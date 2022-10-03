Read full article on original website
Body parts and debris found in Baltic Sea after "ghost plane" crashes with prominent businessman, 3 others on board
Human remains and debris have been found in the Baltic Sea during a search operation off Latvia's coast where a private jet crashed in mysterious circumstances, likely killing all four occupants. Karl-Peter Griesemann, a prominent German businessman, was aboard the plane with three others, a spokesperson for Quick Air, an...
A cruise ship passenger died after being attacked by a shark while snorkeling with her family in the Bahamas
A cruise ship passenger from Pennsylvania died Tuesday after being attacked by a shark while snorkeling with her family in the Bahamas, authorities said.
California fisherman capture video of extremely rare megamouth shark off San Diego coast
Fishermen reportedly spotted an extremely rare breed of shark 30 miles off the coast of San Diego. The megamouth sharks are an elusive breed with years passing between sightings. Early on Sunday, Val Costescu, David Stabile, and Andrew Chang went fishing off the coast when they captured a video of...
Video shows a rare brawl between a pod of orcas and 2 humpback whales in the Pacific Ocean
The fight lasted for three hours and ended with the whales giving up and swimming away into the fog.
American cruise ship passenger killed by shark in Bahamas
A guest on a Royal Caribbean Harmony of the Seas cruise was killed while on an excursion in the Bahamas Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the company. According to NBC News, Royal Bahamas police said the guest was a 58-year-old Pennsylvania woman that had gone snorkeling with friends when a bull shark attacked her at about 2 p.m. at Green Cay.
Watch: Sea lion jumps onto boat to escape killer whales
A pair of boaters off the British Columbia coast received a shock when their small vessel was nearly capsized by a sea lion fleeing from killer whales.
Hundreds of whales trapped on same Australian beach as mass stranding two years ago
The pod of about 230 whales swam ashore, baffling scientists and prompting rescue efforts.
San Pedro stabbed girlfriend at Hawaii beach resort: police
A San Pedro man was arrested in Hawaii after police say he stabbed his girlfriend multiple times in their hotel room. Richard Lopez, 65, was arrested Sept. 1 at the Waikoloa Beach Marriott Resort.
Incredible moment two humpback whales brawl with a huge pod of killer whales 'to protect other marine life' off the coast of Seattle
A rare moment was captured off the coast of Seattle as two humpback whales were spotted in conflict with a pod of orcas. According to the Pacific Whale Watch Association, humpback whales have been known to ward off Bigg's orcas as they chase their prey, which often includes sea lions and humpback calves.
Icon Is Turning This Old Offshore Rescue Ship Into a Futuristic Explorer Yacht
Icon’s newest project is out of this world. The Dutch yard, known for its impressive refits and conversions, just announced that it plans to turn a humble, old offshore rescue ship into a futuristic explorer yacht fit for global expeditions. Project UFO was fittingly presented at the Monaco Yacht Show this week after it was conceived at the same show last year to meet a client’s request for a true, go-anywhere vessel. To that end, UFO will be equipped with a Polar C hull that will allow her to cut through even the iciest waters. She will also be able to operate...
Why did these Florida towns escape the wrath of Hurricane Ian?
Hurricane Ian was one of the strongest storms to hit Florida in recorded history, roaring ashore last Wednesday with near-Category 5 winds strong enough to fell trees, destroy buildings and send coastal waters surging inland.Cities across Florida faced the brunt of the storm, leaving more than 100 people dead and many communities facing months or years of rebuilding.However, some towns were spared the worst — not because of the planning and preparedness of individual people, but because of long-term planning from experts and officials.Even as climate-linked disasters like hurricanes grow stronger, these places can be examples of how communities can...
Secrets of a doomed ship as divers find 111-year-old wreck off Australia's west coast and reveal what REALLY caused the Finnish-owned vessel to sink and how one sailor miraculously escaped to a deserted island while the rest of the crew perished
Divers have made the incredible discovery of a 111-year-old shipwreck off the coast of Western Australia that went missing during a massive cyclone. The Finnish-owned Glenbank disappeared in 1911 after hitting a ferocious storm in the Dampier Marine Park, northeast of Cape Lambert. Only one seaman survived, a 22-year-old Fin who was rescued after swimming to a nearby island.
getnews.info
Island Adventures offers private boat charters in the Florida Keys
For a unique way to explore the Florida Keys, look no further than Island Adventures. They offer private boat charters that will take you on a journey through some of the most beautiful waters in the world. So whether someone is looking for a relaxing day on the sandbar or an all-out party, they can accommodate their needs.
latitude38.com
California Inclusive Sailing Hosts Sailing for All in Newport Beach
In his continuing quest to make sailing available to and more inclusive for more people, Christian Buhl’s California Inclusive Sailing (CIS) and the Lido Isle YC Junior Board hosted the 4th Annual “Inclusive Day on the Bay” on Sunday, September 25. Fifty-nine people dedicated their Sunday to help people sail on beautiful Newport Bay. Volunteers from the PIMCO Foundation sailed with Special Olympics athletes on a fleet of adaptive boats, each equipped with nets to catch floating debris.
Domestic Bliss: Best U.S. Islands You Don’t Need a Passport to Visit
Skip the baggage fees and customs lines by seeking a weekend of paradise on one of these domestic islands.
