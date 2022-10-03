Read full article on original website
AIT Worldwide Logistics Forms CRAF Partnership with Kalitta Air
ITASCA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Global supply chain solutions leader AIT Worldwide Logistics has entered into a new Civil Reserve Air Fleet (CRAF) partnership with Ypsilanti, Michigan-based Kalitta Air. The strategic alliance continues AIT’s longstanding designation as a CRAF-sponsored freight forwarder, enabling the company to continue critical supply chain support for United States Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) missions, while also increasing access to global routes, capacity, and charters for customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005635/en/ AIT Worldwide Logistics forms CRAF partnership with Kalitta Air (Photo: Business Wire)
Aviation International News
Airbus Sees Full Recovery of Aircraft Services Market In 2023
Airbus expects the services market to recover to pre-pandemic levels next year and to more than double in value over the next 20 years, from $95 billion today to over $230 billion in 2041, according to the company’s latest Global Services Forecast (GSF). As a result, the number of people working in aviation will increase by two million over the period, the European aerospace group said on Thursday.
Aviation International News
New Flight Attendant Training Provider Arrives in Asia
SkyLux Consultancy, a new Singapore-based corporate flight attendant training provider has launched to meet the growing demand for specialized hospitality training in the growing Southeast Asia market. The company offers tiered courses for all levels of experience such as “Introduction to the Corporate Aviation Industry,” “Corporate Flight Attendant Masterclass,” and “Advanced CFA Leadership Masterclass.”
Bakersfield Californian
WeQual Recognises 8 Exceptional Business Women Across Asia
Eight talented businesswomen, holding prominent executive roles in leading companies listed across the Asia-Pacific region, have been named winners in the WeQual Awards. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005916/en/. The WeQual Awards were created to accelerate gender parity at the top of the largest companies...
mrobusinesstoday.com
AAR awarded exclusive global distributor contract for Unison Industries products
The agreement will broaden AAR’s distribution of select Unison ignitor plugs, ignition leads, harnesses, and spare parts proving instrumental in covering global aftermarket customers. AAR CORP. a provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, has entered into a long-term agreement with Unison Industries. The...
Westinghouse Develops Next-Generation Nuclear Plant with Ansaldo Nucleare
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Westinghouse Electric Company and Ansaldo Nucleare signed a new cooperation agreement to develop the next-generation nuclear power plant based on Lead-cooled Fast Reactor (LFR) technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005846/en/ Westinghouse develops next-generation nuclear plant with Ansaldo Nucleare. (Photo: Business Wire)
gcaptain.com
Ammonia Power Startup Amogy Looks to Norway’s Maritime Cluster for Push Into Shipping
Brooklyn, New York-based startup Amogy has opened up a new office in Norway with the goal of accelerating the commercialization of its ammonia-to-power technology within maritime shipping. Amogy, which was founded in 2020 by four MIT PhD alumni, is developing a scalable ammonia-powered, zero-emissions energy system tailored to the heavy-duty...
Aviation International News
Rolls-Royce Welcomes Sustainable Research Opportunity
The decision of the European Union’s Clean Aviation Program to award more than €700 million in research funding comes as welcome news to manufacturers such as Rolls-Royce and its partners. Following the evaluations of the first call for proposals and a successful grant process, Rolls-Royce expects to be able to move forward on several programs, including three in which it will be the lead coordinator.
Aviation International News
Daedalean Aims for Autonomous Flights by 2028
Autonomous flight start-up Daedalean has published a roadmap outlining its path to developing self-flying aircraft by 2028. The Swiss company is working on a vehicle-agnostic, fully autonomous flight system, starting with situational- awareness software and sensors that will be used as an aid for pilots. It aims to eventually be able to convert any type of aircraft to fly fully autonomously using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.
