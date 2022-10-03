ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers teammates like rookie QB Kenny Pickett's 'swagger'

In a 24-20 loss against the Jets, rookie QB Kenny Pickett added flavor to the bland entree that has been the Steelers' offense. Teammates loved it. "He plays with swagger," said wide receiver Diontae Johnson in a Monday news conference. "Everybody respects him." The 24-year-old former Pitt star replaced Mitch...
ClutchPoints

Kenny Pickett’s blunt warning to NFL with the Steelers as ‘underdogs’ in Week 5

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to enter their week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills as heavy underdogs. A big reason for that is because they will be handing rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett his first career start. Pickett came on in relief of Mitchell Trubisky halfway through the Steelers Week 4 contest against the New York Jets, and very nearly led Pittsburgh to a comeback win.
