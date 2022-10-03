Jalen Brunson hasn’t played better in his career than when he lit up the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns for the Dallas Mavericks in the 2022 postseason. The southpaw out of Villanova averaged 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.7 dimes in the playoffs, and the New York Knicks rewarded him with a four-year $104 million contract in hopes that he would sustain this level of play. And Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau has utmost confidence in Brunson’s ability to keep it up.

