Ever since the NFL listened to the Indianapolis Colts’ complaints about the contact from the New England Patriots’ defensive backs in the mid-aughts, it has felt like passing in the league went to a new level. No longer was a 25-touchdown season with a 60 percent completion percentage good enough. And 3,000 passing yards, with the officials looking for illegal contact like highway patrol in a rural section of the interstate for speeding, that’s almost a baseline satisfactory number.

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO