Steve Nash names Nets starters alongside Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons for preseason opener

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash announced ahead of their preseason opener that Joe Harris and Nic Claxton would start alongside Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons. Claxton moves into the starting center role following the departure of Andre Drummond. Harris gets the nod Monday as Brooklyn’s last starter, a spot that has been a question mark entering this season. The 31-year-old has started all but four of his games played over the last four seasons.
‘That’s who he is’: Tom Thibodeau gushes over Jalen Brunson after Knicks debut

Jalen Brunson hasn’t played better in his career than when he lit up the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns for the Dallas Mavericks in the 2022 postseason. The southpaw out of Villanova averaged 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.7 dimes in the playoffs, and the New York Knicks rewarded him with a four-year $104 million contract in hopes that he would sustain this level of play. And Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau has utmost confidence in Brunson’s ability to keep it up.
Suns: Williams Not Going to Address Ayton Issue

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams seems determined to move past his feud with center Deandre Ayton. When asked by reporters on his talks with Ayton, Williams gave a response that will likely cease questions on his relationship with Ayton. “We don’t need to air anything out,” said Williams to...
B/R Mock Trade Sends Suns PF Jae Crowder to Cleveland

The Phoenix Suns have been searching for a trade partner for Jae Crowder for quite some time, as the power forward was involved in plenty of trade discussions over the summer. Now, with the team mutually agreeing to excuse Crowder from practice, it appears Crowder's time in Phoenix is coming to an end.
Embiid, Harden begin as 76ers top Cavs in Mitchell’s debut

Joel Embiid and James Harden were done with their preseason debuts long before Montrezl Harrell scored the go-ahead basket with 26 seconds left, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat Cleveland 113-112 on Wednesday night in Donovan Mitchell's first game with the Cavaliers. Embiid had 12 points and six rebounds in 18...
3 observations after more big-time Maxey scoring in Sixers' preseason win

More preseason basketball, more prolific Tyrese Maxey scoring in limited minutes. Maxey managed 21 points on 9-for-11 shooting Wednesday in just 15 minutes and the Sixers improved to 2-0 this preseason, earning a 113-112 win over the Cavs at Wells Fargo Center. Montrezl Harrell (13 points) scored a go-ahead layup...
