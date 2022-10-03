Read full article on original website
Tampa-based K-9 rescue team finds survivor in rubble 4 days after Hurricane Ian
A Tampa-based search and rescue K-9 and his handler returned home after pulling a trapped survivor from Ian’s wreckage days after the storm struck Fort Myers.
wlrn.org
Alone at age 93, Uliana is forced to deal with Ian 'nightmare'
Many of Southwest Florida’s elderly residents are facing the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on their own. With family out of state and spouses long since passed, for many, cleaning up and rebuilding will be even more of a challenge. WLRN's Kate Payne, on assignment for sister station WGCU, spoke with one of them.
WESH
Hurricane Ian victim identified as mom who traveled to Florida to celebrate 40th birthday
FORT MYERS, Fla. — An Ohio mom who traveled to Florida to celebrate her 40th birthday is among those killed by Hurricane Ian. Nishelle Harris-Miles traveled from Dayton to Fort Myers with a group of friends and family. Her mother says she was staying in a vacation rental when...
Click10.com
Facebook post for help during Hurricane Ian answered by family who rescued 87-year-old man
NAPLES, Fla. – Heather Donlan is extremely grateful for what strangers did for her elderly father, who was in need of help during Hurricane Ian. “It’s extraordinary,” she said. “What they did in the middle of the storm for my family, it shows the goodness is there.”
Sanibel Island woman filmed her ‘goodbyes’ during Ian
"I did the video because I didn't know if the next morning they were going to find my body and I hoped I could get a message out to my parents and tell them that I loved them and the people that I cared about."
Man returns to Ohio after Hurricane Ian decimates Florida home: ‘Thanking God I’m alive’:
For the last 22 years, Fort Myers Beach was home for Mike Dearden.
flcourier.com
Black neighborhood devastated by Ian seeking help
One of the Southwest Florida area’s devastated by Hurricane Ian is River Park, the only historically Black neighborhood in Naples, a pristine coastal city known for its white-sand beaches, numerous golf courses and upscale residential communities. The River Park neighborhood is less than a 20-minute drive to the beach...
VIDEO: Florida has literal Sharknado when Ian sends shark swimming down street
The video, which was taken on Wednesday, shows the shark swiftly moving through the water as high winds blow debris through the air above it.
Ian Hit Florida: A First-Time Pregnant Mom Gave Birth to the Hurricane Baby
Ian Hurricane hit Florida killing more than 103 people. This tragic natural calamity left everyone sad and worried. People lost their loved ones, their homes, their cattle, their cars, etc. I went through the news and I read on.
Many still missing in Fort Myers following Ian as debris piles complicate search operations
One of the hardest-hit areas as Hurricane Ian hit Florida last week was Fort Myers. Residents there are just starting to come to terms with the loss of life and property.
New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys
MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, when you live in the area we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane, it is when are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the...
foodgressing.com
Click10.com
National Guard delivers aid to Hurricane Ian victims in Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – Local 10 News spent the day with the Florida Army National Guard Monday as its soldiers delivered help to Hurricane Ian victims in the hard-hit Port Charlotte area. The Rotonda area, west of Port Charlotte, was particularly affected by the storm. 22-year-old Tiana Drossel, a...
wuft.org
‘Liveaboard’ survived Hurricane Ian on boat in storm-tossed marina; it nearly killed him
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Danny Ross has at least three lives. His life was nearly jolted out of him when he was struck by lightning. He came close to taking his last breath after suffering a punctured lung in a car wreck in the ‘80s. It almost washed away aboard a boat where Ross sought shelter from Hurricane Ian.
WESH
Video: Ian survivor spent hours hunkered down in closet with 7 dogs as storm hit
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Amy Lynn sheltered in her parents' home as Hurricane Ian lashed Sanibel Island. She said it was a terrifying experience, as five people and nine dogs held on through high winds and flood waters. She documented the intense storm as it caused damage to her...
After Ian demolished their home, a Florida couple wonders where to go
Fort Myers Beach was one of the places hit hardest by Hurricane Ian. Jim and Susan Helton are two of the many whose homes were destroyed. Now they don't know what's next.
tiremeetsroad.com
Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner arrives in Cape Coral, starts serving hot breakfast to hungry Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian
Parked at a Lowes parking lot, the mobile diner’s mission right now is to serve hot meals to those who need it during their time of need. Denny’s is stepping up in a big way doing what they know best, cooking up hot meals for hungry people. The Denny’s mobile relief diner announced on Facebook earlier yesterday (Oct 3, 2022) that they’re in Florida, are parked at 285 SW 25th Ln Lowes in Cape Coral, FL between Oct 4- Oct 8 and will be serving hot meals to anyone who wants one between the hours of 8AM-2PM.
Aviation International News
Naples Airport Stages Hurricane Relief for Pine Island
Relief efforts for the hurricane-ravaged Pine Island were underway with some 15 pallets of supplies collected at Naples Airport in Florida yesterday, the airport authority reported today. The Southwest Florida barrier island was pummeled by Hurricane Ian last week and the lone bridge linking to it was heavily damaged, though the state today said temporary repairs to make the bridge passable are expected by Saturday.
