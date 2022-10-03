ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Tuesday's gossip: Ronaldo, Martinelli, Nkunku, Gvardiol, Mendy, Saka

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, will be allowed to leave Manchester United in January. (Telegraph - subscription required) Chelsea are believed to be monitoring Arsenal's 21-year-old Brazil forward Gabriel Martinelli. (Mail) The Gunners have offered 21-year-old England forward Bukayo Saka £200,000 a week to extend his stay with the club....
The US Sun

Supercomputer predicts final Premier League table after Man Utd are mauled by Man City and Arsenal’s win vs Tottenham

MANCHESTER UNITED have been tipped to miss out on Champions League football AGAIN... although Arsenal could finally return to Europe's premier competition. That's according to a supercomputer tasked with using data and betting market analysis to predict how the season will play out. Boffins and brainiacs over at OLBG reckon...
Daily Mail

Chelsea's game against AC Milan was 'over after 70 minutes,' claims NBC soccer analyst Robbie Mustoe, as he slams the introduction of five substitutes in the Champions League

NBC analyst Robbie Mustoe has slammed the Champions League decision to allow teams to use five substitutions. The substitution limit was initially changed from three to five, in 2020 as a way to deal with a jam-packed schedule following the Covid-19 outbreak. Fast forward to October 2022 and the Champions...
France 24

Liverpool edge Rangers as Bayern, Napoli underline credentials

On a night when a minute's silence was held before every match in tribute to the 131 victims of the Indonesia stadium tragedy, Bayern Munich and Club Brugge also made it three wins from three while Inter edged Barcelona in a tight contest in Milan. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool went into...
Yardbarker

Report – Juventus wants to poach a director from Napoli

Juventus is facing several problems on the pitch, and they want to fix it to become the top club in Serie A again. Off the pitch, they have financial problems to deal with as well, and it is not an easy one. The club is proactively working to solve the...
The Ringer

Arsenal Stay Top, Eubank Jr. vs. Benn, Flowers for Bellingham and Foden, and More

Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Jeanette Kwakye! They begin with Arsenal’s win in the North London Derby, before looking ahead to the game against Liverpool, as well as how hard it is to keep pace with Manchester City being led by Erling Haaland (01:40). There’s also a preview of the Lionesses’ game against the U.S. at Wembley (13:10) and the big fight in British boxing this week, in which Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. will go head-to-head, 32 years after their fathers did (20:48). Flowers this week go to Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden (29:56) and there are some thoughts on the Women’s Champions League draw (39:24).
CBS Sports

Inter Milan vs. Barcelona score: Live Champions League Matchday 3 updates as Inzaghi's squad faces big test

Tuesday's UEFA Champions League slate features a doozy as Inter Milan host Barcelona on Matchday 3. These two sides will play each other on the following matchday next week. The next two showdowns could take one of these teams out of contention for the knockout stages with Bayern Munich expected to top the group. Both teams are dealing with a litany of injuries which means young players with limited minutes may just have to step up in a big spot. You can watch the match live at 3 p.m. ET on Paramount+.
Daily Mail

Mikel Arteta CONFIRMS Arsenal are working on new contracts for William Saliba, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli... after their scintillating starts to the season

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Arsenal are working hard to tie down William Saliba, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli to new, long-term deals. The three young players have been at the heart of Arsenal’s fine start of the season, which continued with victory in the north London derby on Saturday.
NBC Sports

Chelsea vs AC Milan: How to watch live, team news, updates

Chelsea host AC Milan in a key clash for the Premier League side in Group E of the UEFA Champions League. Graham Potter’s Chelsea lost at Dinamo Zagreb and drew at home against RB Salzburg in their opening two group stage games and now face the reigning Italian champs home and away over the next week.
CBS Sports

Champions League scores: Live updates as Bayern Munich face Viktoria Plzen, Marseille battle Sporting Lisbon

It's Matchday 3 of Champions League play and the power players in the groups are taking shape. Coverage will kick off with Olympique Marseille hosting Sporting CP and Bayern Munich facing Vitkoria Plzen.With a victory, Sporting can take control of Group D but as Marseille are winless to begin things, they'll want a result. Bayern, meanwhile, have already taken command of Group C. In the same group, Inter Milan will have a massive match in the late slate hosting Barcelona. Inter's manager Simone Inzaghi is already on the hot seat and a loss to Barcelona could see his seat begin to burn. Elsewhere, Club Brugge will seek another upset victory over Atletico Madrid while Liverpool will want to bounce back from their disappointment over the weekend.
