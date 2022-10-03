The Austin City Council moved unanimously to put $700,000 toward an addition and remodeling project at the Austin Public Library during a work session following their regularly scheduled meeting Monday evening. Of that total, the Austin Public Library Board will pay back $100,000 to the city using various resources that could include a gift of $884,000 given to the library by the late Walter Wienke of rural Austin, who first established the donation in his will in 1997. Rules of the will say the library can spend any annual interest earned on the money for 30 years. After that time, the library can spend 5% of the principal annually, along with interest, for a gift that will span 50 years in all. Different additions and remodeling projects at the library could include a new service desk, study rooms, remodeling the building’s bathrooms, a porch ceiling ramp, lighting upgrades, a book drop-off canopy, a storage closet, a staff entry awning and alarm system upgrades.

AUSTIN, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO