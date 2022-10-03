Read full article on original website
klif.com
Abbott Now Acknowledging Attempts by NYC to Coordinate Migrant Bus Trips
(Austin, TX (WBAP/KLIF) – Governor Greg Abbott is now acknowledging that the New York City mayor’s office reached out about trying to co-ordinate migrant drop-offs from Texas to NYC. It’s was a claim made by NY Mayor Eric Adams himself in an interview during the The Texas Tribune...
ntdaily.com
Beto O’Rourke visits campus, ‘proud of Denton’ for marijuana ordinance
On his eighth stop in his two-week college tour, democratic gubernatorial candidate Robert “Beto” O’Rourke visited the university for a sold-out rally. The Gateway Center Ballroom flooded with students Monday morning — some of whom had been waiting over an hour to secure front row seats. This was O’Rourke’s second visit to Denton in less than a month, and he was met with cheers as he trotted through the rows of seats sporting a University of North Texas cap.
inforney.com
During Tyler stop, Abbott says he wants $13B property tax cut
Gov. Greg Abbott says he wants to use half of the state’s $27 billion budget surplus to provide the largest property tax cut in the state’s history. Abbott was in Tyler on Wednesday for a business roundtable at Preferred On-Site Fleet Services of Texas to discuss the economy of the city and state.
Austin nonprofit mobilizes to get racist language removed from Texas home deeds
Racially restrictive covenants were used in the first part of the 20th century by white homeowners to prevent people of color from moving into their neighborhoods. In 1948, the Supreme Court decided that these covenants cannot be enforced, however, the language remains on many deeds across the country.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott Announces New Chief Of School Safety And Security
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today announced John P. Scott as the new Chief of School Safety and Security within the Texas Education Agency (TEA), starting today, Monday, October 3. Following the tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Governor Abbott directed TEA to create the position of Chief...
Texas Governor Abbott Emerges as Clear Favorite After Dominating Debate | Opinion
The first indications of voter sentient after their debate shows TX Gov Greg Abbott's lead over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke is widening. In the only scheduled debate between the most likely candidates for the Texas gubernatorial race which will be decided on November 8th, Incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott faced off against Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke in the empty auditorium on the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley campus in Edinburg, last Friday.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott Statement On Loss Of Texas National Guard Soldier
AUSTIN, TX --Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement on the Texas National Guard soldier who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Eagle Pass:. 'Cecilia and I are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of a soldier with the Texas National Guard. Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the soldier. Texas Rangers are leading the investigation, as the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety coordinate with local law enforcement. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the soldier’s family during this heartbreaking time. And for any Texan who is in crisis, we urge you to seek help immediately from a family member, loved one, or a mental health service.'
TX Governor Abbott Visits Nation’s Busiest Port
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- On Tuesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott met at Port Houston offices with Chairman Ric Campo, Executive Director Roger Guenther, and Houston Ship Channel leaders representing energy and petrochemical industries. During a roundtable discussion, Governor Abbott received an update on Port Houston, on Project 11 – the $1 billion widening of the Houston Ship Channel – and other matters of concern. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005775/en/ On Tuesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott (center) at Port Houston offices in a roundtable discussion with Port Houston Chairman Ric Campo (blue sport coat), Executive Director Roger Guenther (on the right of Gov. Abbott), and Houston Ship Channel leaders representing energy and petrochemical industries. (Photo: Business Wire)
KTSA
Abbott sending more resources to Florida for Hurricane Ian aid and recovery
FORT MYERS BEACH, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 03: Damaged trees line a street in the wake of Hurricane Ian on October 3, 2022 in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. The death toll in the state from Ian rose to at least 100 today following the storm making landfall as Category 4 hurricane, causing extensive damage along the coast as rescue crews continued the search for survivors. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Texas National Guard soldier in Eagle Pass dies by suicide
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday announced a Texas National Guard soldier took their own life.
Texas May Turn Into A Blue State Led By Democrats ( Opinion)
The 2016 presidential election proved that Texas is no longer a solidly red state. Hillary Clinton won 52 percent of the vote in Harris County, home to Houston, and came within nine points of Donald Trump statewide. This shift is thanks in part to the state's growing Hispanic, African-American, and Asian population fueled by immigration, which has been voting increasingly Democratic in recent years.
Beto says, "Abbott failed Uvalde and he failed Texas"
With just over a month until Texans take to the polls to vote for their next Governor, the election is heating up. Last Friday, the two candidates, the current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and his Democrat opponent, Beto O'Rourke, took part in their only debate.
KVUE
New KVUE/THPF poll: Majority of likely Texas Hispanic voters support O'Rourke over Abbott
TEXAS, USA — Texas passed a major milestone in September 2022, when the U.S. Census Bureau said the state had more Hispanic residents than white residents. According to the Bureau’s American Community Survey, Hispanic Texans now make up 40.2% of the state’s population, while white Texans comprise 39.4%.
Beset by Drought, a West Texas Farmer Loses His Cotton Crop and Fears a Hotter and Drier Future State Water Planners Aren’t Considering
Richard Gaona has lived in the small town of Roby, Texas, his entire life. Growing up helping his father on their cotton farm, it seemed only natural when Gaona decided to expand their operations after high school. West Texas is notorious for its arid conditions. It is a vast place....
KSAT 12
Rochelle Garza is the Democrats’ best chance of winning statewide office in Texas, but she still faces an uphill battle
DALLAS — After a whirlwind day of canvassing voters and donors, Rochelle Garza ended a recent evening at Sokol Dallas, a Czech heritage center, where more than a thousand locals came for a fish fry dinner and to quench their curiosity about the Democratic candidate for Texas attorney general.
Dallas Observer
As Christian Nationalism Rises, Progressive Pastors in North Texas Fight to Keep the Faith
Keri Lynn Lucas swears the story is true. While driving one day, a vision came to the pastor: She would start a support group for LGBTQ teens in Collin County, a conservative enclave that desperately needed such a group. She didn’t yet know the details, let alone how to navigate the politics of North Texas, but she trusted the vision. It was, in her words, “something worth doing.” She called a friend to ask for help with the group.
KTSA
DPS: Two East Texas fugitives added to 10 most wanted lists
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is adding two more names to its Top 10 Most Wanted Lists. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of 26-year-old Matthew Hoy Edgar of Hemphill and 56-year-old Sergio Corona of Coldspring.
CBS Austin
Texas Secretary of State offers important tips ahead of the upcoming elections
It's almost time to cast your ballots and from ID requirements to early voting, we've got the facts before you head to the polls. Texas Secretary of State, John Scott, joined us with what Texas voters need to know ahead of the November 8th general election. Follow us on Instagram...
KFDM-TV
Beto O'Rourke says Gov. Greg Abbott "refuses" to debate with a live audience
Sept. 30, 2022 — Beto O’Rourke accused Gov. Greg Abbott of refusing to face voters during the candidates’ first and only gubernatorial debate by not allowing a studio audience to view the event. It’ll be empty—no seats filled—because Abbott refuses to face those he’s failed these last...
KBTX.com
Central Texas landowers want answers from Texas Central about future of train route
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ninety-three property owners across nine Texas counties say they want answers about the future of the proposed high-speed train from Houston to Dallas. Attorneys representing the property owners sent a letter to Texas Central questioning the current status of the project. Attorneys say residents and landowners...
