The union representing the pilots of American Airlines has expressed opposition to any extension to the late December deadline Boeing faces for certifying the Max 7 and Max 10 without the addition of an engine indicating and crew alerting system (EICAS) to their flight decks. A law passed in December 2020 in the U.S. known as the Aircraft Certification, Safety, and Accountability Act (ACSAA) will require Boeing to install the system in both models unless they gain certification by the end of the year or Congress allows for an extension. Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker, the top Republican on the Senate Commerce Committee, proposed an amendment to this year’s defense appropriations bill that would give Boeing until September 2024 to complete its work on the two airplanes before the ACSAA provision that calls for EICAS takes effect.

ECONOMY ・ 5 HOURS AGO