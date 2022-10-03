The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to enter their week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills as heavy underdogs. A big reason for that is because they will be handing rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett his first career start. Pickett came on in relief of Mitchell Trubisky halfway through the Steelers Week 4 contest against the New York Jets, and very nearly led Pittsburgh to a comeback win.

