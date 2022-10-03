Read full article on original website
Area volleyball roundup from Monday evening
The top two volleyball teams in the West Division of the Southeast Conference squared off in Grand Meadow Monday evening as the first-place Superlarks played host to second-place LeRoy/Ostrander, and it was the Superlarks dropping the first set 25-20, but rallying back to take the next three in succession 25-14, 25-17 and 25-19.
Austin City Council moves to put $700,000 toward an addition and remodeling project at the Austin Public Library at Monday work session
The Austin City Council moved unanimously to put $700,000 toward an addition and remodeling project at the Austin Public Library during a work session following their regularly scheduled meeting Monday evening. Of that total, the Austin Public Library Board will pay back $100,000 to the city using various resources that could include a gift of $884,000 given to the library by the late Walter Wienke of rural Austin, who first established the donation in his will in 1997. Rules of the will say the library can spend any annual interest earned on the money for 30 years. After that time, the library can spend 5% of the principal annually, along with interest, for a gift that will span 50 years in all. Different additions and remodeling projects at the library could include a new service desk, study rooms, remodeling the building’s bathrooms, a porch ceiling ramp, lighting upgrades, a book drop-off canopy, a storage closet, a staff entry awning and alarm system upgrades.
Austin man sentenced to prison time on felony violating no-contact order, DWI and drug sale charges in Mower County District Court
An Austin man facing seven different felony charges in Mower County District Court, including for domestic assault, violating a no-contact order, DWI and drug possession stemming from incidents that occurred in October of 2021, and in March and May of 2022 has been sentenced to prison time. 51-year old Jerry...