Aviation International News
Duncan Aviation Adopts VistaQuote for RFQ Management
Duncan Aviation has implemented Ambry Hill Technologies VistaQuote as the MRO providers new request-for-quote (RFQ) management solution. VistaQuote is a cloud-based and mobile application that allows users to view a consolidated and organized view of all incoming RFQs, regardless of the marketplace or message source. With VistaQuote, Duncan Aviation said...
Aviation International News
EASA To Revise Helo EMS Operational Rules
EASA has issued a regulatory opinion to further boost helicopter emergency medical service (HEMS) operational safety in Europe while also “fostering efficiency and proportionality while keeping the economic impact on HEMS operators to a minimum.” Adoption of the amendments is scheduled for the second quarter of next year.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Partner Adrian Jakibchuk Rejoins Littler in Toronto
TORONTO, CANADA—Littler, the world’s largest employment and labour law practice representing management, is pleased to announce that Adrian Jakibchuk has rejoined the firm as a partner in its Toronto office. Jakibchuk brings almost 20 years of experience in employment and labour law, guiding employers through all stages of...
monitordaily.com
Aviation Capital Group Delivers 1 A321neo Aircraft to JetSMART
Aviation Capital Group (ACG) delivered one of the new Airbus A321neo aircrafts on long-term lease to JetSMART, as part of a three-aircraft sale and lease back transaction between ACG and JetSMART. Powered by Pratt & Whitney PW1133G-JM engines, this aircraft is the second A321neo to join the JetSMART fleet. The...
Aviation International News
ATR Unveils 'Build a Hose' for Stratoflex Products
Aerospace Turbine Rotables (ATR) has developed and launched a website supporting the Parker Stratoflex aviation hose product line that allows users to customize hose and fitting assemblies and perform quick searches of tens of thousands of cross-referenced assemblies by aircraft model. The “lookup by aircraft” feature is exclusive to Wichita-based ATR, a First Aviation Services (Booth 3429) subsidiary that manufactures and sells all Stratoflex hose assemblies from its 72,000-sq-ft facility.
Cathie Wood Loads Up $12M In Shares Of Software Company Day After It Announced Collaboration With Microsoft
Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management bought over 950,000 shares of software-maker UiPath Inc PATH, valued at over $11.9 million based on Thursday’s closing price. The purchase was done through six different Ark exchange-traded funds. UiPath is the 10th largest holding of the company’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK,...
labpulse.com
Clinisys completes corporate rebranding following acquisitions
Clinisys announced on Wednesday that it has completed the integration of recent corporation acquisitions Sunquest Information Systems, Horizon Lab Systems, and Apollo LIMS. All of the companies are now operating under the Clinisys brand. Clinisys folded Sunquest and Horizon Lab Systems into the Clinisys portfolio in January 2022, and it...
technode.global
Singapore's Carro launches assurance certification for used cars
Singapore-based used car marketplace Carro has launched Carro Certified, a technology-backed stamp of assurance certification for their used cars across all key markets, including Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Taiwan. Backed by 100 percent transparency, detailed information and standardised inspections, this certification is the promise of quality and assurance that...
Inflight wifi could be pricer if takeover of UK satellite firm goes ahead, says CMA
Competition and Markets Authority says other operators may not be able to compete after merger of Inmarsat and Viasat
techunwrapped.com
S2 Grupo opens an advanced cybersecurity center in Madrid
S2 Group has expanded its facilities in Madrid with the opening of a new advanced cybersecurity center. With this opening, in which various personalities and the company’s managing partners, Miguel A. Juan and José Rosell, have participated, the company reinforces its presence in Madrid, which has become one of the strategic points of cybersecurity in Europe .
Aviation International News
Duncan Creates Collins Switch Panel STC for CL300 CMSs
Duncan Aviation has created a parts manufacturer approval part for a new bezel to surround the Collins Aerospace Venue cabin management system (CMS) touchscreen panel on low-serial-number Bombardier Challenger 300s. The part eliminates the need to modify the cabin’s drink rails because of the odd-shaped cutout left by replacing the obsolete Audio International switch panel.
