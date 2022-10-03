Read full article on original website
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Maine this weekKristen WaltersAugusta, ME
Neighbors Helping NeighborsThe Maine WriterAugusta, ME
Stonecipher Farm Deals With TheftThe Maine WriterBowdoinham, ME
3 Great Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Former Governor Paul LePage Introduces His Parent's Bill of RightsThe Maine WriterMaine State
The Insider Guide To Damariscotta Pumpkinfest
One of the most loved, and most unique, events in New England is the Pumpkinfest in Damariscotta, Maine. The event is a celebration of America's favorite, and most versatile, gourd. Right? Thing of all the uses for the pumpkin - pie, soup, jack-o-lanterns, projectile (for punkin' chunkin'), and more. Not to mention that it is the unofficial symbol of fall.
Maine food writer shares list of the best things he’s eaten in 2022
PORTLAND, Maine — Every three months or so, Joe Ricchio — a food and travel writer and the host of the Food Coma podcast — comes into the 207 studio to talk about good things to eat. As we were kicking around ideas for possible topics for...
penbaypilot.com
Popular ‘Helping to Calm Strong Emotions with Resonant Language’ professional development program offered in November
Belfast, Maine — Registration is open for an online professional development program, “Helping to Calm Strong Emotions with Resonant Language.” This three-day online workshop, part of the University of Maine Hutchinson Center’s professional development program, will be held on Wednesdays, Nov. 30, Dec. 7 &14 from 1–3 p.m. ET via Zoom. The cost is $175 per person. More information is available on the Hutchinson Center website.
Bangor TV Station Welcomes Back Veteran Newsman Craig Colson
A familiar face in the Bangor television news scene makes his return this week, after a 4-year hiatus. Bangor has missed Craig Colson's smiling face and distinctive voice on their television news. So I'm happy to report that he will be making his return to the anchor desk this week at both ABC 7 and FOX Bangor. Craig says he's excited to be back and that it's "like going home again." Especially since he's going to be working with his brother, Matt Colson, who was just hired as the station's assistant news director. I asked Matt how he feels about working with his brother Craig and he told me he couldn't be happier.
penbaypilot.com
Malcolm Cram White, Jr., obituary
ROCKPORT — Malcolm Cram White, Jr., age 77, passed away unexpectedly on September 23, 2022. The oldest child of the late Sarah Hasler and Malcolm Cram White, he was born on November 27, 1944, in Detroit, Michigan. Malcolm grew up in Rumford, Maine, and graduated from Stephens High School...
penbaypilot.com
Harriette L. Masalin, obituary
LINCOLNVILLE — Harriette Louise Masalin, 86, of Lincolnville, died on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Woodland Memory Care in Rockland. Born in Portland on July 14, 1936, she was the daughter of Franklin and Emma (Warren) McFarland and attended Portland schools. On February 9, 1955, Harriette married David Reino...
Despite Near-Tragedy, Weekend Maine Motorcycle Ride Was an Unreal Experience
It could've been bad. It could've been so bad. Thankfully, it wasn't. More on that later. This past Saturday was not only my first-ever Bikers for Boobies -- an annual motorcycle ride to raise money for Maine Cancer Foundation and help our local neighbors and family members in their cancer battle -- but also my first-ever motorcycle ride in general. And while I wasn't on a bike, I was still part of the massive motorcade, following behind the bikes in my truck along with a couple other trucks and SUVs.
New non-traditional 24/7 shelter, 'Elena's Way,' to open in Portland in mid-October
PORTLAND, Maine — Preble Street's new 24/7 shelter is set to open on Oct. 11 as a non-traditional model to help people struggling to find stable housing. "Elena's Way" will offer 40 beds as permanent spaces for people experiencing homelessness. Staff will target those who either cannot or will not stay in the city's shelters, such as those with mental health and substance use disorders, to live at the shelter.
penbaypilot.com
MRC’s tennis benefit tournament, silent auction returns after hiatus
ROCKPORT — The Midcoast Recreation Center is pleased to announce the return of its annual tennis benefit tournament and silent auction. After a two-year hiatus amid the pandemic, the tournament and silent auction is back and will raise funds for youth tennis scholarships and for the court resurfacing. The...
boothbayregister.com
PLEASE PASS MAINE BOND INITIATIVE #439!!!
Please support me in my fight to pass Maine Bond Initiative #439. I am begging for your support. PLEASE LEARN MORE BY CLICKING HERE. Not only will this bond change the name of Eddy Rd. in Edgecomb to Eddie Money Rd, it will install technologically-advanced technology that will force "Two Chickens to Paralyze" to play from any car stereo whenever it travels The Eddie Money Road. It will also be played at an ear-drum-splitting volume over and over.
Portland clears homeless camp in Deering Oaks Park
PORTLAND, Maine — A front-end loader and men in yellow vests served as a morning alarm on Tuesday for people experiencing homelessness who were camping in Deering Oaks Park. Karen Orr is a nondenominational pastor and said she was a liaison for the homelessness outreach nonprofit Preble Street. She was making her regular rounds when she came upon the scene, as she comes down each Tuesday morning with sleeping bags and other supplies for those who need them.
A Small Maine Town is Surrounded by One of the Most Haunted Forests in the World
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There is seemingly an endless amount of forestland through the state of Maine. Most of that forestland is harmless, filled with walkable trails and exciting little finds that make exploring it an actual pastime for many. But there is one specific part of forestland that has gained worldwide attention over the years because of a series of strange happenings that are difficult to explain. It's the forest that surrounds the small town of Randolph, Maine, which is home to an incredible bike path and some very goosebump-inducing tales.
WGME
U.S. Mint may put Maine man on dollar coin in 2024
LEWISTON (WGME) – A Lewiston man may be featured on a U.S. dollar coin in 2024, according to the Sun Journal. Dr. Bernard Lown invented the direct-current defibrillator. The Sun Journal reports the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee endorsed a proposed design for Maine’s contribution to the American Innovations coin program that features Lown’s bust, name, and a defibrillator.
WMTW
Homeless campsites cleared in Portland's Deering Oaks under “emphasis area” designation
PORTLAND, Maine — The City of Portland is cracking down on unauthorized campsites in Deering Oaks Park. On Tuesday, heavy machinery was brought in to remove tents, clothing, boxes, and other items from the park which is long known as a gathering place for the housing insecure. The action...
penbaypilot.com
Street Food 330 is new on the Rockport food scene
ROCKPORT – Street Food 330, where southwest meets southeast. But what does that mean?. This new small eatery, at 330 Commercial Street (Route 1) in Rockport, is a collaboration between two women, each with a particular culinary expertise. They are serving delectable and eclectic food to the general public.
Neo-Nazi group marches through Lewiston park
LEWISTON, Maine — A normal Sunday afternoon at Kennedy Park in Lewiston is a peaceful time. But on Sunday, the scene was home to what the Anti-Defamation League calls a neo-Nazi group. It's labeled Nationalist Social Club 131, a New England-based neo-Nazi group that broadcasts antisemitism and targets people...
penbaypilot.com
Paul A. Nizio, obituary
LINCOLNVILLE — Paul A. Nizio, 78 years, of Lincolnville, Maine, passed away Friday September 23, 2022, at his home after an extended illness. He was a beloved husband and loved brother. Paul was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and later moved to Maine with his wife, Theresa. Funeral mass will...
penbaypilot.com
Bernice ‘Bunny’ Carter Bennett, obituary
ROCKLAND — Bernice “Bunny” Carter Bennett, 99, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, October 2, 2022. Born in Cushing, July 31, 1923, she was the daughter of Alfred and Bertha Carter Orne. Attending local schools as a young girl, she later graduated high school in Pennsylvania. Following high school, Bunny married and raised five children, who were the delight of her life. Later she loved nothing more than being a grandmother to her eight grandsons and their families. She was proud of the legacy of love she had.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County grand jury indictments
BELFAST — The following indictments were handed up by a Waldo County grand jury Sept. 20-21. An indictment does not indicate guilt. William R. Snow, 43, of Belfast, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs in Belfast April 27; unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs in Belfast April 27. William B. Beck,...
LOOK: Most Expensive Home for Sale in Maine as of September 2022 is Stunning Inside
Have you ever dreamed of living in a multi-million dollar home in Maine? For most of us, unless you are one of the many celebrities who have bought homes here in Maine or have found another way to make a salary in the millions of dollars, that hope will always be a dream.
