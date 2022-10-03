Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian banned from peddling crypto and fined US$1.26 million as the SEC cracks down on influencer scams
There has been no shortage of celebrities shilling various obscure token projects to the millions of their followers in the heydays of crypto last year, but the US Securities and Exchange Commission regulator chose to make an example of none other than Kim Kardashian. In 2021, the world's most visible "influencer" personality shared promo stories about one EthereumMax project (in no way affiliated with the creators of the world's second most popular cryptocurrency), urging them to get in on the game.
With Kim Kardashian Fined $1.3 Million for Crypto Promotion, Which Other Celebs Could Be in Trouble?
With the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announcing that Kim Kardashian will pay $1.26 million for illegally promoting a junk crypto investment, there’s an obvious question in the air: which blockchain-loving celebrity will be next? Kardashian’s charges stem from a post shared on her Instagram Story in June 2021. “ARE YOU GUYS INTO CRYPTO????” read the text, which went on to hype EMAX tokens, a security asset offered by EthereumMax. The value of those tokens has fallen by about 99 percent since its peak that May. But this collapse wasn’t Kardashian’s biggest problem. Although she included an #AD hashtag in...
Kim Kardashian launches new venture on Wall Street
NEW YORK - Kim Kardashian has a new gig on Wall Street. She's partnering with Jay Sammons, a former executive with Carlyle Group, to launch SKKY Partners. The new firm will invest in fast-growing businesses across several sectors, including hospitality, media and consumer products. The fund has not started raising...
Kim Kardashian Has Been Charged $1.26 Million For Failing To Disclose A Paid Ad For Cryptocurrency On Her Instagram Page
Kim Kardashian has agreed to pay a fine of over a million dollars for failing to disclose a paid social media advertisement for a cryptocurrency. The Securities and Exchange Commission announced in a press release today that Kardashian was paid $250,000 to share a post to her Instagram account promoting EMAX tokens, sold by EthereumMax.
Did Kim Kardashian Just Change the Game for Crypto Investors?
The SEC charged Kardashian with not disclosing that her EthereumMax social media post was a paid advertisement. She settled the matter out of court, so this case won't be able to set legal precedent. Still, her enormous media exposure could give this settlement an important place in cryptocurrency history. You’re...
Kim Kardashian faces heavy penalty for illicit promotion of EMAX
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has recently charged renowned American media personality Kim Kardashian for illicit social media promotion of a crypto token offered by EthereumMax (EMAX). SEC stated in a statement on October 3 that Kardashian did not disclose the payment she got for promoting the...
Kim Kardashian settles for $1.26M with SEC over EthereumMax promotion
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced Monday that it had filed charges against Kim Kardashian for promoting EthereumMax on social media without disclosing that she had been compensated for the promotion. The reality star settled the charges for $1.26 million. Kardashian posted to her 250 million Instagram...
Kim Kardashian Has To Shell Out Over A Million After Getting Charged By The U.S. Government
Kim Kardashian may be a reality TV star on top of being the billionaire founder of beauty and clothing brands, but she, like so many other celebrities, also pulls in quite a bit of money just by being an influencer. With 331 million followers on Instagram alone, she holds a lot of power over fans who are willing to take her suggestions about how to spend their money. One of her partnerships, however, got her in some trouble with the federal government, resulting in The Kardashians star shelling out a $1.26 million settlement.
Pump & Dump Disarray: Kim Kardashian Ordered To Pay $1M To Settle SEC Charges Over Cryptocurrency Promotion
Kim Kardashian will pay over $1M to settle charges over promoting a cryptocurrency without stating she was paid $250k for promotion. Floyd Mayweather and Paul Pierce were sued as well by investors. In recent years, cryptocurrency has been a hot-button topic on social media with people split 50/50 on whether...
Mayweather Continues To Fight Ethereum Max Lawsuit Following Kim Kardashian’s Settlement
Back at the beginning of the year, some notable celebrities had been named in a lawsuit over the alleged Ethereum Max (EMAX) scam. These celebrities included reality star Kim Kardashian, boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, as well as former professional athletes Paul Pierce and Antonio Brown. The class action lawsuit had accused the celebrities of pumping the price of the token, which had then inevitably fallen by 97%, causing investors to lose money.
Kim Kardashian Was Fined More Than $1 Million by the SEC—Here’s Why
Kim Kardashian got up off her ass and paid a fine because her cryptocurrency influencing was not exactly legal. The soon-to-be lawyer and reality television personality paid the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) a fine of $1.26 million to settle a dispute over an ad for cryptocurrency EthereumMax she had posted on Instagram.
