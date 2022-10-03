Read full article on original website
Late heroics across three games in thrilling girls soccer wins: Monday's top plays
Ellis Tech topped Putnam, 2-0, in a non-league boys soccer contest, while the Norwich Free Academy, Killingly and Griswold girls soccer teams notched thrilling game-winning goals in the second half to secure 1-0 victories. Here are Monday's top performances:. Boys soccer. Hunter Giovanni and Cody Cramer, Ellis Tech: Golden Eagles’...
State football rankings: East High joins top 10; two Section V teams make debut
The newest state football rankings from the New York State Sports Writers Association were released on Wednesday and a couple of Section V teams made big jumps. Here are the Week 5 rankings: ...
Sports scores, highlights: Durfee field hockey tournament bound, Somerset beats Apponequet
The fall sports season is underway in the Fall River area. Take a look at the highlights from Wednesday's local high school action: Field hockey: Durfee vs. Dighton-Rehoboth SCORE: Durfee 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 2 ...
Fierce freshmen take the reins as Nova Southeastern outduels Flagler at Golfweek D2 Fall Challenge
There may be no better motto for a South Florida team mid-hurricane season than the one Nova Southeastern head coach Heather Wall is employing in the team van this fall: Control the controllables. That strikes out weather, of course, but zeroes in on elements like picking smart lines and walking...
RELATED PEOPLE
Middletown girls volleyball blanks Harrisburg in Mid-Penn Capital play
Middletown (8-2) picked up a decisive 3-0 victory against Harrisburg (0-7) in divisional play Tuesday. The Blue Raiders swept the Cougars 25-8, 25-7, 25-8. Kenadee Hileman led the Raiders with 20 assists and 3 aces. Kaley Hileman finished the contest with 15 aces and 1 kill, while Cassidy Pomraning chipped in 3 kills and 1 ace, respectively.
HS girls tennis roundup: Jamesville-DeWitt knocks off top-seeded Whitesboro to advance to Class B sectional final
With the match and a chance to knock off the top seed Whitesboro on the line, Jamesville-DeWitt eighth-grader Yara Farah scored a dramatic victory over Katherin Mullen to give the Red Rams a 4-3 win in a Class B sectional team semifinal on Tuesday.
