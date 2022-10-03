Read full article on original website
Every Zero Electric Motorcycle Ranked by Price
If electric power is the future of personal transport, then surely it makes sense to take a long, hard look at those companies that have been playing in the field for the longest time. Zero Motorcycles has been in business since 2006 and the range now covers all motorcycling needs. Here’s our rundown of every Zero you can buy today.
10 Reasons Why The Honda CBR300R Is The Best Entry-Level Sports Bike
First introduced in 2011, Honda’s 300R sport bike was a clear competitor to the Kawasaki Ninja 250 (no longer in production), the Suzuki GSX250R, and the KTM RC390. These bikes were created with the beginner bike rider in mind, offering stable, affordable, and bare-bones options to those seeking to hone their skills without breaking the bank. The industry has changed substantially since this time, offering more and more features to appeal to beginner riders to join the sport. The days of the power race are ending, with a new day of functional, feature-minded classes coming head to head in the market. Honda’s newest entry-level street bike packs a punch for its size. The 2022 Honda CBR300R is a solid option for the budget-minded individual seeking quality engineering. This classic design provides a variety of quirks and features unique to its competitors in this class.
Top 10 Most Iconic Cruiser Motorcycles of All Time
The cruiser class is the emotional foundation of the motorcycle industry. Filled with heritage, classic styling, and outlaw appeal, this platform is the heartbeat driving the environment forward. Over years of innovation, the cruiser has changed its shape, engine size, and its technology, but the landmarks of this journey remain as symbols and footnotes for future models to draw from. Here are the most iconic cruisers whose impact is clearly shown in today's market.
2023 Honda Hornet Is The Next Big Thing In The Streetfighter Segment
Ever since the first announcement at last year’s EICMA, Honda has created a lot of hype for its new middleweight naked, the Hornet. Now, the cat is finally out of the bag, and we’re happy to report the 2023 Honda CB750 Hornet has all the ingredients to become the next big thing in the 600-750cc streetfighter segment.
The 1994 Honda RC45 Is A Reason For The Company’s MotoGP Success
Success in motorcycle racing has always been a key goal for Honda, and the Japanese giant has some exceptional motorcycles which helped it achieve this goal. A fitting example of such a motorcycle is the 1994 Honda RC45 (or RVF750R) that brought the company a number of wins, including three Suzuka Eight Hours titles and multiple WSBK races. In fact, it is also one of the reasons for the company’s MotoGP prowess.
The Real Reason Why Car Companies are Retiring the Manual Transmission
The car industry is one of the most competitive ones and progress is inevitable. With that said, progress sometimes requires sacrifices and, in this case, it seems the sacrificial lamb is the manual transmission. The days of the third pedal are numbered as most car manufacturers, nowadays, see little sense in offering it on their models. This applies especially to mass-produced and high-performance vehicles. While in some markets, certain models are offered exclusively with a manual, a case in point being the 2022 Volkswagen Golf R, which in Canada, is offered only with the six-speed manual, manufacturers like Mercedes-Benz are killing the manual transmission altogether by 2023. While low demand is, often, pointed out as the main reason for retiring the third pedal, there’s a lot more to it.
The Maserati GranTurismo is Back and Better Than Ever
Maserati added the GranTurismo to its lineup back in 2007 as a replacement for the Maserati Coupe. Even if the model was powered by a V-8 engine developed in cooperation with Ferrari, it didn't enjoy the success Maserati was hoping for. The fact that it was heavy and didn't offer a manual transmission killed its sales, so in 2019 Maserati said goodbye to the model with the one-off Zeda. Three years later, the name is making a comeback, and according to Maserati it marks "a new chapter in a story that began 75 years ago with the Maserati A6 1500."
Watch a BMW M4 CSL go Head-to-Head with the Porsche 911 GT3
The Porsche 911 GT3 is a renowned track monster, and it has been one since its introduction as a road-going iteration of the FIA GT3 race car in 1999. While all Porsches are solid around the track, the GT3 models have a stiffer chassis, upgraded brakes, and stiffer suspension. The M4 CSL is BMW’s answer to the 911 GT3 and is also designed to be pushed through curves. This doesn't mean that these cars can't handle themselves on the drag strip, though, and this video goes to show just how capable they are. Can you guess which one wins?
Why the 2023 Range Rover Sport Is the Best Luxurious Off-Road SUV
The Range Rover Sport has proven to be one of the best-selling luxury SUVs on the market. It offers style, comfort, and unique looks which have won the hearts of buyers all over the world. Since the release of the first-generation Range Rover Sport in 2005 Land Rover has only given the vehicle a complete makeover once. Now, in 2022, it is time for its third iteration which brings many subtle but substantial updates. It is supposed to be the best generation yet with features that even the big Range Rover doesn’t get. Here's why it is arguably one of the best luxurious SUVs on the market.
Lamborghini’s Hybrid Hypercar Racer Is Coming—Here’s a First Look
For supercar brands, a new race car wearing the company badge is more than just a chance to represent on a global stage: It’s an opportunity to leverage a test bed that will improve the breed. If Lamborghini’s upcoming LMDh racer is any indication, the Italian carmaker’s Squadra Corsa racing division is about to do some seriously heavy lifting for the road car division. Debuting in 2024 in the Hypercar class of the FIA World Endurance Championship series and the GTP class of the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, Lamborghini boss Stephan Winkelmann says the new racer’s place in the top...
