphis audit shows more than $7M not properly recorded
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark.– An audit for the City of West Memphis shows millions of dollars were not properly handled by officials. More than $7 million were reported incorrectly, according to the 2020 Arkansas Legislative Audit. Auditors said they contained misstatementments in assets, liabilities, and other financing sources for the General Fund, Street Fund, and the […]
