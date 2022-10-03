ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former WNBA star Tiffany Jackson dead at 37

Tiffany Jackson, the record-breaking collegiate star who was a first-round draft pick in the WNBA, has died. She was 37. According to a statement by the University of Texas that was obtained by the New York Post, Jackson succumbed to breast cancer after a valiant six-year battle. Jackson, who was...
Former Sparks general manager settles lawsuit vs. WNBA Team

Penny Toler, former Los Angeles Sparks general manager who alleged in a lawsuit that she was wrongfully fired in 2019 for raising complaints of alleged misconduct by the then-team president and a managing partner, has reached a settlement with the team. The accord was announced by a Sparks attorney during...
AP News Summary at 9:58 p.m. EDT

Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind. LYMAN, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops abandoned a key Ukrainian city so rapidly that they left the bodies of their comrades in the streets. The scene offered more evidence Tuesday of Moscow’s latest military defeat as it struggles to hang on to four regions of Ukraine that it illegally annexed last week. Russia’s upper house of parliament rubber-stamped the annexations Tuesday after “referendums” that Ukraine and its Western allies dismissed as fraudulent. Responding to the move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy formally ruled out talks with Russia. Meanwhile, the U.S. announced it would provide an additional $625 million in military aid to Ukraine, including more of the advanced rocket systems credited with helping Ukraine's military momentum.
AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the final papers Wednesday to annex four regions of Ukraine while his military struggled to control the new territory that was added in violation of international laws. Ukrainian law enforcement officials, meanwhile, reported discovering more evidence of torture and killings...
A tough mental shift: EuroBasket star one week, NBA supporting role the next

EuroBasket has many upsides for NBA players who participate: It whips them into shape just ahead of NBA training camp; it tests them in the cauldron of high-stakes basketball rarely found outside the NBA playoffs; and it gives certain players a chance to star in a role that they might not always get in the world's most-talented league.
