psychologytoday.com
Effects of Gaslighting on Someone With Borderline Personality Disorder
Gaslighting is hurtful to others and destructive to relationships. Gaslighting is particularly hurtful to individuals with symptoms of BPD. Targets of gaslighting can protect themselves by identifying gaslighting and not taking it personally. Being the target of gaslighting is a painful experience for everybody, but individuals with symptoms of borderline...
psychologytoday.com
The Lasting Effects of Parental Abandonment
Caregiver abandonment affects us long into adulthood, often manifesting as dysfunctional traits in and outside of relationships. Caregiver neglect or abandonment is a significant source of trauma that is often overlooked when it happens to older teens or young adults. Those who experience parental abandonment may struggle with self-image and...
theedadvocate.org
9 Steps to Healing Childhood Trauma as an Adult
Trauma causes emotions, and if we don’t deal with them immediately, they become stuck in our bodies and minds. The trauma persists in our body as energy in our unconscious, affecting our lives until we uncover it and process it rather than healing from the traumatic event. Adult recovery from childhood trauma requires the healthy flow and processing of painful emotions, including anger, sorrow, humiliation, and fear.
Urgent warning to parents as just 1 in 20 know signs of deadly disease
PARENTS have been urged to brush up their knowledge when it comes to deadly meningitis and septicaemia. Experts have now warned that the illness is 'more than a rash', after it was revealed just one in 20 know the key signs of the conditions. The new poll also revealed that...
Nurses Are Sharing Little Signals For Patients To Spot That Show A Doctor Or Therapist Won't Be Helpful
"Ask the nurse about the doctor when it’s just them in the room. If they say something vague like, 'We have very good providers here,' but don’t specifically say anything about your specific provider, that’s a red flag." After learning that most nurses have a "doctors I...
psychologytoday.com
The Relational Harms of Childhood Psychological Abuse
Childhood psychological abuse can have devastating consequences, on par with those of physical and sexual abuse. A new paper argues that to fully understand childhood psychological abuse, we need to example relational harms. The relational harms of childhood psychological abuse go beyond the inability to form healthy relationships during adulthood.
I’m 62 – the anti-aging routine I swear by to keep my skin glowing and to avoid it turning orange like my daughter
A 62-year-old woman has shared the daily supplement regime she uses to maintain youthful skin. She has shown viewers the right balance to stay healthy and how to avoid your skin taking on the orange tint that taking too many vitamins can sometimes cause. Tamara Staska is a gray-haired influencer...
Study looks at why some marriages last and others don't
BOSTON -- Why do some marriages last while others don't? A new study sheds some light.Researchers at Stanford University recruited 35 heterosexual couples living in China who had been married for at least a year. They were put through a battery of personality tests and asked to rate their marital satisfaction. The study found little correlation between personality traits and marital happiness. But those reporting greater marital satisfaction were more likely to have the same parts of their brains active while watching marriage-related videos. It's unclear whether having similar brain activity brings couples together in happier partnerships or whether being in a happy marriage causes brains to become more synchronized.
Kupuna Caregiver: Walk for Mental Health
“Nature for me is very calming and relaxing. I love hiking and even teach my grandkids from an early age. I’m taking them out on hikes because I want them to start experiencing that early on,” says Lei Rol, NAMI Walk Manger. Lei Rol is the NAMI Walk Manager and understands the challenges of being […]
psychologytoday.com
Grieving When No One Has Died
Loss can be related to death, but also loss occurs around situations which do not involve death. Non-death losses may have tangible or intangible aspects to these experiences. Broadening our understanding of grief and bereavement can help create more inclusive and compassionate communities. Many of us struggle to use the...
Opinion: Tactics Victims Can Use To Disarm A Narcissist
Most of the advice you hear when you have a Narcissist in your life is that you need to cut them out and go no contact. I believe that this is applicable when leaving an abuser if the situation permits.
Opinion: Certain Feelings Will Be Experienced With A True “Soulmate”
Often when I am talking to someone in a toxic relationship they will justify their partner’s behavior by claiming that they are their “soulmate” even when they are enduring emotional and at times, physical abuse.
A year since my sister’s suicide, here’s what I’ve learnt about grief – and life
Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. It’s one year to the day since my sister passed away by suicide, aged 32, after a long and complex battle with a severe mental health disorder. A year on from this sudden, shattering event, I consider it a good time to reflect on the turbulence – and triumph – involved in adjusting to life after unexpected loss.
Psych Centra
Can People with an Antisocial Personality Feel Empathy or Remorse?
Someone with antisocial personality disorder (ASPD) may be less likely to experience remorse and empathy, and more prone to negative emotions, like anger and sadness. But there are exceptions. A lack of consideration for others is one of the hallmarks of antisocial personality disorder, sometimes referred to as sociopathy. Sociopathy...
psychologytoday.com
Please, Do Not Trust Your Feelings
Feelings, while real, often distort our understanding of what is actually happening and what we need. Our feelings are often rooted in personally historical events and emotional tendencies, rather than responses to the here-and-now. We develop power and effectiveness when we interrogate our feelings, understand them holistically, and cultivate wisdom.
IFLScience
Is There Any Truth Behind "What Doesn't Kill You Makes You Stronger"?
You've probably heard the phrase "what doesn't kill you makes you stronger", either from Kelly Clarkson or Nietzsche. In both versions, and as the phrase is now generally used, it basically means you get stronger by facing adversity. "It's become almost like a cultural touchstone," Eranda Jayawickreme, a psychologist who...
psychologytoday.com
Why Learning From Our Emotions Requires Resisting Talk of Diagnoses
Being open and listening to our emotions presupposes they have something valuable to say to us and about us. And they do. Yet, as suggested by the rash of self-diagnosing, many seem eager to adopt the flat, homogenous language of symptoms and disorders. This abstract language displaces our rich emotion...
Healthline
How to Overcome Depersonalization, a Common Anxiety Symptom
When I experienced depersonalization for the first time, a thick sensation of unreality steamrolled into my life — a dizzying, dream-like “nothing feels real” type of haze. The more I obsessed over this bizarre feeling, the worse it got. So, I turned to Google. After searching countless...
Medical News Today
All about autonomic dysreflexia
Autonomic dysreflexia (AD) is a potentially life threatening condition common in people who have experienced spinal cord injury in the upper back. AD occurs when an injury disrupts the nervous system’s typical functioning. During an AD episode, pain or discomfort may occur below the site of the injury. Alternatively,...
Psych Centra
Behavioral Changes in Addiction: Perceived Manipulation
Addiction can affect how the brain functions and impact your behavior in ways that others may perceive as manipulation. Substance use disorder and addiction is a complex condition that affects millions of people worldwide. People with addiction become emotionally and physically dependent on the substance they use. Continued substance use...
