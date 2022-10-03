Backpacker Radio #169 | Kylie Yang on Ridgerunning on the AT, Working for the CDTC, and Giving Back through Trail Work

Read full article on original website
Congratulations to these 2022 Appalachian Trail Thru-Hikers: Part 10
Just look at all these incredible hikers! These folks recently completed their Appalachian Trail thru-hike. They summited peaks, hiked through rainstorms, and overcame every challenge the trail threw out them. Their accomplishment deserves to be celebrate and we’re stoked to highlight their victory here. Time to show off those calves and revel in this moment. Y’all earned it!
100 Days on Trail
It was still mist-raining when we woke up around 7AM. The heavy fog had not lifted and we could barely see the cabins below ours. This made it harder to get up so we slept in a little more and slowly packed up. Just a few hours later, when we pulled the curtains back, there was sunshine! Much to our surprise! Glorious sunshine! This hastened our pace, as we were now excited to get back on trail having felt cooped up the past few days waiting out the hurricane.
ECT Day 138 – Thank You, Gaspésie
If you’re just joining us or are confused about what is going on (ECT, what’s that?) then check out my intro article for a thorough explanation. Sometimes even I need to read it to remember what I’m doing next. Camping de la Riviére to. Camping Mont...
9 AT Thru-Hikers Share Their Top Advice
We polled our ’22 AT Bloggers to see what they learned over the course of their journey from Georgia to Maine. Read on to see what these nine thru-hikers had to say about their favorite gear and what their advice would be for hikers looking to follow along in their footsteps.
Hard Times
After my fiancé, Kara, and family left, I spent another zero day with the SOBO Bubble in Dalesville. The rain and wind from Hurricane Ian was not inviting. I headed out in less severe rain the following day and camped just below McAfee’s Knob. As you will see, the sunrise the next morning was amazing… but the foot injury that followed was not. I had little choice but to hike to the next town and get a much needed rest day.
CDT Day 83-88: Peace Out C-O, Hello New Mexico
Brr, frozen tent. I talk to the motorcyclists before I take off in the morning and find out they rode here from Canada. It took them 10 days. It took me 83. I feel dumb. I watch them drink coffee out of real cups and lounge around, waiting for the sun to hit to dry their tents out. No rush, they could wait until noon and still pass me within 30 minutes. I say bye and have a cold morning walking through the canyon. But once I climb out I start to warm up and the views are stunning.
The Ultimate Guide to Cowboy Camping
It’s that magical time of the year again: cowboy camping season. The desert is cooling off and hikers are heading out on the Arizona Trail or finishing off Continental Divide or Pacific Crest Trail SoBo hikes. One of the best parts of desert camping has to be leaving your tent at the bottom of your backpack and sleeping with nothing between you and the stars.
PCT Days 41 – 47: Sierra Waits for You
Finally getting my hands on my bear canister was a huge relief. Well before I left for the trail, I’d packed my resupply boxes and labeled them for my boyfriend so he would know when to send each one. It wasn’t until after the KMN box had been mailed (extremely early as I was paranoid about it being the most important box) that I started hearing rumors about bear activity north of the Sierra potentially leading to new canister requirements. That I’d made it through before July 18 was a relief, but actually holding the canister finally set all my bear-related worries at ease.
Flapjacks and Moxie Mountain
The flapjacks at Harrison’s were amazing. For a meager $12 I got stack of pancakes, breakfast sausage, scrambled eggs, and a bowl of fruit. And not to mention a refreshing glass of orange juice. It was an honor to sit inside Tim Harrison’s quaint cabin in this part of Maine. A lot of history and a lot of thru hikers have sat in these chairs and it was a unique experience to add to it all. Margarita and I were joined with three other hikers for breakfast, and we traded stories of the trail around the breakfast table. There was a man I met at breakfast who actually thru hiked in 1978 (I believe). Amazingly, he told us that he ate breakfast here as a teenager all those years back. Even more amazing, Tim Harrison, who was the same man who served him back in 1978, still had the hiker log from that year. The man at the table pinpointed to us his name that he wrote in that book. As little bit of an AT nerd, I was loving this. I was asking him questions about the trail in 1978, particularly the Kennebec water crossing that I was about to see in a few miles. The man recounted running from here to the water crossing in order to fjord it at a lower level. Today, thru hikers and section hikers are afforded a short canoe ride to the other end. Very different times we’re living in.
Completing South Carolina and Arkansas
It has been so long since I posted. I am having a most epic adventure. As I sit here in Southern California, with the end of the trail looming before me, I feel a bit of dread approaching. So let me give you a brief account of how I have gotten into this position.
Sierra Designs Women’s Hiking Apparel Review
If you’re going to exist in the same set of clothes every day for six months at a time, it’s important to wear something you actually like. We tested the budget-friendly Sierra Designs Alpine Start Sun Hoodie, Fredonyer stretch shorts, and Basecamp Tank to see how they stack up for thru-hiking.
Adventures (and Misadventures) in Washington – Part 2
Let’s see, where did we last leave off? Right—the magical Alpine Lakes Wilderness…. Not caught up? Read Part 1 of the adventure here. The day me and Caesar set off into Alpine Lakes was by no means easy, but there’s something about epic views that seems to lessen the struggle to some degree. Luckily for us, the views on this day were in no short supply.
