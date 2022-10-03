ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

SFGate

The 5 Best Assisted Living Communities in San Francisco

When living alone is no longer a viable option, assisted living communities can provide a comfortable place for seniors to age with dignity. In addition to helping older adults live safely, assisted living also provides amenities and community that can help make life enjoyable as you age.  In San Francisco, assisted living facilities run the gamut from luxurious high-rise buildings to quaint, historic mansions with close-knit groups of residents. While no community is perfect for everyone — we highly recommend you tour multiple options — you're sure to find some solid choices from our rundown of the best assisted living communities in the Bay Area. We researched hundreds of assisted communities in the San Francisco area and evaluated each of them based on the following criteria: Cost: Starting at $4,200 per month
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
verdemagazine.com

SomiSomi: Palo Alto welcomes soft serve chain

It’s 9 p.m., and the decorative lights along University Avenue glow softly, illuminating a line of people gathered before a storefront. In the store, clustered groups of customers eagerly watch as the staff rush to decorate their picturesque desserts. A SomiSomi store opened downtown Palo Alto in mid-August, offering...
PALO ALTO, CA
KRON4 News

Another Bay Area tech company announces mandatory return to office

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Uber has announced a mandatory return to the office for employees for at least two days a week. In a company blog post, the ride-share company said it has “embraced a hybrid work model, where most employees spend at least half of their time in the office.” The blog post identifies […]
BUSINESS
SFGate

Stuck on the Streets of San Francisco in a Driverless Car

It was about 9 p.m. on a cool Tuesday evening in San Francisco in September when I hailed a car outside a restaurant a few blocks from Golden Gate Park. A few minutes later, as I waited at a stoplight, a white Mercedes pulled up next to me. Three teenagers were sitting on the edges of its open windows, their heads bobbing above the roof. One of them pointed at the empty front seat of my car.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Josue Torres

Fine-dining restaurant for dogs opens in San Francisco, offering $75 tasting menu

It’s no big surprise for many that San Francisco, where dogs apparently outnumbered children, now offers an exclusive dining experience for the beloved pets. This might easily be mistaken for San Francisco’s hottest new all-day cafe by passersby. Elegant desserts, including a rose-shaped cake with venison heart inside and a canine-shaped petit gâteau based on the works of renowned French pastry chef Cédric Grolet, are displayed in a glass case; (In the restaurant’s version, grass-fed cream and braised chicken are substituted for butter and sugar.)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Why I'm leaving Kaiser after 8 weeks on strike

The last thing I’ll ever do as a mental health therapist for Kaiser Permanente is walk a picket line. I’m leaving Kaiser after eight years of working as a therapist in addiction medicine, and I am hardly alone. Kaiser used to be a stable employer because of its good wages and benefits, but we’ve lost 38 therapists in San Francisco over the past two years, according to figures collected by our union. There are currently only 112 Kaiser therapists providing mental health care in The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
climaterwc.com

Poll: Bay Area residents dissatisfied with overall quality of life

All indications are that Bay Area residents are feeling dissatisfied about their overall quality of life. The recently released Silicon Valley Poll by Joint Venture Silicon Valley and the Bay Area News Group has found that approximately three out of four residents think their quality of life has declined over the last five years. The overriding concern spans all age, income and education levels according to Joint Venture Silicon Valley.
SFGate

The Daily 10-03-22 The tiny Bay Area town modern life forgot

Over its storied history, this East Bay settlement has been a wild lumber town; a battleground between suburbia and nature; a drug-fueled biker hangout; and the site of an almighty explosion that some presumed was the start of nuclear war. Most people in the Bay Area don’t know it exists, which is how many of the residents want it. Here’s the story of the little town over the hill, all but lost to time — Canyon, California.  • The best gas station food you’ll ever have is at the Mobil in the Eastern Sierra
CANYON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Sunnyvale 1-bedroom rents shoot up 34% in a year, report finds

SUNNYVALE – Rent for a one bedroom apartment in Sunnyvale has shot up more than 30% in a single year, giving the Silicon Valley community the second highest rents in the Bay Area.An analysis of local rents by real estate website Zumper found the median rent for a one bedroom in September reached $3,060 / month in Sunnyvale, second only to San Francisco at $3,100 / month. Neighboring Mountain View was third highest, at $2,950, followed by San Mateo ($2,950) and Campbell ($2,910).Year-over-year, Sunnyvale led the Bay Area in rent growth, with the cost of a one bedroom up 34.2%...
SUNNYVALE, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area has been site of notorious serial killers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – News that a fatal shooting in Oakland might be linked to a serial killer in Stockton brings back painful memories of serial killers with links to the Bay Area in the past. KRON4 News remembers five of the most brutal killers who left their mark on the region. The Zodiac killer […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose to sweep homeless from ‘Field of Dreams’

Homeless residents living near Mineta San Jose International Airport are in a panic knowing that in just a few days they will have nowhere to live. Starting Friday, San Jose will disband a makeshift homeless RV camp where more than 100 people are living. City officials estimate more than 140 RVs, trailers, campers and cars—many inoperable—have moved into the baseball field in Columbus Park at the corner of Asbury and Irene streets. The move started as the city swept a nearby, sprawling encampment in the flight path of Mineta San Jose International Airport in September.
SAN JOSE, CA

