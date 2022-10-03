Read full article on original website
Related
Brittney Griner is a "hostage," her wife says in first interview since star WNBA player was sentenced to 9 years in Russia
In her first interview since her wife, Brittney Griner, was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for drug possession, Cherelle Griner told "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King that she is terrified of the WNBA star's fate. "It's like a movie for me. I'm like, 'In no world did...
CBS Sports
Brittney Griner's wife tells CBS Mornings that she is terrified of the WNBA star's Russian prison sentence
Brittney Griner is serving a 9 1/2-year prison sentence in Russia after being found guilty on drug charges. Since she was originally detained on Feb. 17, the situation has felt like an unreal experience for her wife Cherelle, in a nightmarish kind of way, as she told CBS Mornings. In...
Former WNBA star Tiffany Jackson dead at 37
Tiffany Jackson, the record-breaking collegiate star who was a first-round draft pick in the WNBA, has died. She was 37. According to a statement by the University of Texas that was obtained by the New York Post, Jackson succumbed to breast cancer after a valiant six-year battle. Jackson, who was...
LeBron James Calls for Brittney Griner’s Safe Return: Everything to Know About the WNBA Star’s Detention
The fight to bring a legend home. WNBA star Brittney Griner has been in Russian custody since February 2022, and plenty of her fellow athletes are leading the charge to get her back to the United States. Ahead of Game 2 of the NBA Finals in June 2022, the Boston Celtics wore T-shirts reading "WE […]
RELATED PEOPLE
swishappeal.com
Kim Mulkey’s refusal to publicly comment on Brittney Griner speaks volumes
Entering only her second season as head coach of the LSU Lady Tigers, Kim Mulkey already has flexed the recruiting chops that allowed her to establish the Baylor Lady Bears as a women’s college basketball powerhouse, attracting an impressive collection of players to Baton Rouge. Rapper-hooper Flau’jae Johnson, the...
Former Sparks general manager settles lawsuit vs. WNBA Team
Penny Toler, former Los Angeles Sparks general manager who alleged in a lawsuit that she was wrongfully fired in 2019 for raising complaints of alleged misconduct by the then-team president and a managing partner, has reached a settlement with the team. The accord was announced by a Sparks attorney during...
Lebanon-Express
AP News Summary at 9:58 p.m. EDT
Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind. LYMAN, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops abandoned a key Ukrainian city so rapidly that they left the bodies of their comrades in the streets. The scene offered more evidence Tuesday of Moscow’s latest military defeat as it struggles to hang on to four regions of Ukraine that it illegally annexed last week. Russia’s upper house of parliament rubber-stamped the annexations Tuesday after “referendums” that Ukraine and its Western allies dismissed as fraudulent. Responding to the move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy formally ruled out talks with Russia. Meanwhile, the U.S. announced it would provide an additional $625 million in military aid to Ukraine, including more of the advanced rocket systems credited with helping Ukraine's military momentum.
Lebanon-Express
AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the final papers Wednesday to annex four regions of Ukraine while his military struggled to control the new territory that was added in violation of international laws. Ukrainian law enforcement officials, meanwhile, reported discovering more evidence of torture and killings...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brittney Griner’s wife calls 9-year sentence ‘terrifying,' says Griner is a 'hostage': ‘Do we get her back?’
Brittney Griner's wife said she is a "hostage" and it "terrifies" her that she may never see the WNBA star again following her 9-year prison sentence in Russia.
FOX Sports
A tough mental shift: EuroBasket star one week, NBA supporting role the next
EuroBasket has many upsides for NBA players who participate: It whips them into shape just ahead of NBA training camp; it tests them in the cauldron of high-stakes basketball rarely found outside the NBA playoffs; and it gives certain players a chance to star in a role that they might not always get in the world's most-talented league.
NBA・
Yardbarker
Lakers' LeBron James tells Adam Silver he wants to own Vegas expansion team
The most likely cities for NBA expansion are Seattle, which lost the Sonics to Oklahoma City 14 years ago, and Las Vegas, which has added an NFL team, an NHL team, and a WNBA team in the past five years. Seattle has a brand-new arena for its NHL expansion team, the Kraken, and Vegas has the six-year-old T-Mobile Arena.
LeBron James reiterates intention to own NBA team in Las Vegas
National Basketball Association (NBA) star LeBron James on Wednesday restated his desire to own a franchise in Las Vegas should the league expand to the city.
Comments / 0