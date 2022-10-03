ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullowhee, NC

Comments / 0

Related
catamountsports.com

Women’s Golf Claims Third-Straight Team Title to Open Fall

Jupiter, Fla. – With four members of its scoring five among the individual Top 10 finishers, the Western Carolina women's golf team claimed an unprecedented third-consecutive team championship on Tuesday, winning the Jupiter Women's Invitational hosted by Florida Atlantic University at the par-70, 5,890-yard Jonathan's Landing Golf Club. Fifth-year...
CULLOWHEE, NC
catamountsports.com

Madison Isaacson, Western Carolina Lead at Jupiter Invitational

Jupiter, Fla. – Fifth-year senior Madison Isaacson climbed 12 positions in Monday's second round by matching the school-record low round of 66 as Western Carolina vaulted to the top of the team leaderboard with 18 holes to play at the Jupiter Women's Invitational being contested at the par-70, 5,890-yard Jonathan's Landing Golf Club.
CULLOWHEE, NC
my40.tv

County clash game to be played in Waynesville after all

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County's big rivalry football game between Tuscola and Pisgah high schools will be played on Tuscola’s field at Weatherby Stadium in Waynesville. Pisgah had floated the idea of hosting the County Clash game at Bethel Middle School closer to its hometown of...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cullowhee, NC
Cullowhee, NC
Sports
kiss951.com

North Carolina Is Home to One of the Best “Castles” in America

Have you ever dreamed about what it is like to be a princess/prince? Or maybe even straight to king/queen? A North Carolina mansion is one of the most dazzling castles in America. Honestly, growing up I always thought castles were homes in forests somewhere around the world. Never did I really think I would be close to or even see a castle in person. They just always seemed like such a part of a fantasy we had as children. I guess I was wrong with that one.
ASHEVILLE, NC
thevalleyecho.com

Black Mountain Home for Children's annual Fall Festival returns

An annual tradition is returning to the scenic campus of the Black Mountain Home for Children, Youth and Families, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, when the local nonprofit organization hosts its 2022 Fall Festival and Open House. Since 2005, this free event has provided a...
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Officials say more than 60 people are now confirmed dead in the wake of Hurricane Ian, with the majority of the fatalities in Florida and some in North Carolina. Officials say they expect the death toll to continue to rise as searchers move through the destruction. More than 600,000 homes and businesses in Florida are still without power, but that’s down from the peak of 2.6 million.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheerleaders#Athletics#Catamount Cheerleading#Wcu#Catamountsports Com
theonefeather.com

Valley River Casino announces $275 million expansion

MURPHY – Just one day after celebrating the seventh anniversary of the Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino & Hotel, leaders broke ground on a $275 million expansion project that will evolve the property. This project will more than double the constructed space of the casino. The existing buildings...
CHEROKEE, NC
WYFF4.com

Guinness World Record's oldest dog dies at her Upstate home

TAYLORS, S.C. — Pebbles, the world's oldest dog, from Taylors, has died just months before her 23rd birthday. According to the Instagram page in Pebbles' honor, she died peacefully from natural causes on Monday, Oct. 3. In May of this year, Guinness World Records awarded Pebbles as the oldest...
TAYLORS, SC
WLOS.com

Asheville murder suspect to be featured in nationwide report

WLOS — An Asheville murder suspect will be featured on Investigation Discovery this week. In Pursuit with John Walsh will feature fugitive Diontae Whitson in its next episode, titled “A Broken Bond,” airing on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, on Investigation Discovery and streaming the same day on discovery+.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Take a peek inside the 'Iconic castle' on sale on Lake Keowee

SENECA, S.C. — TheCastle on Keowee is for sale for $2.8 million and we have a sneak peek inside. It's billed in the real estate listing as "the most recognizable, most iconic homes on Lake Keowee." (Watch video above for a sneak peek inside) This is the first time...
SENECA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
wspa.com

Police seek missing man last seen in West Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man last seen on September 30. Police said Tyler Nathaniel Grant, 25, was last seen around 8:50 a.m. on September 30 near State Street and Hanover Street in West Asheville.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Development roundup: Asheville proposes changes to manufactured home rules

The public will be able to provide input on two conditional rezoning requests and one proposed zoning text amendment at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, which will take place in person at City Hall’s first-floor North Conference Room at 70 Court Plaza. A pre-meeting of the same body to review the agenda, which is open to the public but does not allow public comment, will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the fifth-floor Large Conference Room.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Update: Missing Macon man found, transported for treatment, authorities say

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE. Macon County authorities say Chester Stanley has been located by first responders and has been transported to a local hospital for treatment. ______________________. Macon County authorities are asking for help locating a missing elderly man with dementia. Authorities say 86-year-old Chester Stanley was...
MACON COUNTY, NC
Travel Maven

The Best Small Town in North Carolina for a Weekend Getaway

North Carolina is one of the most scenic coastal states in the country filled with dozens of historic towns and cities. With so many charming places to choose from, trying to figure out where to head for a trip can be challenging and that is why we put together this article. Keep reading to find out which small town in the Tar Heel State is the best to visit for an idyllic weekend getaway.
HOT SPRINGS, NC
tribpapers.com

Prayer & Trash Draws a Larger Crowd Than Usual

Woodfin – The Woodfin Town Council met in front of a larger than usual crowd at its September meeting (Tuesday, Sept. 20). A couple of issues drew residents, including the removal of the invocation from the meeting agenda and the town’s new trash containers. The meeting started with...
WOODFIN, NC
Mountain Xpress

How is Asheville addressing panhandling?

Froggy, as he likes to be called, sits on the corner of Merrimon Avenue and the Interstate 240 offramp in 82-degree heat holding a small cardboard sign. “Homeless,” it reads. He’s hoping to make money to take his 11-year-old daughter back-to-school shopping. Froggy is 63 years old and...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Letter: Americans are living in a war zone

I read Asheville news every day here in Vegas because I miss my hometown. What I am writing here applies to Asheville as much as it does here. Asheville has a violent gun problem now. People shot every week. Same thing here. When I went to my local 7-Eleven yesterday...
ASHEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy