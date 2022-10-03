ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catalina Island#Diving#Rescue Team#Coastlines#Us Coast Guard#Cbs La Staff
msn.com

American cruise ship passenger killed by shark in Bahamas

A guest on a Royal Caribbean Harmony of the Seas cruise was killed while on an excursion in the Bahamas Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the company. According to NBC News, Royal Bahamas police said the guest was a 58-year-old Pennsylvania woman that had gone snorkeling with friends when a bull shark attacked her at about 2 p.m. at Green Cay.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Robb Report

Icon Is Turning This Old Offshore Rescue Ship Into a Futuristic Explorer Yacht

Icon’s newest project is out of this world. The Dutch yard, known for its impressive refits and conversions, just announced that it plans to turn a humble, old offshore rescue ship into a futuristic explorer yacht fit for global expeditions. Project UFO was fittingly presented at the Monaco Yacht Show this week after it was conceived at the same show last year to meet a client’s request for a true, go-anywhere vessel. To that end, UFO will be equipped with a Polar C hull that will allow her to cut through even the iciest waters. She will also be able to operate...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Independent

Why did these Florida towns escape the wrath of Hurricane Ian?

Hurricane Ian was one of the strongest storms to hit Florida in recorded history, roaring ashore last Wednesday with near-Category 5 winds strong enough to fell trees, destroy buildings and send coastal waters surging inland.Cities across Florida faced the brunt of the storm, leaving more than 100 people dead and many communities facing months or years of rebuilding.However, some towns were spared the worst — not because of the planning and preparedness of individual people, but because of long-term planning from experts and officials.Even as climate-linked disasters like hurricanes grow stronger, these places can be examples of how communities can...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Secrets of a doomed ship as divers find 111-year-old wreck off Australia's west coast and reveal what REALLY caused the Finnish-owned vessel to sink and how one sailor miraculously escaped to a deserted island while the rest of the crew perished

Divers have made the incredible discovery of a 111-year-old shipwreck off the coast of Western Australia that went missing during a massive cyclone. The Finnish-owned Glenbank disappeared in 1911 after hitting a ferocious storm in the Dampier Marine Park, northeast of Cape Lambert. Only one seaman survived, a 22-year-old Fin who was rescued after swimming to a nearby island.
AUSTRALIA
getnews.info

Island Adventures offers private boat charters in the Florida Keys

For a unique way to explore the Florida Keys, look no further than Island Adventures. They offer private boat charters that will take you on a journey through some of the most beautiful waters in the world. So whether someone is looking for a relaxing day on the sandbar or an all-out party, they can accommodate their needs.
ISLAMORADA, FL
latitude38.com

California Inclusive Sailing Hosts Sailing for All in Newport Beach

In his continuing quest to make sailing available to and more inclusive for more people, Christian Buhl’s California Inclusive Sailing (CIS) and the Lido Isle YC Junior Board hosted the 4th Annual “Inclusive Day on the Bay” on Sunday, September 25. Fifty-nine people dedicated their Sunday to help people sail on beautiful Newport Bay. Volunteers from the PIMCO Foundation sailed with Special Olympics athletes on a fleet of adaptive boats, each equipped with nets to catch floating debris.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy