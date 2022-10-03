Read full article on original website
Related
Steelers Offensive Lineman Has Honest Reaction To Quarterback Change
Mitchell Trubisky out. Kenny Pickett in. With the Steelers first-round pick officially in at QB1, Pittsburgh's offense will look a little different going forward. And one member of the offensive line is fully confident in the team's rookie quarterback. Saying via ESPN's Brooke Pryor, "We had all the confidence in...
Five Greatest Linebackers In New England Patriots History
The history of the New England Patriots is made up of all-time talent. Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback who ever lived. Rob Gronkowski had the most dominant stretch the NFL has ever seen out of a tight end. Sports Illustrated proclaimed John Hannah the “Greatest Offensive Lineman of All Time” halfway through his playing career. But, perhaps no position in Patriots history has been as consistent as linebacker.
2022 NFL Power Rankings: Bengals and Raiders climb, Commanders nosedive into Week 5
Who is the best team in the NFL? The return of our 2022 NFL power rankings takes a look at
Indianapolis Colts’ Phillip Lindsay looking for revenge against former Denver Broncos team
Former Denver Broncos Pro Bowl running back Phillip Lindsay will now officially get a chance to prove a point against
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ESPN
NFL Week 5 Power Rankings 2022: 1-32 poll, rating defenses
Welcome to Week 5 of the NFL regular season. Our power panel -- a group of more than 80 writers, editors and TV personalities -- evaluated how teams are stacking up through four weeks and named a new No. 1 team for the second week in a row. The updated...
Deadspin
Old school football is making its return to the NFL in 2022
Ever since the NFL listened to the Indianapolis Colts’ complaints about the contact from the New England Patriots’ defensive backs in the mid-aughts, it has felt like passing in the league went to a new level. No longer was a 25-touchdown season with a 60 percent completion percentage good enough. And 3,000 passing yards, with the officials looking for illegal contact like highway patrol in a rural section of the interstate for speeding, that’s almost a baseline satisfactory number.
FOX Sports
NFL offensive line rankings: Eagles, Chiefs lead the top five
The offensive line is the heartbeat of an organization. If your line is good, your offense is good. Through four weeks of the NFL season, these five offensive lines rank among the top tier of units around the league. 1. Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles' offensive line is the gold standard....
NBC Sports
NFL Power Rankings: Where 49ers stand after MNF win
Almost four weeks of NFL football are in the books and we’ve learned a few things. The Philadelphia Eagles deserved the preseason hype. Nick Sirianni’s club is a locomotive rolling over everything in its path. The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs appear headed for a playoff collision course as long as they can avoid the plethora of AFC landmines in their way from Baltimore to Jacksonville and Miami.
Comments / 0