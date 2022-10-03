ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immokalee, FL

High School Football PRO

Naples, October 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Golden Gate High School football team will have a game with Gulf Coast High School on October 05, 2022, 16:15:00.
NAPLES, FL
wlrn.org

Alone at age 93, Uliana is forced to deal with Ian 'nightmare'

Many of Southwest Florida’s elderly residents are facing the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on their own. With family out of state and spouses long since passed, for many, cleaning up and rebuilding will be even more of a challenge. WLRN's Kate Payne, on assignment for sister station WGCU, spoke with one of them.
NAPLES, FL
flcourier.com

Black neighborhood devastated by Ian seeking help

One of the Southwest Florida area’s devastated by Hurricane Ian is River Park, the only historically Black neighborhood in Naples, a pristine coastal city known for its white-sand beaches, numerous golf courses and upscale residential communities. The River Park neighborhood is less than a 20-minute drive to the beach...
NAPLES, FL
CBS Miami

New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys

MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, when you live in the area we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane, it is when are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the...
NAPLES, FL
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Naples 2022 Florida: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Naples 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Naples Florida, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Naples as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is...
NAPLES, FL
tiremeetsroad.com

Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner arrives in Cape Coral, starts serving hot breakfast to hungry Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian

Parked at a Lowes parking lot, the mobile diner’s mission right now is to serve hot meals to those who need it during their time of need. Denny’s is stepping up in a big way doing what they know best, cooking up hot meals for hungry people. The Denny’s mobile relief diner announced on Facebook earlier yesterday (Oct 3, 2022) that they’re in Florida, are parked at 285 SW 25th Ln Lowes in Cape Coral, FL between Oct 4- Oct 8 and will be serving hot meals to anyone who wants one between the hours of 8AM-2PM.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Aviation International News

Naples Airport Stages Hurricane Relief for Pine Island

Relief efforts for the hurricane-ravaged Pine Island were underway with some 15 pallets of supplies collected at Naples Airport in Florida yesterday, the airport authority reported today. The Southwest Florida barrier island was pummeled by Hurricane Ian last week and the lone bridge linking to it was heavily damaged, though the state today said temporary repairs to make the bridge passable are expected by Saturday.
NAPLES, FL