Top 10 Harley-Davidson Commuter Bikes
What defines a good commuter bike? Is it the MPG? The riding stance? The speed? Indeed, readers did not expect the answer to these questions to include the words, Harley-Davidson. However, Harley-Davidson makes a solid, heritage-inspired motorcycle, but the bikes aren't seen as optimal for commuters. But, what if you wanted to experience that masculinity on a daily? What if you could ride to and from work on your badass hog? What bikes would work best for day-to-day usage and city traffic? Look no further; we have your options below.
2023 Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Performance, Price, and Photos
Torque: 19.9 LB-FT Driveline: Chain Drive. 2023 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Performance and Capability. Royal Enfield powers its Hunter 350 with an air- and oil-cooled thumper. It rocks a long-stroke layout with a 75 mm bore and 85.8 mm stroke for a total displacement of 349 cc. The engine is the same as in the Classic 350 and the Meteor. It's not too jazzy in the performance arena, but it's a sturdy bike.
2022 Triumph Street Triple RS: Performance, Price, and Photos
Torque: 58 LB-FT Driveline: X-ring chain. 2022 Triumph Street Triple RS Performance and Capability. The Street Triple RS produces 121 horsepower and 58 pound-feet of torque. That's five ponies and one pound o' grunt more than the base R model, and it's all accomplished through the electronic engine control system. A 77.99 mm bore and 53.38 mm stroke give the engine its 765 cc total displacement. It has a spicy, 12.5-to-1 compression ratio that'll demand high-octane pusholine.
A Desperate Call for Ram to Bring back the SRT-10 Before it's too Late
Pick-up trucks are still popular on the North American market and Chrysler’s sub-brand, RAM, continues to provide a variety of trims from its fifth-generation RAM truck. With that said, if you want a regular cab Dodge/RAM truck, you might be out of luck. The fourth-generation RAM 1500 brought back the single-cab after a few years of absence from the market, only to take it down for 2019. It appears the decision to not offer a regular-cab RAM truck is a final one since there are no indications of one coming out anytime soon. With this, the RAM brand missed an opportunity to give us a proper performance truck since the next RAM truck, which is expected to arrive by 2024, will be fully electric.
10 Reasons Why the 2022 BMW M5 CS is Worth Every Penny
BMW has never been shy about designing cars that are lust-worthy. There’s a reason why a BMW is the “ultimate driving machine” after all. The M5 CS is that and more, a supercar disguised in a BMW body, with crazy speed, while still maintaining the abilities of a daily driver. This is an elegant beast like none other, and no one would blame you for wanting to spend every penny you have on one of these pristine beauties. From grill to exhaust, the BMW M5 CS is worth the $144,000 sticker price, and here's why:
The Hennessey VelociRaptor Bronco 500 Takes Off-Roading to New Levels
The Bronco Raptor is a wildly capable machine in nearly every aspect. Its off-road chops can put a Jeep Wrangler to shame and can rival those of the Mercedes G-wagon. However, there was one thing that put the Bronco Raptor at the bottom of the totem pole in terms of sheer statistics - its power output. Now though, Hennessey Performance has managed to get its hands on a Bronco Raptor and is looking to narrow the gap in grunt between the Ford and its rivals.
Lamborghini ceases production of its iconic sports car
After being around for more than a decade, Automobili Lamborghini has revealed its final Aventador, effectively closing the chapter of its beloved and iconic super sports car. First unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in 2011 as the Aventador LP 700-4, its moniker described its 700 horsepower and permanent four-wheel drive. Its engine mounted longways at the rear – Longitudinale Posteriore – but the Aventador encapsulated so much more.
Audi TT RS Coupé Iconic Edition Takes Exclusivity and Excessive Pricing
Audi unveiled the third-generation TT at the 2014 Geneva Motor Show and American sales started for the 2016 model year. Ever since then, however, it has been largely forgotten about as the entire world's focus is either on SUVs and crossovers or on the new EV trend. Audi already announced that 2022 is the final model year of the Audi TT RS in the U.S. and that the current generation TT will be your last chance to buy the tiny sports car. At least in its current configuration with an internal combustion engine.
2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe: Performance, Price, and Photos
It's hard to believe that the Mercedes AMG GT has been on sale for close to eight years now. Yup, you heard that right, Merc's flagship two-door coupe has been around since 2014. Over the years, it has taken several avatars including one of the roadster, more hardcore versions like the GT-R and AMG GT Black Series, better suited for track use.
Ferrari LaFerrari: The Best Hybrid Supercar Ever?
The Ferrari LaFerrari—or "The Ferrari" as it's commonly called—is a sight to behold. Its sleek lines and beautiful curves are enough to make any car enthusiast drool. This uber-powerful supercar is one of the fastest Ferrari cars ever. A true jewel of engineering, boasting incredible speed and handling. If you're lucky enough to get behind the wheel of a LaFerrari, you're in for the ride of a lifetime. But, what exactly makes this car so special?
