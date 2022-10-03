Read full article on original website
How community fridges have flourished in Evanston
Editor’s note: This story is the first in a three-part series on the Evanston Community Fridges and the people behind the mutual aid effort. A year and a half ago, Evanston’s first community refrigerator popped up outside the Childcare Network of Evanston. But on the March 2021 weekend that the fridge was ready to be plugged in, a vehicle rammed it in an accident, destroying the appliance.
A blueprint for honoring city businesses that are in ‘people’s collective memory’
City organizers and prospective participants in the Legacy Business Program met Sept. 29 at the Evanston Civic Center to discuss the scope of the new effort. The program, intended both to celebrate and ensure the long-term stability of established Evanston businesses and organizations, has been under discussion for several months. Community members can nominate possible legacy businesses via a Google form.
Evanston’s voting guide for the 2022 general election
The 2022 midterm elections will be held nationwide on Tuesday, Nov. 8, but there are still a lot of important deadlines coming up for Evanstonians. Illinois allows voters to register in-person or by mail through Tuesday, Oct. 11, and online through Sunday, Oct. 23. Beyond these deadlines, Illinois also has a “grace period” up to and including Election Day allowing voters to register in-person at their polling location.
Latest news from Evanston: Your Wednesday daily digest
Good Wednesday morning, Evanston. Above, on the holiest night of the year, members of the Jewish Reconstructionist Congregation gather Tuesday outside First United Methodist Church, which the group uses for its High Holiday services to accommodate large crowds. The members had just left the Kol Nidre service that marks the start of Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement. Yom Kippur concludes today at sunset. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
Picturing Evanston
Part of the 1993 “Wall of Struggle & Dreams” mural painted by community residents that runs near the Yellow Line tracks at Clyde-Brummel Park. Kiela Sonya Smith was the artistic director of the piece. John Ewing was the assistant artist. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Support Our Work. Did...
Isabelle Reiniger: Minding Our Own Businesses
Note from your columnist: As might have already occurred to you, this column could easily be biased in the selection process of businesses mentioned. The bias will inadvertently be influenced by who I am (a white, straight middle-aged woman). So please don’t be shy, send me an email if you want to share news about businesses opening, closing, or going through other significant changes. Thank you!
Candidate forum: Schakowsky stresses abortion rights, Rice focuses on crime and safety
For those thinking the election is still far off, Evanston residents have until Oct. 23 to register to vote in the November election. Early voting starts at the Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center on Oct. 24, and people can also request a mail ballot until Nov. 3. Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Council members weigh revamping how public discussion items are set
After two Black Council members raised equity concerns, Evanston City Council members initially appeared open to changing the system that helps set public discussion items. But as the Oct. 3 Rules Committee meeting wore on, everyone ultimately decided to hold off on a revamp of the Referrals Committee. At Monday’s...
The third haunting at Artists Book House
Editor’s note: This story has updated to correct the description of the “secret“ closet installation – it is solely the work of artist Jamie Thome – and to remove an incorrect reference that the mansion’s dining and living rooms are available for private events; they are not.
At This Time
“You really couldn’t draw up a better day than this,” said Tom Wuellner (right), who dropped by to visit friends at 717-723 Hinman Avenue. “Which is exactly why we are all lounging out here,” said Ingrid Koepcke, sitting with neighbor Stuart Katz. Their condo will be on next year’s Evanston Garden Walk for the first time. “We will pull out all the annuals in November and plant in May,” said Katz, who designed the front yard. Oh, the dogs. That’s Jackson getting affectionate with Koepcke and Leo, one of the best dog posers ever. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
Undercover craftsman hides at Wheel and Sprocket
Editor’s note: This is part of our ongoing series on getting into people’s business, profiling some of the interesting people and places in Evanston’s business community. Chris Keil is a service manager at the Evanston branch of Wheel and Sprocket on Davis Street. Sporting multi-colored hair, he...
Sullivan basketball star transfers to ETHS for bigger goals
In the high school sports scene, it’s rare to see student-athletes deciding on their own to switch schools in order to get a proper education – as well as to attain golden opportunities to play for prominent athletic programs. Such moves are signs of maturity, when teenagers prioritize their chances to enroll in prestigious colleges.
Week in photos: Sept. 27-Oct. 3
We need to see how you picture Evanston. What have you seen or done in photos that you can share? What caught your eye? We would love to see your pictures and keep up with you. Send them to news@evanstonroundtable.com. Please put “Week in photos” in the subject line and we’ll share them with the community. Thank you.
