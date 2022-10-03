Read full article on original website
Related
Scott’s Chowder House Making Palo Alto Debut
The award-winning chowder house announces on its website that a new location is coming to Town & Country Village. It's currently in the permitting phase.
The 5 Best Assisted Living Communities in San Francisco
When living alone is no longer a viable option, assisted living communities can provide a comfortable place for seniors to age with dignity. In addition to helping older adults live safely, assisted living also provides amenities and community that can help make life enjoyable as you age. In San Francisco, assisted living facilities run the gamut from luxurious high-rise buildings to quaint, historic mansions with close-knit groups of residents. While no community is perfect for everyone — we highly recommend you tour multiple options — you’re sure to find some solid choices from our rundown of the best assisted living communities in the Bay Area. We researched hundreds of assisted communities in the San Francisco area and evaluated each of them based on the following criteria: Cost: Starting at $4,200 per month
How a 600-acre private property became a SF day-trip gem
Plus: The tiny Bay Area town modern life forgot, 'Everybody hated us': a bike event that turns SF into Amsterdam, Universal Studios Florida flooded from Hurricane Ian and Facing survivor's guilt as Hurricane Ian strands me in SF.
verdemagazine.com
SomiSomi: Palo Alto welcomes soft serve chain
It’s 9 p.m., and the decorative lights along University Avenue glow softly, illuminating a line of people gathered before a storefront. In the store, clustered groups of customers eagerly watch as the staff rush to decorate their picturesque desserts. A SomiSomi store opened downtown Palo Alto in mid-August, offering...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Bay Area ranch introduces visitors to the delicious art of goat cheese making
This fun spot takes visitors through the process of making artisanal goat cheese.
San Jose restaurant, other Bay Area businesses celebrate National Taco Day with special deals
Some restaurants in the Bay Area and beyond are offering deals on tacos -- everything from crispy to soft ground beef tacos. Here's what one local spot is doing:
Another Bay Area tech company announces mandatory return to office
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Uber has announced a mandatory return to the office for employees for at least two days a week. In a company blog post, the ride-share company said it has “embraced a hybrid work model, where most employees spend at least half of their time in the office.” The blog post identifies […]
SFGate
Stuck on the Streets of San Francisco in a Driverless Car
It was about 9 p.m. on a cool Tuesday evening in San Francisco in September when I hailed a car outside a restaurant a few blocks from Golden Gate Park. A few minutes later, as I waited at a stoplight, a white Mercedes pulled up next to me. Three teenagers were sitting on the edges of its open windows, their heads bobbing above the roof. One of them pointed at the empty front seat of my car.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bay Area 'Western White House' sells for $10 million under asking price
The home was commissioned by the Hearst family in 1930 as a recreation of America's White House.
Fine-dining restaurant for dogs opens in San Francisco, offering $75 tasting menu
It’s no big surprise for many that San Francisco, where dogs apparently outnumbered children, now offers an exclusive dining experience for the beloved pets. This might easily be mistaken for San Francisco’s hottest new all-day cafe by passersby. Elegant desserts, including a rose-shaped cake with venison heart inside and a canine-shaped petit gâteau based on the works of renowned French pastry chef Cédric Grolet, are displayed in a glass case; (In the restaurant’s version, grass-fed cream and braised chicken are substituted for butter and sugar.)
Why I'm leaving Kaiser after 8 weeks on strike
The last thing I’ll ever do as a mental health therapist for Kaiser Permanente is walk a picket line. I’m leaving Kaiser after eight years of working as a therapist in addiction medicine, and I am hardly alone. Kaiser used to be a stable employer because of its good wages and benefits, but we’ve lost 38 therapists in San Francisco over the past two years, according to figures collected by our union. There are currently only 112 Kaiser therapists providing mental health care in The...
climaterwc.com
Poll: Bay Area residents dissatisfied with overall quality of life
All indications are that Bay Area residents are feeling dissatisfied about their overall quality of life. The recently released Silicon Valley Poll by Joint Venture Silicon Valley and the Bay Area News Group has found that approximately three out of four residents think their quality of life has declined over the last five years. The overriding concern spans all age, income and education levels according to Joint Venture Silicon Valley.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Daily 10-03-22 The tiny Bay Area town modern life forgot
Over its storied history, this East Bay settlement has been a wild lumber town; a battleground between suburbia and nature; a drug-fueled biker hangout; and the site of an almighty explosion that some presumed was the start of nuclear war. Most people in the Bay Area don’t know it exists, which is how many of the residents want it. Here’s the story of the little town over the hill, all but lost to time — Canyon, California. • The best gas station food you’ll ever have is at the Mobil in the Eastern Sierra
44-year-old location of Bay Area burger chain Nation's to close, move into new space
People shared their memories of stopping by the restaurant for a slice of birthday pie or a late-night hamburger.
Joe Alioto Veronese, the SF DA candidate who thinks Boudin and Jenkins both suck
Alioto Veronese believes he offers voters a credible alternative to all of the major players in San Francisco politics.
Sunnyvale 1-bedroom rents shoot up 34% in a year, report finds
SUNNYVALE – Rent for a one bedroom apartment in Sunnyvale has shot up more than 30% in a single year, giving the Silicon Valley community the second highest rents in the Bay Area.An analysis of local rents by real estate website Zumper found the median rent for a one bedroom in September reached $3,060 / month in Sunnyvale, second only to San Francisco at $3,100 / month. Neighboring Mountain View was third highest, at $2,950, followed by San Mateo ($2,950) and Campbell ($2,910).Year-over-year, Sunnyvale led the Bay Area in rent growth, with the cost of a one bedroom up 34.2%...
Ayesha Curry's Oakland store and cafe Sweet July was broken into this weekend
The Oakland Police Department is investigating the burglary.
Bay Area has been site of notorious serial killers
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – News that a fatal shooting in Oakland might be linked to a serial killer in Stockton brings back painful memories of serial killers with links to the Bay Area in the past. KRON4 News remembers five of the most brutal killers who left their mark on the region. The Zodiac killer […]
San Jose to sweep homeless from ‘Field of Dreams’
Homeless residents living near Mineta San Jose International Airport are in a panic knowing that in just a few days they will have nowhere to live. Starting Friday, San Jose will disband a makeshift homeless RV camp where more than 100 people are living. City officials estimate more than 140 RVs, trailers, campers and cars—many inoperable—have moved into the baseball field in Columbus Park at the corner of Asbury and Irene streets. The move started as the city swept a nearby, sprawling encampment in the flight path of Mineta San Jose International Airport in September.
sfstandard.com
Huge San Francisco Skyscraper Could Change City Skyline Forever With 808 Homes
A massive skyscraper could change San Francisco’s skyline forever and add 808 homes to the city. The 50 Main Street tower would be the second tallest in the city after Salesforce Tower. If approved, it would be built on the site of a two-story parking garage between the Matson...
Comments / 0