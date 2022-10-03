ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
Ars Technica

Release nears for tabbed File Explorer, taskbar updates in Windows 11 22H2

Last month, Microsoft released the Windows 11 2022 Update to the public. Also known as Windows 11 22H2, the update came with several fixes and user interface enhancements for the year-old OS. Microsoft also announced that more changes would follow in a second update in October, keeping with the company's commitment to launching new features when they're ready rather than tying them to any particular release window.
SOFTWARE
CNET

How to Get Word, Excel and PowerPoint Without a Microsoft 365 Subscription

Microsoft 365, the evolution of the old Microsoft Office suite, features a variety of apps that you may need for work, school or your personal life. You can access the full versions of those apps with a subscription, but that cost adds up over time, which could become an obstacle to using Word, Excel, PowerPoint or other programs. Fortunately, if you want Microsoft 365, there are ways to get the service for free.
SOFTWARE
The Windows Club

How to play or view APNG files (Animated PNG) on Windows 11/10 PC

In this post, we will help you how to play or view APNG files (Animated PNG) on a Windows 11/10 PC. APNG (Animated Portable Network Graphics) files are similar to animated GIFs and have *.apng and *.png filename extensions. This file format also contains multiple frames (for animation sequences) and if you have some animated PNGs that you want to open or play, then we have covered multiple options in this post that you can use.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hackers#Security Systems#Privileges#Reading And Writing#Race Condition#Video Game#Hackerone#Dns#Ipv6#Rpc
Ars Technica

Linux 6.0 arrives with support for newer chips, core fixes, and oddities

A stable version of Linux 6.0 is out, with 15,000 non-merge commits and a notable version number for the kernel. And while major Linux releases only happen when the prior number's dot numbers start looking too big—"there is literally no other reason"—there are a lot of notable things rolled into this release besides a marking in time.
COMPUTERS
Ars Technica

No fix in sight for mile-wide loophole plaguing a key Windows defense for years

Over the past 15 years, Microsoft has made huge progress fortifying the Windows kernel, the core of the OS that hackers must control to successfully take control of a computer. A cornerstone of that progress was the enactment of strict new restrictions on the loading of system drivers that could run in kernel mode. These drivers are crucial for computers to work with printers and other peripherals, but they're also a convenient inroad that hackers can take to allow their malware to gain unfettered access to the most sensitive parts of Windows. With the advent of Windows Vista, all such drivers could only be loaded after they'd been approved in advance by Microsoft and then digitally signed to verify they were safe.
SOFTWARE
Ars Technica

Google prototypes, open sources an extra-long keyboard with one row of keys

Google Japan has a history of joke keyboard concepts that challenge common notions of computing input. The latest concept, the Gboard Stick Version, places every key in the same row, so hunting and pecking can take a more linear approach. As shown in Google Japan's YouTube video below, it appears...
TECHNOLOGY
TechSpot

Microsoft Exchange under 0-day attack, hundreds of thousands of servers at risk

In a nutshell: A couple of new security vulnerabilities are threatening more than 200,000 Exchange servers worldwide. The culprits, likely Chinese-based, are trying to spread a remotely-controlled encrypted backdoor. Microsoft Exchange is again experiencing a security risk involving hundreds of thousands of servers worldwide. Unknown bad actors are exploiting two...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
SONY
makeuseof.com

What Is the Windows Internet Connection Sharing Tool, and How Does It Work?

The Internet Connection Sharing (ICS) tool allows you to share an internet connection with other devices on a Local Area Network (LAN). But how does this tool work, and how do you enable it? What are its pros and cons?. This article will answer all these questions. Additionally, we’ll show...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Disable or Remove Hyper-V in Windows 11

Hyper-V comes pre-installed on Windows 11 computers. While the virtualization tool is not available out of the box on the Home edition of the OS, you can install it with a batch script. Unfortunately, Hyper-V can conflict with third-party apps on your PC. As a result, you may encounter the...
SOFTWARE
itechpost.com

Microsoft Investigating Remote Desktop Issues After Installing Windows 11 22H2 Update

Microsoft is looking into user reports of issues with Remote Desktop on Windows 11 systems after installing the Windows 11 22H2 update. Administrators and home users have been continuously sharing their troubles across several online venues, such as Microsoft's Q&A community platform for IT professionals. Installing the Windows 11 22H2...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

4 Ways to Delete Files Older Than a Certain Number of Days on Windows

Want to delete the pictures you saved a few days ago? Or, perhaps you want to remove the files you downloaded last week. Whatever the case may be, we’ve got you covered. In this article, we’ll explore different ways to delete files from a specific date, be it a day, a week, a month, or even a year ago.
SOFTWARE
u.today

Shiba Eternity Game Is Now Live Worldwide on Android and iOS

Shiba Eternity, Shiba Inu’s collectible card game, has gone live across the world on both Android and iOS devices, according to an official announcement. Lead developer Shytoshi Kusama says that he will be focused on finishing up a comprehensive players guide for the game. As reported by U.Today, some...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Canonical unveils free personal Ubuntu Pro subscriptions

Canonical has announced a new Ubuntu Pro subscription which is now available in beta for data centers and workstations. The Pro version will be available free-of-charge for personal and small-scale commercial users for up to five machines, which Canonical says solidifies its “community commitment and mission to make open source more easily consumable by everyone.”
SOFTWARE
Digital Trends

Arc GPU drivers are getting better, but Intel says it’s challenging

Intel Arc A770 and A750 graphics cards will be available to order on October 12, but Intel admitted it’s still struggling with drivers for DirectX games. Raja Koduri, Intel’s head of Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics Group (AXG), discussed the challenges in a recent interview. With reviews expected...
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

How to fix app widgets not appearing on iOS 16 Lock Screen

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — If a third-party app's Lock Screen widgets don't appear available to install, here's the workaround to getiOS 16 to recognize them.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Fix Windows Update Error 0x80244018 on Windows 10

Windows Update plays an important role in any operating system. The program keeps your PC up-to-date with the latest security patches, so you can keep using it without worrying about potential threats. However, sometimes Windows Update may not work as expected and will instead throw an error saying "There were...
SOFTWARE
hypebeast.com

SteelSeries Launches Revamped Esports-Ready Apex Pro TKL Keyboards

SteelSeries has brought new technological innovations to its popular Apex Pro TKL keyboards. Initially debuted in 2019, the Apex Pro TKL keyboard quickly became popular among competitive gamers for its fully-adjustable actuation, giving them full control over the sensitivity of keys. Now, the company has returned with Apex Pro TKL...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy