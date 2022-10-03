ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Interior Dept. to require body cams for law enforcement

By MICHAEL BALSAMO
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16c9XQ_0iKFHjcS00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. Interior Department on Monday launched a set of new policies that would require thousands of law enforcement officers to wear body cameras, ensures the release of footage in some critical incidents and restricts the use of so-called no-knock warrants.

The announcement comes after Interior Secretary Deb Haaland launched a task force last year aimed at further building trust between law enforcement and the public. It also follows an executive order from President Joe Biden that focused on federal law enforcement agencies and required them to review and revise policies on use of force.

The policies apply to the thousands of law enforcement officers who work for the Interior Department, in the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Bureau of Land Management, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Park Service. The agency has about 3,100 permanent law enforcement officers.

While some federal agencies have already started launching body camera programs – including some park rangers, park police officers and Fish and Wildlife officers – the federal government has lagged behind many local police departments whose officers have been using body cameras for years.

One of the new policies specifically requires all Interior Department law enforcement officers who are patrolling or engaging with the public to carry body-worn cameras and sets out the department’s intent to expedite the public release of video after an incident that results in serious injury or death.

Under the policy, officers or agents are required to activate the body-worn cameras “at the earliest possible opportunity of an interaction and should capture as much of the event as possible, starting with the decision to engage an individual or vehicle.” The camera should remain running until the event is over, the policy states.

The policy says the Interior Department “will strive to expedite the public release” of footage after incidents that involve “serious bodily injury or death in order to promote transparency and accountability.”

The Interior Department's law enforcement arms have faced scrutiny in recent years, particularly the U.S. Park Police who were faulted in an inspector general's report after officers used smoke grenades and pepper balls to clear racial justice protesters from an area in front of the White House in 2020. The agency also faced scrutiny over its lack of cameras after two U.S. Park Police officers fatally shot an unarmed motorist in northern Virginia in November 2017.

Another of the policies restricts the use of “no-knock” warrants, which allow law enforcement agents to enter a home without announcing their presence. A no-knock warrant, as its name implies, is an order from a judge that allows police to enter a home without prior notification to the residents, such as ringing a doorbell or banging on the door. In most cases, the law requires that officers must knock and announce themselves before entering a private home to execute a search warrant.

The updated policy – similar to the policy implemented by the Justice Department for its officers last year – follows the March 2020 death of Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by police in her home during a no-knock warrant and whose death led to months of mass protests over racial injustice in policing and the treatment of Black people in the United States.

The policy curtails the use of no-knock entries to instances where announcing the presence of federal officers “would create an imminent threat of physical violence to the agent and/or another person,” the Interior Department said. It also requires agents to first obtain approval from supervisors and a federal prosecutor before seeking a no-knock warrant.

The new policies also provide additional guidance on use of force incidents, laying out that its policy would meet or exceed the policies set out by the Justice Department. It also requires the law enforcement agencies to collect and report data about the number of use of force incidents and reiterates a ban on carotid restraints and chokeholds, except when deadly force has been authorized.

“Every single day across the country, the Interior Department’s law enforcement officers risk their lives to safeguard our communities, public lands and waters, and critical resources,” said Deputy Secretary Tommy Beaudreau. “In reforming policing practices, the Department is helping strengthen the unique connection that law enforcement officers have with the communities that they serve and move the nation forward towards community-focused law enforcement.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

Riot plea: Proud Boys member admits to seditious conspiracy

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A North Carolina man pleaded guilty Thursday to plotting with other members of the far-right Proud Boys to violently stop the transfer of presidential power after the 2020 election, making him the first member of the extremist group to plead guilty to a seditious conspiracy charge.
POLITICS
WDBO

Federal judge faults Postmaster General DeJoy in mail delays

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A federal judge has set limits on one of the U.S. Postal Service's cost-cutting practices that contributed to a worrisome slowdown of mail deliveries ahead of the 2020 presidential election. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan concluded that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's actions delayed mail...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WDBO

New Biden counterterror strategy puts limits on drone use

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday formally issued new guidance curtailing the use of armed drones outside of war zones as part of a new counterterrorism strategy that places a greater priority on protecting civilian lives. The new policies require presidential approval before a suspected...
U.S. POLITICS
WDBO

Judge sets limits in lawsuit over 2020 mail slowdown

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A federal judge has set limits on one of the U.S. Postal Service's cost-cutting practices that contributed to a worrisome slowdown of mail deliveries ahead of the 2020 presidential election. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan concluded that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's actions delayed mail...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
WDBO

Judge won't block Jan. 6 panel subpoena to Arizona GOP chair

PHOENIX — (AP) — A federal judge in Phoenix on Friday refused to put on hold her order requiring phone records of the Arizona Republican Party leader to be turned over to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, pending an appeal.
ARIZONA STATE
WDBO

FBI gives evidence to tie militia to Gov. Whitmer plotters

Prosecutors on Friday played secretly recorded audio from a 2020 meeting in the basement of a vacuum shop as they tried to show jurors how a paramilitary group was connected to a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. It was contemptuous talk about police and politicians in the makeshift...
MICHIGAN STATE
WDBO

Biden order promises EU citizens better data privacy

President Joe Biden signed an executive order Friday designed to allay European concerns that U.S. intelligence agencies are illegally spying on them. It promises strengthened safeguards against data collection abuses and creates a forum for legal challenges. The order builds on a preliminary agreement Biden announced in March with European...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Deb Haaland
WDBO

Mayor declares state of emergency for NYC over migrants

New York City's mayor declared a state of emergency on Friday over the thousands of migrants being sent from southern border states since the spring, saying the demand being put on the city to provide housing and other assistance is “not sustainable." “A city recovering from an ongoing global...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WDBO

FBI arrests Ohio pastor who shouted 'mission accomplished' at Capitol on Jan. 6

Federal authorities arrested an Ohio pastor Wednesday for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. Bill Dunfee, 57, was arrested on felony charges of interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding, in addition to five misdemeanors. Dunfee serves as the pastor at the New Beginnings Ministries Warsaw and used the pulpit to express the baseless belief that President Biden stole the 2020 election.
OHIO STATE
WDBO

Supreme Court's new 'class photo' includes number of firsts

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The group photo of the Supreme Court's nine members is a long-standing ritual. But it has never looked quite like the one taken on Friday. The new image includes Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black female justice, who joined the court in June. With her addition, the court marks a number of firsts. It's the first time white men don't hold a majority on the court and the first time four women have served together. It's also the first time the court has had two Black justices.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WDBO

Report: Walker encouraged woman to have second abortion

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The woman who says Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker paid for a 2009 abortion claims he encouraged her to have another abortion two years later, according to a new report. She declined to have the second abortion, according to the report, and the relationship ended.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Accountability#Dept#Black People#The Interior Department#Bureau Of Land Management#The National Park Service
WDBO

Did the Democrats peak too early?

Welcome to Yahoo News' Politics Briefing: Midterms Edition. Every week between now and Election Day, Yahoo News' team of political journalists will pull together everything you need to know about the November midterm elections. And it will all be in one place: your inbox. Sign up to receive free updates...
ELECTIONS
WDBO

Mayor says New York migrant influx will cost city $1 billion

NEW YORK — The number of people in New York City shelters is setting new records daily amid the unyielding arrival of asylum seekers bussed from Texas and elsewhere. On Friday, New York Mayor Eric Adams declared a state of emergency and announced an executive order to suspend land use requirements to help the city cope with the influx of people.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WDBO

Commerce tightens export controls on high end chips to China

The Commerce Department is tightening export controls to limit China's ability to get advanced computing chips, develop and maintain supercomputers, and make advanced semiconductors. The department said Friday that its updated export controls are focusing on these areas because China can use the chips, supercomputers and semiconductors to create advanced...
FOREIGN POLICY
WDBO

National Guard struggles as troops leave at faster pace

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Soldiers are leaving the Army National Guard at a faster rate than they are enlisting, fueling concerns that in the coming years units around the country may not meet military requirements for overseas and other deployments. For individual states, which rely on their Guard...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
AFP

First minors sentenced under Hong Kong security law

The first minors convicted under Hong Kong's national security law were Saturday sentenced to detention in a training centre by a judge who said their calls to overthrow China's government must be met with deterrence. But prosecutor Anthony Chau said sentences under the National Security Law must have a deterrent effect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDBO

Convicted 'fake heiress' released as she fights deportation

NEW YORK — (AP) — A woman whose exploits posing as a German heiress to scam individuals and financial institutions out of hundreds of thousands of dollars inspired a Netflix series is being released from immigration custody. Anna Sorokin was scheduled to be released from ICE custody Friday...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WDBO

80 charged in $5M US Postal Service fraud scheme

More than four dozen people were arrested Thursday and Friday in connection with what the U.S. Postal Inspection Service called a “sophisticated and organized fraud scheme,” resulting in the theft of nearly $5 million from hundreds of people across California. California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the 56...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
26K+
Followers
90K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy