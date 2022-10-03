ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

weaa.org

Baltimore County is breaking ground on a new high school

(Baltimore Co., MD) -- Baltimore County is breaking ground on a new high school. Construction started this morning outside the aging Landsdowne High School. The school's principal, Allison Seymour, was joined by county leaders to mark the occasion. The new high school will be able to accommodate about 17-hundred-60 students,...
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Education
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Education
CBS Baltimore

Game-changer tool will help city officials tackle Baltimore's vacant house problem

BALTIMORE -- Housing officials and a Baltimore City Council member are describing a new tool to address vacant and abandoned properties as a "game-changer."Judicial In Rem Foreclosure allows the city's Housing department to foreclose on properties where the value of liens exceeds the assessed value."Yes, we will be acquiring more properties, but we can continue this work on a block-by-block basis," Councilwoman Odette Ramos, D-District 14, said in an informational hearing on Sept. 20.As of October 5, Baltimore City reports 14,614 vacant properties on its rolls. Of that, less than 1,200 are owned by Baltimore City."The city can only dispose of...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore pays $21K water bill out of caution, campaign spokesperson says

BALTIMORE -- Gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore paid a $21,000 water bill "out of an abundance of caution," campaign spokesperson said on Wednesday.The large payment comes after the Baltimore Brew published a story about Moore's delinquent Baltimore City water bills.The Baltimore Brew cited online records that showed that Moore and his wife, Dawn, did not pay any water or sewage charges over the span of 18 months."The Moore's have paid the current balance out of an abundance of caution while they review the accuracy of the charges," Moore's campaign spokesperson Brian Jones told WJZ.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Maryland educators eye better pay following Baltimore County deal

Teachers, their unions and school systems across the state are taking note of the deal to give Baltimore County gives teachers a raise as they consider their own local education systems. Baltimore County’s $76 million compensation package plan looks to improve teacher pay and increase teacher retention rates , officials...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
The 74

Amid Regional Shortages, US Schools Employing 160,000 ‘Underqualified’ Teachers

For two years, Annette Anderson, an education professor and mother of three attending Baltimore City Schools, saw a “coming storm” of teacher shortages across the country and the desperation to fill them. A scholar on education leadership at John Hopkins University, Anderson grew frustrated as district officials stayed quiet about mounting vacancies. Meanwhile, in Maryland, the […]
BALTIMORE, MD
Education
baltimorebeat.com

Baltimore City prosecutors’ attendance problem

In Baltimore City, there is no such thing as a fair and speedy trial, and part of that is due to assistant state’s attorneys not doing their jobs. At the start of the pandemic, for most hearings on the bail review docket, the state’s case was argued by a single assistant state’s attorney. Prior to each hearing, the assigned assistant state’s attorney reviewed the case.
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Old infrastructure led to E. coli in Baltimore water

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore officials said this week that a confluence of problems with aging infrastructure contributed to an E. coli contamination of the city water system in early September. The Washington Post reports the problems reduced chlorine levels, which led to three positive tests for E. coli. A...
BALTIMORE, MD
Towerlight

‘This is what democracy looks like’: Protest occurs in response to Schifanelli, Peroutka on-campus event

This article contains explicit language. Around 60 people protested an event held on campus Monday night, at which two Republican candidates for office in Maryland were invited to speak by a conservative student activist group. Towson University’s chapter of Turning Point USA invited Gordana Schifanelli, Maryland’s Republican nominee for Lieutenant...
TOWSON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Residents concerned following recent shootings in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE -- Concern is mounting in Baltimore County because of recent violence. Over the weekend, at least three people were shot and two of them were teenagers.Saturday night, Baltimore County police say two teenagers were shot near Grand Bend Drive and Maiden Choice Lane. They're now in critical condition.WJZ obtained exclusive video which appeared to show the two victims - 17 and 16-years old - moments before they were shot. The video is not very clear, but moments later - you could hear the screams for help."You said you're scared to walk to the store?" WJZ's Ava-joye Burnett asked an elderly resident....
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
baltimorebrew.com

With towing reform shot down by the City Council, high fees and aggressive practices will continue in Baltimore

Pouncing on unsuspecting parkers, demanding cash at triple the rate allowed in Washington – Baltimore’s towing industry escapes the latest attempt at regulation. Between 7 p.m. on Friday, June 24, and 2 a.m. on Sunday, June 26, Greenwood Towing Inc. made $2,700 in towing fees off a 27-space parking lot nestled north of the Cross Street Market in Federal Hill.
BALTIMORE, MD

