ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Hand sanitizer recall: A cancer-causing chemical was found in this sanitizer

Hand sanitizer is the kind of product many people still carry with them, as the pandemic is far from over. It’s a quick and effective way to clean your hands when you don’t have immediate access to soap and water. But hand sanitizers can be dangerous if they contain potentially harmful substances. After a hand sanitizer recall in April caused by methanol and benzene contamination, we now have an action involving an Antica Farmacista hand sanitizer that might contain benzene.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tobacco Products#Tobacco Industry#Politics Courts#Politics State#Pew#Groups#Americans
The Independent

Fauci warns strengthening anti-vax movement may lead to ‘tragic and avoidable’ outbreaks among children

The White House's top medical adviser has issued a dire warning about anti-vaccine attitudes in the US; if children don't get immunised, it could lead to future outbreaks of otherwise preventable illnesses. The Financial Times reports that Dr Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, said that anti-vaccine attitudes "might spill over into that kind of negative attitude towards childhood vaccinations, which would be very tragic.""If you fall back on vaccines against common vaccine-preventable childhood diseases, that's where you wind up getting avoidable and unnecessary outbreaks." He also told the publication that Congress...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Marketing
EverydayHealth.com

Can Adults Get RSV? Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment

If you’re like most people, you’ve almost definitely been infected with RSV — respiratory syncytial (sin-SISH-ul) virus — at least once. In fact it’s likely you’ve had RSV multiple times. This seasonal virus is so widespread that almost all of us have had an RSV infection by the time we turn 2, according to the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (NFID).
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popular Science

Potentially harmful respiratory disease may be on the rise in children, warns CDC

As the northern hemisphere heads into cold and flu season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns healthcare providers to prepare for a possible increase in cases of another respiratory infection called enterovirus D68 (EV-D68). It is classified as a non-polio enterovirus which are very common and cause 15 million infections annually in the US. There are more than 100 known types of enteroviruses and rhinoviruses that circulate throughout the year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
buffalohealthyliving.com

Flu Shots and Your Heart

It’s that time of the year again, where signs everywhere promote the availability of flu shots. Fortunately, for most of us, the flu may make us feel achy and miserable, and cause us to remain out of commission for a few days. However, for those who have heart disease...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy