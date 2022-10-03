ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Memphis VA Medical Center October Job Fair

Memphis VA Medical Center is hosting an on-site job fair for Registered Nurses (RN) and Nursing Assistant (NA). There will be on-site interviews conducted on October 12 & 26th from 5pm-8pm. If you are interested in participating in the upcoming job fair, you must complete the event registration. Register for...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

In the Arms of An Angel empowers youth and gives back

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Every Tuesday as part of our Community Changers series, we shine a light on organization making a positive impact in our community. This week, we caught up with a group that bring social needs to the front of the line. Grace Hilton-Young and her husband Antonio are the founders of In the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Health
DeSoto Times Today

Campbell Clinic Opens New Location in Olive Branch

Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics recently opened its newest location at 6760 Goodman Road in Olive Branch, further bolstering its position as the largest orthopaedic practice in the West Tennessee and North Mississippi region. With locations in Germantown, Collierville, Midtown Memphis, East Memphis, Arlington, Southaven and, now, Olive Branch, Campbell Clinic is...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
The Associated Press

Black female excellence takes center stage at St. Jude Spirit of the Dream

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- For the first time in its history, the St. Jude Spirit of the Dream event selected women for each of its highest accolades: the St. Jude Spirit of the Dream award and the Legacy Award. The event, held Thursday, Sept. 29 at The Kent, a premier event space and neighbor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®, brings Memphians together to celebrate the achievements of African Americans who embody the lifesaving mission of St. Jude and its founder, Danny Thomas who believed that no child, regardless of race should die in the dawn of life. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005495/en/ Dr. Adams-Graves (Photo: Business Wire)
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Center#Physical Wellness#Social Wellness#Intellectual Wellness#Financial Wellness
actionnews5.com

MLGW hopes reopened offices will lead to smaller wait times

Dozens of cannabis growers approved in MS, one step closer to product on dispensary shelves. MLGW Community Offices have been closed to the public since the start of the pandemic. The “Memphis 13″ are 13 men and women who integrated Memphis City Schools more than six decades ago.
MEMPHIS, TN
Daily Helmsman

Autumn Evenings Brings Live Music to Campus

The TIGUrS Urban Garden's music series, Autumn Evenings, returned last Thursday for its third year. Soothing music and a cool afternoon breeze drew over 40 listeners to the outdoor concert. The Urban Garden, located adjacent to Memorial Field, offers sustainable urban greenspaces, organic food, and now, live music. While the...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

4 MLGW community offices reopen for walk-in customers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW community offices are reopening to customers Monday, the first time since closing during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company announced it would reopen four community office locations to walk-in customers beginning Oct. 3. The Summer Avenue office will remain closed, officials said. Downtown, Lamar, Whitehaven, and...
MILLINGTON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Walgreens
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis 13: Documentary reflects on years following desegregation, honors alums who made history

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s been 61 years since the desegregation of Memphis City Schools, when 13 Black students walked into local elementary schools for the first time. Now, The Memphis 13 Foundation has partnered with the Memphis-Shelby County School District to commemorate the event with a documentary screening and a panel discussion with members of the Memphis 13.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis 13 honored 61 years after integrating schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s been 61 years since a group of students broke the color barrier in Memphis. It was on this day back in 1961, 13 black first graders showed up for their first day of class at Bruce, Gordon, Rozelle, and Springdale elementary schools, integrating classrooms that were previously all-white. Known as the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
lakelandcurrents.com

Margaritas Restaurant Construction Underway

In a matter of months Lakeland Town Square hopes to have three different restaurants open in Phase One of the development on Highway 70. According to the developers more could be coming in Phase Two, which is already under construction. Officials believe Lakeland Prep’s positioning just across highway 70 is a perfect complement to the dining options that will be diverse and should cover breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The Owners Box Bar and Grill and Carrington Oaks Coffeehouse are both looking to open soon and with the addition of Margaritas Restaurant there will be three options in Lakeland Town Square with plentiful seating and outdoor dining.
LAKELAND, TN
desotocountynews.com

Olive Branch woman charged for defrauding COVID-19 relief programs

Five current or former IRS employees have been charged with schemes to defraud the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) Program, federal stimulus programs authorized as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The accused includes a woman from Olive Branch. Fatina...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
WREG

West Memphis audit shows more than $7M not properly recorded

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark.– An audit for the City of West Memphis shows millions of dollars were not properly handled by officials. More than $7 million were reported incorrectly, according to the 2020 Arkansas Legislative Audit. Auditors said they contained misstatementments in assets, liabilities, and other financing sources for the General Fund, Street Fund, and the […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy