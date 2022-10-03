Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Resolve the “Your Computer Is Low on Memory” Error on Windows 10 & 11
Some users have spoken in troubleshooting forums about a “Your computer is low on memory” error that can arise in Windows 11/10. This error message randomly and regularly pops up for some users who need to fix it. It means a PC is low on RAM (Random Access Memory).
Ars Technica
Release nears for tabbed File Explorer, taskbar updates in Windows 11 22H2
Last month, Microsoft released the Windows 11 2022 Update to the public. Also known as Windows 11 22H2, the update came with several fixes and user interface enhancements for the year-old OS. Microsoft also announced that more changes would follow in a second update in October, keeping with the company's commitment to launching new features when they're ready rather than tying them to any particular release window.
CNET
How to Get Word, Excel and PowerPoint Without a Microsoft 365 Subscription
Microsoft 365, the evolution of the old Microsoft Office suite, features a variety of apps that you may need for work, school or your personal life. You can access the full versions of those apps with a subscription, but that cost adds up over time, which could become an obstacle to using Word, Excel, PowerPoint or other programs. Fortunately, if you want Microsoft 365, there are ways to get the service for free.
The Windows Club
How to play or view APNG files (Animated PNG) on Windows 11/10 PC
In this post, we will help you how to play or view APNG files (Animated PNG) on a Windows 11/10 PC. APNG (Animated Portable Network Graphics) files are similar to animated GIFs and have *.apng and *.png filename extensions. This file format also contains multiple frames (for animation sequences) and if you have some animated PNGs that you want to open or play, then we have covered multiple options in this post that you can use.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ars Technica
Linux 6.0 arrives with support for newer chips, core fixes, and oddities
A stable version of Linux 6.0 is out, with 15,000 non-merge commits and a notable version number for the kernel. And while major Linux releases only happen when the prior number's dot numbers start looking too big—"there is literally no other reason"—there are a lot of notable things rolled into this release besides a marking in time.
Ars Technica
No fix in sight for mile-wide loophole plaguing a key Windows defense for years
Over the past 15 years, Microsoft has made huge progress fortifying the Windows kernel, the core of the OS that hackers must control to successfully take control of a computer. A cornerstone of that progress was the enactment of strict new restrictions on the loading of system drivers that could run in kernel mode. These drivers are crucial for computers to work with printers and other peripherals, but they're also a convenient inroad that hackers can take to allow their malware to gain unfettered access to the most sensitive parts of Windows. With the advent of Windows Vista, all such drivers could only be loaded after they'd been approved in advance by Microsoft and then digitally signed to verify they were safe.
Ars Technica
Google prototypes, open sources an extra-long keyboard with one row of keys
Google Japan has a history of joke keyboard concepts that challenge common notions of computing input. The latest concept, the Gboard Stick Version, places every key in the same row, so hunting and pecking can take a more linear approach. As shown in Google Japan's YouTube video below, it appears...
Microsoft Exchange under 0-day attack, hundreds of thousands of servers at risk
In a nutshell: A couple of new security vulnerabilities are threatening more than 200,000 Exchange servers worldwide. The culprits, likely Chinese-based, are trying to spread a remotely-controlled encrypted backdoor. Microsoft Exchange is again experiencing a security risk involving hundreds of thousands of servers worldwide. Unknown bad actors are exploiting two...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
makeuseof.com
What Is the Windows Internet Connection Sharing Tool, and How Does It Work?
The Internet Connection Sharing (ICS) tool allows you to share an internet connection with other devices on a Local Area Network (LAN). But how does this tool work, and how do you enable it? What are its pros and cons?. This article will answer all these questions. Additionally, we’ll show...
makeuseof.com
How to Disable or Remove Hyper-V in Windows 11
Hyper-V comes pre-installed on Windows 11 computers. While the virtualization tool is not available out of the box on the Home edition of the OS, you can install it with a batch script. Unfortunately, Hyper-V can conflict with third-party apps on your PC. As a result, you may encounter the...
Ars Technica
Nest Wifi Pro brings 6E network, removes Assistant and backward compatibility
Google's Nest Wifi Pro system, previously seen at the Federal Communications Commission and in accidental retail listings, has been made official. The system expands the wireless powers of a Nest mesh system and adds Thread and Matter support, but it can't work with older Nest Wifi hardware. The big upgrade...
itechpost.com
Microsoft Investigating Remote Desktop Issues After Installing Windows 11 22H2 Update
Microsoft is looking into user reports of issues with Remote Desktop on Windows 11 systems after installing the Windows 11 22H2 update. Administrators and home users have been continuously sharing their troubles across several online venues, such as Microsoft's Q&A community platform for IT professionals. Installing the Windows 11 22H2...
makeuseof.com
4 Ways to Delete Files Older Than a Certain Number of Days on Windows
Want to delete the pictures you saved a few days ago? Or, perhaps you want to remove the files you downloaded last week. Whatever the case may be, we’ve got you covered. In this article, we’ll explore different ways to delete files from a specific date, be it a day, a week, a month, or even a year ago.
u.today
Shiba Eternity Game Is Now Live Worldwide on Android and iOS
Shiba Eternity, Shiba Inu’s collectible card game, has gone live across the world on both Android and iOS devices, according to an official announcement. Lead developer Shytoshi Kusama says that he will be focused on finishing up a comprehensive players guide for the game. As reported by U.Today, some...
TechRadar
Canonical unveils free personal Ubuntu Pro subscriptions
Canonical has announced a new Ubuntu Pro subscription which is now available in beta for data centers and workstations. The Pro version will be available free-of-charge for personal and small-scale commercial users for up to five machines, which Canonical says solidifies its “community commitment and mission to make open source more easily consumable by everyone.”
Digital Trends
Arc GPU drivers are getting better, but Intel says it’s challenging
Intel Arc A770 and A750 graphics cards will be available to order on October 12, but Intel admitted it’s still struggling with drivers for DirectX games. Raja Koduri, Intel’s head of Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics Group (AXG), discussed the challenges in a recent interview. With reviews expected...
Apple Insider
How to fix app widgets not appearing on iOS 16 Lock Screen
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — If a third-party app's Lock Screen widgets don't appear available to install, here's the workaround to getiOS 16 to recognize them.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Windows Update Error 0x80244018 on Windows 10
Windows Update plays an important role in any operating system. The program keeps your PC up-to-date with the latest security patches, so you can keep using it without worrying about potential threats. However, sometimes Windows Update may not work as expected and will instead throw an error saying "There were...
hypebeast.com
SteelSeries Launches Revamped Esports-Ready Apex Pro TKL Keyboards
SteelSeries has brought new technological innovations to its popular Apex Pro TKL keyboards. Initially debuted in 2019, the Apex Pro TKL keyboard quickly became popular among competitive gamers for its fully-adjustable actuation, giving them full control over the sensitivity of keys. Now, the company has returned with Apex Pro TKL...
First 'Windows 11 version 22H2' feature drop heads to Insider Release Preview channel ahead of rollout
Microsoft has rolled out a new Windows 11 build for Insiders in the Release Preview Channel, which includes all the features Microsoft intends to roll out next month as part of its first feature drop for Windows 11 version 22H2.
Comments / 0