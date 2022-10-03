ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Oath Keepers' founder will put Donald Trump at the center of his defense as he faces seditious conspiracy charges stemming from the Capitol riot

Oath Keepers founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes' lawyers plan to argue that he shouldn't be convicted over charges relating to the Capitol riot as he was waiting for orders from then-President Donald Trump, which never came, the Associated Press reports. Rhodes, who has been charged with seditious conspiracy, plans to take...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
TheDailyBeast

Andrew Giuliani Texted Oath Keeper Charged in Jan. 6 Riot: Report

A senior member of the far-right organization Oath Keepers engaged in text exchanges with former Trump White House aide Andrew Giuliani “about election issues,” NBC News reports, in what is said to be evidence of a growing connection between fringe groups and the Trump administration. Kellye SoRelle, the general counsel for the organization, pleaded not guilty earlier this month to four charges surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, including conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and obstructing justice by telling others to delete information from their phones. Along with the Giuliani texts, SoRelle also attempted to...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oath Keepers#The Associated Press
Vice

Oath Keepers’ Jan. 6 Recon Guy Says He Was Just Looking for Port-a-Potties

The trial of right-wing militia group the Oath Keepers went straight into the toilet during the first day of arguments. An attorney for one of the five defendants charged with seditious conspiracy for their roles at the Jan. 6 Capitol riot said in court Monday that his client’s trip to downtown Washington one day before the violent event was not an illicit reconnaissance mission aimed at preparing to thwart the peaceful transfer of presidential power.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS News

Oath Keepers trial set to resume as Trump asks SCOTUS to weigh in on Mar-a-Lago

The high-profile trial of several members of the far-right militia group Oath Keepers, including their leader, on seditious conspiracy charges stemming from the Jan. 6 investigation will resume Thursday. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion explains how the trial has progressed and discusses the latest developments in the legal battle over documents seized at Mar-a-Lago.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Google
The Hill

Prosecutors lay out sprawling sedition case against Oath Keepers

Federal prosecutors on Monday laid out their sprawling case against Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and four other members of the far-right militia as it brings rarely used seditious conspiracy charges in one of its most high-profile trials against those who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Rhodes is...
POLITICS
WHIO Dayton

Oath Keepers founder: Be 'ready to fight' after Trump loss

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Hours after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election, the leader of the Oath Keepers extremist group was discussing how to push President Donald Trump to go further in his fight to cling to power, according to messages shown to jurors Tuesday in his U.S. Capitol attack trial.
POTUS
The Independent

‘They went to attack’: Prosecutors say Oath Keepers planned ‘armed rebellion’ on Jan 6 as seditious conspiracy trial begins

The leader of a far-right anti-government militia group and four of its members planned to attack the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021 to violently obstruct Joe Biden’s presidency, according to opening arguments from federal prosecutors in the seditious conspiracy trial against members of the Oath Keepers.“They did not go to the Capitol to defend or help,” according to assistant US Attorney Jeff Nestler. “They went to attack.”Stewart Rhodes and the group “concocted a plan for an armed rebellion to shatter a bedrock of American democracy,” Mr Nestler said from Washington DC on Monday.Federal prosecutors have alleged that Mr...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy