Kyrie Irving’s Message to Simmons After Nets Loss to Sixers
Here's what Kyrie Irving had to say to Ben Simmons at halftime of the Brooklyn Nets' preseason opener against the Sixers.
Ben Simmons' Postgame Comments After Preseason Opener vs. Sixers
What did Ben Simmons have to say after making his preseason debut against his former team?
Steve Nash names Nets starters alongside Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons for preseason opener
Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash announced ahead of their preseason opener that Joe Harris and Nic Claxton would start alongside Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons. Claxton moves into the starting center role following the departure of Andre Drummond. Harris gets the nod Monday as Brooklyn’s last starter, a spot that has been a question mark entering this season. The 31-year-old has started all but four of his games played over the last four seasons.
‘That’s who he is’: Tom Thibodeau gushes over Jalen Brunson after Knicks debut
Jalen Brunson hasn’t played better in his career than when he lit up the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns for the Dallas Mavericks in the 2022 postseason. The southpaw out of Villanova averaged 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.7 dimes in the playoffs, and the New York Knicks rewarded him with a four-year $104 million contract in hopes that he would sustain this level of play. And Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau has utmost confidence in Brunson’s ability to keep it up.
Ben Simmons’ Jumper vs. Sixers Goes Viral
Millions tuned in to see Ben Simmons take a jumper against the Sixers.
Tyrese Maxey, Sixers Send Message to NBA in Preseason Opener
Tyrese Maxey wanted to send a message on Monday night during the Sixers' preseason opener against Brooklyn.
OKC Thunder Waive Former Mavs, Rockets And Bucks Player
According to Brandon Rahbar of Daily Thunder, the Oklahoma City Thunder have waived Sterling Brown. He has played for the Milwaukee Bucks, Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks over five seasons in the NBA.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant limps off the court vs. Magic, but allays fears of major injury with 1-word response
Ja Morant appeared to suffer a scary injury in the Memphis Grizzlies’ preseason game against the Orlando Magic on Monday, but the superstar guard quickly eased the concerns of the teams and fans with his in-game update. As Tim MacMahon of ESPN reported, as Morant limped off the court...
Sixers coach Doc Rivers out vs. Cavaliers; Dave Joerger to coach in his place
The Philadelphia 76ers continue their preseason schedule on Wednesday when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first of a preseason home-and-home with the Cavs. The Sixers will be without their head coach for the preseason’s second game. Doc Rivers is under the weather, and he will miss the...
Yardbarker
Monty Williams: Suns Clearly Didn’t Give Adelaide 36ers Enough Respect
But that’s what happened on Sunday, as the host Suns became the first NBA team to lose to a team from Australia’s National Basketball League. The final score: Adelaide 134, Suns 124. Granted, it was just a preseason game, but Suns starters Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Mikal Bridges,...
Karl-Anthony Towns' Status For Timberwolves-Heat Game
Karl-Anthony Towns has been ruled out for Tuesday’s game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Miami Heat.
Yardbarker
Suns: Williams Not Going to Address Ayton Issue
Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams seems determined to move past his feud with center Deandre Ayton. When asked by reporters on his talks with Ayton, Williams gave a response that will likely cease questions on his relationship with Ayton. “We don’t need to air anything out,” said Williams to...
OKC Thunder Hosting Dallas Mavericks In Tulsa Wednesday
The Oklahoma City Thunder are heading to Tulsa Wednesday night to take on the Dallas Mavericks. Tip-off is 7 p.m. and News 9's Steve McGehee will have a full recap of tonight's game at 10 p.m. Luka Doncic is not expected to play for the Mavericks tonight, and the Thunder...
Yardbarker
B/R Mock Trade Sends Suns PF Jae Crowder to Cleveland
The Phoenix Suns have been searching for a trade partner for Jae Crowder for quite some time, as the power forward was involved in plenty of trade discussions over the summer. Now, with the team mutually agreeing to excuse Crowder from practice, it appears Crowder's time in Phoenix is coming to an end.
Three Takeaways From Suns Victory vs. Lakers
The Phoenix Suns emerged victorious for the first time in preseason action, but what did we learn along the way?
Ben Simmons' Status For 76ers-Nets Game
According to Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News, Ben Simmons will play in Monday night's preseason game between the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.
Lakers News: Jordan Clarkson Talks Young Lakers
The Jazzman remembers his early NBA days.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Embiid, Harden begin as 76ers top Cavs in Mitchell’s debut
Joel Embiid and James Harden were done with their preseason debuts long before Montrezl Harrell scored the go-ahead basket with 26 seconds left, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat Cleveland 113-112 on Wednesday night in Donovan Mitchell's first game with the Cavaliers. Embiid had 12 points and six rebounds in 18...
NBC Sports
3 observations after more big-time Maxey scoring in Sixers' preseason win
More preseason basketball, more prolific Tyrese Maxey scoring in limited minutes. Maxey managed 21 points on 9-for-11 shooting Wednesday in just 15 minutes and the Sixers improved to 2-0 this preseason, earning a 113-112 win over the Cavs at Wells Fargo Center. Montrezl Harrell (13 points) scored a go-ahead layup...
Joe Mazzulla Addresses Whether Blake Griffin Will Make His Celtics Debut in Wednesday's Game Against Raptors
The first questions Joe Mazzulla got asked during his pregame media availability ahead of Wednesday night's game against the Raptors at TD Garden related to availability. Regarding Luke Kornet, who suffered a sprained ankle during practice last week, Mazzulla says he's still "day-to-day." As for ...
