Xenter Unveils the XenFI Wireless Network
In an effort to improve the adoption of new technology in healthcare, Xenter today unveiled XenFI, the first product in its wireless "Technology in Medicine" ecosystem. XenFI is comprised of XMD (a HIPAA-compliant, global healthcare cloud) and its XenFI-Hub, Xenter's wireless communications device that is designed for use in various healthcare settings. These first Xenter products are designed to automate clinical workflow, enable smart/wireless devices, improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs.
Modern Digital Infrastructure: Accelerating Efficiency of End User Computing for Frontline Staff
Modern Digital Infrastructure: Accelerating Efficiency of End User Computing for Frontline Staff. There are huge new developments in end user computing. How has our approach changed over the last five years? The pandemic uncovered a need for flexibility. We simply cannot have suboptimal experiences. How can we reduce the operational complexity? How do we break down our security needs? What happened when we sent clinicians to their home early on in the pandemic? What did that look like? How were we able to create a remote experience that mirrored in-person? What tools and systems were put in place for accessing the EHR? How did we ensure a good experience when they moved to essentially a new location of care? How does VMware differentiate in this updated environment? The evolution of healthcare is tied to the level of care. If a separate environment is really what’s optimal for the patient, then we have to find a way to support that. It’s what you call a surround strategy. There are displacement strategies but what’s more important to VMware is, instead of just burning your business, they make sure that they’re enhancing that experience and that outcome.
Samsung Electronics Unveils Plans for 1.4nm Process Technology and Investment for Production Capacity at Samsung Foundry Forum 2022
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Samsung Electronics, a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, announced today a strengthened business strategy for its Foundry Business with the introduction of cutting-edge technologies at its annual Samsung Foundry Forum event. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003006073/en/ Attendees of Samsung Foundry Forum 2022 are gathered around the customer booths. (Photo: Business Wire)
Wireless power company Emrod beams 550 W across an Airbus warehouse
For lazy people charging their phones — including yours truly — a wireless charging pad is nice to have. For people on remote islands, wireless power could be transformative. Same with space-based solar power, a proposed type of power plant that relies on wireless power transfer to beam energy from orbiting solar panels down to Earth.
FinThrive Launches Intelligent Insurance Discovery Solution
Company addresses critical staffing shortages and revenue deficits plaguing health systems with new intelligent automation capabilities for insurance discovery. FinThrive, Inc., a healthcare revenue management software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider with the industry’s most comprehensive end-to-end platform, announced this week at the Becker’s Health IT, Digital Health and RCM Annual Meeting the introduction of new intelligent automation capabilities within its insurance discovery solution to alleviate critical staffing shortages for hospitals and health systems.
BECK Automation Presents IML and Automation Solutions for Medical Applications at K 2022
From 19 to 26 October, the plastics processing industries will meet at the world’s leading trade fair for plastics and synthetics in Düsseldorf. In addition to a range of new products, Beck Automation will also be presenting innovative solutions for In-Mould Labelling (IML) for injection moulding-based medical applications.
Top Laboratory Inventory Management Techniques
Effective inventory management is essential for the success of any laboratory. It enables you to maintain the perfect levels of stock, reduce costs, and enhance operational efficiency. When you’re handling a large team of researchers and managing several projects at once, having a great inventory management system allows you to...
iAIRE Launches Patented Solar HVAC, Disrupting the Market with Cost Savings, Energy Efficiency
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Despite a large majority of Americans supporting solar technology, accessing high-quality, energy-saving resources remains out of reach for many consumers. iAIRE, a leading designer and manufacturer of customized solutions for cleaner air and reduced energy costs, is looking to change solar access with the launch of its patented Solar HVAC for homes and businesses across all industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005764/en/ iAIRE Solar HVAC (Photo: Business Wire)
Flexible solid electrolytes for all-solid-state lithium batteries
Garnet-type solid electrolytes are attracting great interest due to high ionic conductivity and excellent electrochemical stability against Li metal. However, the thick electrolyte layer and rigid nature as well as poor interfacial contact are huge obstacles for its application in all-solid-state lithium batteries. Currently, researchers in China provide a promising strategy toward realizing 20 μm-thick flexible Li6.4La3Zr1.4Ta0.6O12-based solid electrolyte for high-performance all-solid-state lithium batteries.
Global Cloud Gaming Market to be Driven by the Growing Adoption of Smart Devices Compatible with the Cloud Gaming Apps in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027
The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Cloud Gaming Market Share, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global cloud gaming market, assessing the market based on its segments like device types, solution types, gamer types, and major regions. The report tracks the...
AlphaESS debuted its groundbreaking energy storage system at REplus 2022, as the first major inroad into North America
AlphaESS, one of the world leading energy storage solution and service providers, has launched its ground-breaking residential energy storage system for the North American market at this year's RE+ (SPI) expo, following the inauguration of the new office and service center in Denver, Colorado the previous week. AlphaESS, one of...
Delta Capita and Yields.io Announce Alliance
Delta Capita, the financial services division of Prytek, announces an alliance between Yields.io, a Belgium based fast-growing tech company that aims to empower organisations to trust their algorithms and lead them to responsible data-driven decision-making. Through the new collaboration, Delta Capita will guide and support clients to establish and enhance...
Solid Contract Launches Auditing Program for Blockchain Products
This company lets project owners and companies test their smart contracts and penetration checks, helping them debug codes. Solid Contract, a technology company, announces today the launch of its auditing program for blockchain products. The program, called Smart Contract Audition, provides a thorough security audit of a company’s smart contract and blockchain code to discover their weaknesses and provide recommendations for their correction. This project is done in collaboration with the Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands.
MatSing, Beam Wireless & Verizon to Deliver 5G at Acrisure Stadium
MatSing, the pioneer of high-capacity lens antennas, recently announced its latest deployment at Acrisure Stadium, home of the Pittsburgh Steelers and University of Pittsburgh Panthers. Deployed by Verizon, 60 of MatSing’s innovative lens antennas will provide superior connected experience for fans and patrons on Verizon’s 5G Ultra-Wideband and Nationwide networks...
ChargePoint announces the CP6000, a global charging solution ready for the electric future
LONDON – ChargePoint, a leading electric vehicle charging network, today announced the launch of the CP6000, ChargePoint’s most flexible and serviceable global AC EV charging solution now available for vehicles of all types and sizes. Designed for the needs of the European market, the CP6000 is a complete...
Rohde & Schwarz Intros Next-Gen Oscilloscopes for Accelerated Insight
Rohde & Schwarz presents the new R&S®MXO 4 series, the first in the next generation of oscilloscopes. The R&S MXO 4 oscilloscopes come in four-channel models with bandwidths of 200 MHz, 350 MHz, 500 MHz, 1 GHz, and 1.5 GHz. They have a starting price of 7,600 euros, many unparalleled functions and excel in both performance and value.
Gather AI secures new cash to scan inventory in warehouses using drones
Arora co-founded Gather AI in 2019 with Daniel Maturana and Geetesh Dubey, graduate students at Carnegie Mellon’s Robotics Institute. The trio had the idea to use drones to gather data — specifically data in warehouses, such as the number of items on a shelf and the locations of particular pallets. Over the course of several years, they designed a prototype of an inventory monitoring system that used off-the-shelf autonomous drones, which became Gather’s core product.
BT Partners with Cisco to Launch Equipment Recycling Scheme
BT announced a new programme aimed at reducing business customers’ e-waste by recycling end-of-life equipment and helping them achieve their targets for a circular economy. It is the latest step in BT Group’s Manifesto pledge to move to circular products, networks and operations by 2030, and then extend this across its supply chain by 2040.
Desktop Health Receives FDA Clearance for SmileGuard™ Resin for Durable and Comfortable Orthodontic and Dental Appliances
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Desktop Health, a healthcare business within Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM) committed to developing 3D printing solutions for personalized medicine, today announced it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance of SmileGuard resin, a breakthrough light-curable biocompatible material for the fabrication of strong and flexible bite splints and other orthodontic and dental appliances. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005202/en/ Desktop Health is launching SmileGuard, a breakthrough light-curable biocompatible material for 3D printing strong and flexible bite splints and other orthodontic and dental appliances. Dentists and labs can use SmileGuard to 3D print bite splints, night guards, and mouth guards in the office in as little as one hour, allowing same-day delivery. (Graphic: Business Wire)
