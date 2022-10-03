ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

District 3 lined up to include consolidated Eastlake, lose highrise swath of First Hill in Seattle’s final City Council border tweaks

By jseattle
capitolhillseattle.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capitolhillseattle.com

At the center of a new Capitol Hill business family, Queer/Bar turns 5

We love providing community news on CHS free for thousands of readers. What sustains the effort are voluntary subscriptions from paying supporters. If you are enjoying CHS, SUBSCRIBE HERE and help keep CHS available to all. Become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with no paywall. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
ncwlife.com

Reporter denied entry to controversial Seattle homeless shelter

(The Center Square) – When one journalist attempted to join a media tour of a homeless shelter in South Downtown Seattle, he was barred from entry, which has raised concerns of government restriction of the press. Jonathan Choe, a journalist and senior fellow at the Discovery Institute's Center on...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kshama Sawant
Chronicle

Washington Faces an Epidemic of Inaccessible Sidewalks

The Tacoma apartment was listed as wheelchair accessible, but it didn't matter, because Krystal Monteros couldn't get there in the first place. When the bus dropped her at the closest stop, Monteros, a wheelchair user, found herself on a small concrete island with only gravel "sidewalks" to either side. The building she wanted to visit was to the south, but her path to get there ended with a 6-inch drop and no ramp. The four-lane road didn't have any crossings.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle City Council#Politics Local#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#First Hill#D3
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
secretseattle.co

Visiting The “Practical Magic” Town Near Seattle Is The Perfect Fall Trip

Here’s everything you need to know about visiting the Practical Magic town this October. Do you love the classic 1998 movie Practical Magic? If you live in Seattle or plan to visit, you should know that the charming coastal town in the movie is actually just a hop, skip, and a jump away! The town of Coupeville on nearby Whidbey Island served as the fictional Massachusetts town featured in Practical Magic.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle tech worker Paige Thompson sentenced in massive Capital One hack

SEATTLE — A 37-year-old former Seattle tech worker was sentenced Tuesday to time served and five years probation, including computer monitoring, for seven federal crimes connected to her massive hack on Capital One that allowed her to obtain the personal information of more than 100 million people. Paige Thompson,...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Puget Sound Energy set to raise natural gas rates next month

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Puget Sound Energy is warning customers to get ready for higher gas bills this fall. The utility company says natural gas customers will see rates go up starting in November. It says the rate increases are driven by a combination of factors, including a rise in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy