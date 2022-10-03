ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Watch and Stream The Miracle Fighters Free Online

Cast: Simon Yuen Yat-Choh Leung Kar-yan Charlie Yuen Cheung-Yan Brandy Yuen Jan-Yeung Eddy Ko. Two elderly Taoist priests, Chi Men and Dun Jai, who learn their magic from the same teacher always quarrel with each other. They provide mirth and expert kung fu tuition to young man who is mistakenly presumed to be the crown prince of the Imperial Court, missing since childhood. The emperor dispatches an eunuch with the magic powers to apprehend the young man. But he must first deal with Chi Men and Dun Jia who are the young man's protector.
House of the Dragon: Helaena Already Spoiled the Dance of the Dragons

Helaena Targaryen has been an intriguing addition to House of the Dragon considering that there are some interesting changes to the character. For instance, the Game of Thrones prequel appears to be introducing Helaena as a dreamer who can see the future and she never fails to share her prophecies. The latest one in Episode 7 has once again teased what will happen in the Dance of the Dragons.
Marvel Reveals Bucky Barnes' New Winter Soldier Costume

The Winter Soldier has always been one of Marvel's most compelling characters and it's no longer surprising how Bucky Barnes transformed from a mere sidekick to one of the Marvel Universe's most popular heroes. The character also grew in popularity over the years thanks to the MCU which pretty much turned him into a bonafide top-tier character.
Where to Watch and Stream Seymour: An Introduction Free Online

Best sites to watch Seymour: An Introduction - Last updated on Oct 08, 2022. Best sites to stream: DIRECTV ,AMC+ Amazon Channel. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Seymour: An Introduction online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Seymour: An Introduction on this page.
Where to Watch and Stream NWA & Eazy-E: The Kings of Compton Free Online

Best sites to watch NWA & Eazy-E: The Kings of Compton - Last updated on Oct 08, 2022. Best free ad supported sites: The Roku Channel ,Freevee Amazon Channel. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch NWA & Eazy-E: The Kings of Compton online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for NWA & Eazy-E: The Kings of Compton on this page.
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Throws In Another Wolverine Nod in Episode 8

Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. Read at your own risk!. The arrival of Wolverine in the MCU is now inevitable as Hugh Jackman confirms his involvement in Deadpool 3 and in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, it is already teased when an ad appeared for a man with three claws. Episode 8 throws in another nod to him and it is amazing!
MCU Fans Continue Campaigning for Stranger Things Star to be Human Torch

We've learned over the last month that Marvel Studios has yet to finalize the official cast of the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot and it instantly put the long-standing rumors to rest. As baffling as it is, it turns out that the studio is prioritizing the reboot's screenplay or at least its first draft before looking for actors who would fit the Marvel Cinematic Universe iteration of the First Family.
Where to Watch and Stream Return to Downton Abbey: A Grand Event Free Online

Cast: Derek Hough Maggie Smith Hugh Bonneville Michelle Dockery. An hour long special hosted by Derek Hough and filmed at the historic Highclere Castle in England. Hough talks to the cast about what made the series so unique and appealing to millions, as well as how the series easily segues into the feature film.
James Gunn Responds to Fan Blaming Him Over Scooby-Doo's Velma Being Gay

Scooby-Doo's Velma Dinkley is making headlines recently after it was revealed that the beloved cartoon character is a lesbian in the new animated film Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo. Now, before you raise your eyebrows and say that it has "woke agenda" written all over it, it's worth noting that there were already plans for Velma to be turned into a gay character and it all dates back to the original live-action Scooby-Doo film from the early 2000s penned by James Gunn.
