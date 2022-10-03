Icon’s newest project is out of this world. The Dutch yard, known for its impressive refits and conversions, just announced that it plans to turn a humble, old offshore rescue ship into a futuristic explorer yacht fit for global expeditions. Project UFO was fittingly presented at the Monaco Yacht Show this week after it was conceived at the same show last year to meet a client’s request for a true, go-anywhere vessel. To that end, UFO will be equipped with a Polar C hull that will allow her to cut through even the iciest waters. She will also be able to operate...

