Minnesota State

TMZ.com

Ringo Starr Tests Positive for COVID, Postpones Tour

Ringo Starr's sudden weekend illness was actually the beginning stages of COVID -- and now, the former Beatle has been forced to hit the pause button on performing. The announcement came Monday from The Canada Life Centre -- where Ringo and his band were scheduled to perform this week -- writing ... "Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band were forced to cancel their recent shows due to illness. It has been confirmed today that Ringo has Covid and the tour will be on hold while Ringo recuperates."
BBC

Ringo Starr cancels North American tour after catching Covid

Sir Ringo Starr has cancelled several upcoming shows on his North American tour after catching Covid-19. The former Beatle, who is 82, had been playing a string of dates in the US and Canada with his All-Starr band before falling ill this weekend. After cancelling two shows at the last...
People

Ringo Starr 'Starting to Feel Better Already' After Testing Positive for COVID and Canceling Shows

Ringo Starr was forced to cancel a series of shows in Canada after testing positive for COVID Ringo Starr has tested positive for COVID, forcing him to cancel a series of concert dates. The former Beatles drummer, 82, had to scrap two shows this past weekend due to illness, and a spokesperson for the star confirmed that he will put five others on hold as he recovers. "It has been confirmed today that Ringo has Covid and the tour will be on hold while Ringo recuperates," the spokesperson said in a statement. "Ringo...
The Independent

The Beatles: Photos of the band playing at the Cavern Club found

Early photos of The Beatles playing at the iconic Cavern Club in Liverpool have been found.The photos were taken of the band in 1961 and show the original line-up of Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison, and drummer at the time, Pete Best. Best was replaced by Ringo Starr a year later.The images were apparently taken when the band were just back from a gruelling tour in Germany, where they had played 500 hours on stage within 90 days, according to historian Mark Lewisohn, who’s written several books on the band.The historian described the band, who in the pictures are...
BBC

The Beatles: Love Me Do celebrated at Sir Paul McCartney's former home

Two acts have recorded versions of the Beatles' debut single at Sir Paul McCartney's childhood home to mark the 60th anniversary of the song's release. Released on 5 October 1962, Love Me Do reached number 17 in the UK and number one in the US two years later. Jazz singer...
