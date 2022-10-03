ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business
960 The Ref

Goodwill launches online venture GoodwillFinds

Secondhand shopping received a digital jolt Tuesday when Goodwill launched GoodwillFinds, its first dedicated online marketplace. According to The Associated Press, GoodwillFinds will make roughly 100,000 donated clothing, toys and houseware items available for online purchase, while expanding the 120-year-old nonprofit’s internet presence that was previously limited to auction sites like ShopGoodwill.com or individual stores selling donations online via eBay and Amazon.
CHARITIES
CoinTelegraph

Is payments giant SWIFT preparing for a blockchain-bound future?

SWIFT is a payments colossus. It operates across more than 200 countries, has 11,000-plus financial institution clients and transmits some 8.4 billion financial messages every year. It is the global leader in cross-border bank-to-bank payments and recently played a key role in the West’s economic sanctions on Russia. That...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
lbmjournal.com

The importance of understanding valuation

As we stated in our last column, the first step in your succession plan should be to invest in an independent, reliable, unbiased business valuation by a firm that understands the LBM industry. Your business is likely your most valuable asset. Knowing its value is imperative because it fuels important decisions like tax planning, how to fund your post ownership goals, and determining and negotiating a sale price.
MARKETS
lbmjournal.com

Webinar Replay: Your customers are changing. Are you ready?

This fact-filled webinar will discuss the challenges and opportunities facing LBM dealers as a younger generation of customers comes of age. You’ll learn how national suppliers like BFS and the big box stores are leveraging technology to take advantage of the growing demand for convenience and simplicity by investing heavily on customer tech and digital payment systems—and what independent dealers can do to not only compete, but come out winners.
ECONOMY
HackerNoon

How to Successfully Interview Developers in 2022

The global developer shortage has made it harder than ever to source high-quality talent for your startup. So, when you think you’ve found a suitable profile, it’s crucial that you have a solid process to interview developers. At Altar, a large part of my time is spent carrying out such interviews for our own in-house developers and for entrepreneurs we work with who require a dedicated team. Here is the exact process André André explains how to break the ice and employ active listening to establish closeness and advocating for the developer.
ECONOMY
HackerNoon

What is Growth Marketing?

Growth marketing is built on the traditional marketing model, but it takes marketing a step further by using strategies developed from observed customer behavior to grow a business. The idea behind growth marketing is not just to focus on sales, but to determine what keeps customers coming back to your organization years after launching your product. Marketing strategies like A/B testing, email marketing, search engine optimization(SEO) and data analysis are tools with which you can conduct data research and make improvements on your products and in service delivery.
MARKETS
lbmjournal.com

Demonstrate authority to build credibility

The common boast among salespeople is, “I may not know the answer, but I know where to get it.” It’s a great statement of credibility for young salespeople, and even for experienced veterans, when confronted with an unusual technical challenge. It’s not a great answer to use as a crutch throughout a career. If there is one thing better than knowing where to get the answer, it is knowing the answer itself.
ECONOMY
lbmjournal.com

BlueLinx acquires Vandermeer Forest Products

MARIETTA, Ga. — BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has acquired privately-held Vandermeer Forest Products, a wholesale distributor of building products, for a purchase price of $67 million, which includes $3.6 million for the distribution facility and real estate in Spokane, Washington and $63.4 million for the business. Based on preliminary estimates...
SPOKANE, WA
lbmjournal.com

It’s time to break our addiction to South American hardwoods! Here is HOW:

Tantimber has recently entered the United States thermally modified market with their unique line of thermally treated decking, siding/cladding, louvers, laminated beams, pergolas and decorative interior wall coverings which are manufactured using a cutting-edge ThermoWood™ process. ThermoWood, a patented process, refines and modifies wood to transform its structure into...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy