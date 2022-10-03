Read full article on original website
Related
Aviation International News
FAA Certification Chief Promotes FBW in Light Rotorcraft
Lirio Liu, the executive director of the FAA’s aircraft certification service, lauded the potential benefits of fly-by-wire (FBW) flight control technology in future Part 27 rotorcraft at the Vertical Aviation Safety Team global conference in Hurst, Texas, on Tuesday. Liu called the future installation of FBW in light rotorcraft “a major advancement” that would enable safety-enhancing features, including flight envelope protection with implications to mitigate the leading causes of rotorcraft accidents including loss of control and inadvertent flight into instrument meteorological conditions. “We have an effort underway to have fly-by-wire installations in Part 27 normal-category rotorcraft,” she said.
Aviation International News
Boeing Preaches Safety Ethic as Work on Max 7, Max 10 Persists
Boeing continues to insist it won’t let what it calls an arbitrary deadline to complete certification of the 737 Max 7 and Max 10 influence the timing of its paperwork exercise with the FAA, despite the real possibility of a compromise in commonality between those airplanes and the Max 8, Max 9, and 737NG. At issue remains a legislative requirement that would require Boeing to install a new engine indicating and crew alerting system (EICAS) in the Max 7 and Max 10 if it does not meet the year-end deadline, an eventuality that appears ever more likely, particularly in the larger of the two airplanes.
Aviation International News
Dassault Rebrands TAG Maintenance Services
TAG Maintenance Services has been rebranded as Dassault Aviation Business Services (DABS), effective today, the France-based OEM announced. Despite the name change, the company said it is “reconfirming its commitment” to supporting business aircraft manufactured by competing OEMs. “Customers will see a new name, but the commitment to...
Aviation International News
AA Pilots Oppose Deadline Extension to Certify Max 7, Max 10
The union representing the pilots of American Airlines has expressed opposition to any extension to the late December deadline Boeing faces for certifying the Max 7 and Max 10 without the addition of an engine indicating and crew alerting system (EICAS) to their flight decks. A law passed in December 2020 in the U.S. known as the Aircraft Certification, Safety, and Accountability Act (ACSAA) will require Boeing to install the system in both models unless they gain certification by the end of the year or Congress allows for an extension. Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker, the top Republican on the Senate Commerce Committee, proposed an amendment to this year’s defense appropriations bill that would give Boeing until September 2024 to complete its work on the two airplanes before the ACSAA provision that calls for EICAS takes effect.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Aviation International News
Atlantic Aviation To Sponsor SAF Book-and-claim at NBAA
Atlantic Aviation—the aircraft static display host at this year's NBAA-BACE at its Orlando Executive Airport (KORL) FBO—is partnering with industry sustainability solutions provider 4Air to offer a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) book-and-claim program for all jet-A purchased at its KORL or KMCO locations during the show. Book-and-claim allows...
Aviation International News
Airbus Sees Full Recovery of Aircraft Services Market In 2023
Airbus expects the services market to recover to pre-pandemic levels next year and to more than double in value over the next 20 years, from $95 billion today to over $230 billion in 2041, according to the company’s latest Global Services Forecast (GSF). As a result, the number of people working in aviation will increase by two million over the period, the European aerospace group said on Thursday.
Aviation International News
ATR Unveils 'Build a Hose' for Stratoflex Products
Aerospace Turbine Rotables (ATR) has developed and launched a website supporting the Parker Stratoflex aviation hose product line that allows users to customize hose and fitting assemblies and perform quick searches of tens of thousands of cross-referenced assemblies by aircraft model. The “lookup by aircraft” feature is exclusive to Wichita-based ATR, a First Aviation Services (Booth 3429) subsidiary that manufactures and sells all Stratoflex hose assemblies from its 72,000-sq-ft facility.
Aviation International News
Duncan Aviation Adopts VistaQuote for RFQ Management
Duncan Aviation has implemented Ambry Hill Technologies VistaQuote as the MRO providers new request-for-quote (RFQ) management solution. VistaQuote is a cloud-based and mobile application that allows users to view a consolidated and organized view of all incoming RFQs, regardless of the marketplace or message source. With VistaQuote, Duncan Aviation said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Aviation International News
Duncan Creates Collins Switch Panel STC for CL300 CMSs
Duncan Aviation has created a parts manufacturer approval part for a new bezel to surround the Collins Aerospace Venue cabin management system (CMS) touchscreen panel on low-serial-number Bombardier Challenger 300s. The part eliminates the need to modify the cabin’s drink rails because of the odd-shaped cutout left by replacing the obsolete Audio International switch panel.
Aviation International News
Textron Aviation Takes Order for Five King Air 360s
The Queensland Police Service has awarded Textron Aviation a contract for five Beechcraft King Air 360 turboprops that will be delivered through 2023. To be based in Brisbane, Australia, the King Airs will be equipped with heavy-weight cargo doors and extended range options to support the service’s law-enforcement missions. They also will have gravel landing protection kits and be configured in a high-density seat transport configuration, according to the Wichita-based airframer.
Aviation International News
Embraer Collects E195-E2 Order from Oman's SalamAir
Embraer has received a boost in its efforts to expand its market presence in the Middle East with a firm order from Oman’s SalamAir for six E195-E2s, the Brazilian manufacturer said on Thursday. An option for another six of Embraer’s biggest jets accompanied the first order; Embraer values the...
Aviation International News
NIAR, Solvay Unveil Joint Advanced Manufacturing Center
The National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR) at Wichita State University unveiled its Advanced Technologies Lab for Aerospace Systems (Atlas) and Solvay joint manufacturing innovation center at a grand opening ceremony yesterday at NIAR’s south campus facility at Air Capital Flight Line in Wichita. At the joint center, companies...
Aviation International News
Rolls-Royce Welcomes Sustainable Research Opportunity
The decision of the European Union’s Clean Aviation Program to award more than €700 million in research funding comes as welcome news to manufacturers such as Rolls-Royce and its partners. Following the evaluations of the first call for proposals and a successful grant process, Rolls-Royce expects to be able to move forward on several programs, including three in which it will be the lead coordinator.
Comments / 0