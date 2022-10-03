Backpacker Radio #169 | Kylie Yang on Ridgerunning on the AT, Working for the CDTC, and Giving Back through Trail Work

The flapjacks at Harrison’s were amazing. For a meager $12 I got stack of pancakes, breakfast sausage, scrambled eggs, and a bowl of fruit. And not to mention a refreshing glass of orange juice. It was an honor to sit inside Tim Harrison’s quaint cabin in this part of Maine. A lot of history and a lot of thru hikers have sat in these chairs and it was a unique experience to add to it all. Margarita and I were joined with three other hikers for breakfast, and we traded stories of the trail around the breakfast table. There was a man I met at breakfast who actually thru hiked in 1978 (I believe). Amazingly, he told us that he ate breakfast here as a teenager all those years back. Even more amazing, Tim Harrison, who was the same man who served him back in 1978, still had the hiker log from that year. The man at the table pinpointed to us his name that he wrote in that book. As little bit of an AT nerd, I was loving this. I was asking him questions about the trail in 1978, particularly the Kennebec water crossing that I was about to see in a few miles. The man recounted running from here to the water crossing in order to fjord it at a lower level. Today, thru hikers and section hikers are afforded a short canoe ride to the other end. Very different times we’re living in.

CARATUNK, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO