BBC
Tuesday's gossip: Ronaldo, Martinelli, Nkunku, Gvardiol, Mendy, Saka
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, will be allowed to leave Manchester United in January. (Telegraph - subscription required) Chelsea are believed to be monitoring Arsenal's 21-year-old Brazil forward Gabriel Martinelli. (Mail) The Gunners have offered 21-year-old England forward Bukayo Saka £200,000 a week to extend his stay with the club....
Supercomputer predicts final Premier League table after Man Utd are mauled by Man City and Arsenal’s win vs Tottenham
MANCHESTER UNITED have been tipped to miss out on Champions League football AGAIN... although Arsenal could finally return to Europe's premier competition. That's according to a supercomputer tasked with using data and betting market analysis to predict how the season will play out. Boffins and brainiacs over at OLBG reckon...
Sporting News
Chelsea vs. AC Milan: Time, TV channel, stream, betting odds for UEFA Champions League match
Despite being winless from their first two games of the Champions League season, Chelsea could move top of Group E by beating Serie A heavyweights AC Milan at Stamford Bridge on Matchday 3. Stefano Pioli's side recovered from falling behind at Salzburg in their opener to earn a 1-1 draw...
fourfourtwo.com
Chelsea report: Blues make Premier League star their top transfer target for 2023
Chelsea have made Declan Rice their number one transfer target for 2023, according to reports. The Blues have a long-term interest in the England international, who was on their books as a teenager before being let go by the academy. We check over 250 million products every day for the...
Chelsea's game against AC Milan was 'over after 70 minutes,' claims NBC soccer analyst Robbie Mustoe, as he slams the introduction of five substitutes in the Champions League
NBC analyst Robbie Mustoe has slammed the Champions League decision to allow teams to use five substitutions. The substitution limit was initially changed from three to five, in 2020 as a way to deal with a jam-packed schedule following the Covid-19 outbreak. Fast forward to October 2022 and the Champions...
France 24
Liverpool edge Rangers as Bayern, Napoli underline credentials
On a night when a minute's silence was held before every match in tribute to the 131 victims of the Indonesia stadium tragedy, Bayern Munich and Club Brugge also made it three wins from three while Inter edged Barcelona in a tight contest in Milan. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool went into...
Yardbarker
Report – Juventus wants to poach a director from Napoli
Juventus is facing several problems on the pitch, and they want to fix it to become the top club in Serie A again. Off the pitch, they have financial problems to deal with as well, and it is not an easy one. The club is proactively working to solve the...
The Ringer
Arsenal Stay Top, Eubank Jr. vs. Benn, Flowers for Bellingham and Foden, and More
Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Jeanette Kwakye! They begin with Arsenal’s win in the North London Derby, before looking ahead to the game against Liverpool, as well as how hard it is to keep pace with Manchester City being led by Erling Haaland (01:40). There’s also a preview of the Lionesses’ game against the U.S. at Wembley (13:10) and the big fight in British boxing this week, in which Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. will go head-to-head, 32 years after their fathers did (20:48). Flowers this week go to Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden (29:56) and there are some thoughts on the Women’s Champions League draw (39:24).
CBS Sports
Inter Milan vs. Barcelona score: Live Champions League Matchday 3 updates as Inzaghi's squad faces big test
Tuesday's UEFA Champions League slate features a doozy as Inter Milan host Barcelona on Matchday 3. These two sides will play each other on the following matchday next week. The next two showdowns could take one of these teams out of contention for the knockout stages with Bayern Munich expected to top the group. Both teams are dealing with a litany of injuries which means young players with limited minutes may just have to step up in a big spot. You can watch the match live at 3 p.m. ET on Paramount+.
Omonia Nicosia v Manchester United: Europa League – live
Minute-by-minute report: Will United bounce back after their derby humiliation or can Omonia spring a surprise? Join Barry Glendenning
Women's Champions League Draw: Chelsea, PSG And Real Madrid In Same Group
Chelsea and Arsenal were both handed tough groups in Monday's UEFA Women's Champions League draw.
Mikel Arteta CONFIRMS Arsenal are working on new contracts for William Saliba, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli... after their scintillating starts to the season
Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Arsenal are working hard to tie down William Saliba, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli to new, long-term deals. The three young players have been at the heart of Arsenal’s fine start of the season, which continued with victory in the north London derby on Saturday.
NBC Sports
Chelsea vs AC Milan: How to watch live, team news, updates
Chelsea host AC Milan in a key clash for the Premier League side in Group E of the UEFA Champions League. Graham Potter’s Chelsea lost at Dinamo Zagreb and drew at home against RB Salzburg in their opening two group stage games and now face the reigning Italian champs home and away over the next week.
Chelsea vs AC Milan, UEFA Champions League LIVE: Graham Potter's side look to prise themselves from bottom of Group E, with Edouard Mendy expected to be fit
Follow Sportsmail's live blog for the Champions League group stage clash between Chelsea and AC Milan.
ng-sportingnews.com
Chelsea vs. AC Milan result, highlights & analysis as Blues cruise to first Champions League win
Chelsea earned their biggest home victory since January to cruise past AC Milan 3-0 and win for the first time in the Champions League this season. £70 million signing Wesley Fofana swept in his first goal for the club after 24 minutes to send new manager Graham Potter on his way to the first win of his career in the competition.
SkySports
Man City 5-0 FC Copenhagen: Erling Haaland scores two as Pep Guardiola's side cruise to Champions League win
Erling Haaland scored twice as Manchester City cruised to a 5-0 Champions League victory over FC Copenhagen at the Etihad Stadium. The Norwegian netted with his first touch of the game and doubled the lead inside the first half for his 19th goal in just 12 appearances for the club.
Yardbarker
'It Is Unacceptable' - Chelsea Supporters Trust Fume To The Premier League
The Premier League have released the dates and times of every remaining fixture leading up to the beginning of the Qatar World Cup; including Chelsea's final match away at Newcastle on 12 November. Yet the scheduling of the tie against Manchester United on 22 October is still to be confirmed.
CBS Sports
Champions League scores: Live updates as Bayern Munich face Viktoria Plzen, Marseille battle Sporting Lisbon
It's Matchday 3 of Champions League play and the power players in the groups are taking shape. Coverage will kick off with Olympique Marseille hosting Sporting CP and Bayern Munich facing Vitkoria Plzen.With a victory, Sporting can take control of Group D but as Marseille are winless to begin things, they'll want a result. Bayern, meanwhile, have already taken command of Group C. In the same group, Inter Milan will have a massive match in the late slate hosting Barcelona. Inter's manager Simone Inzaghi is already on the hot seat and a loss to Barcelona could see his seat begin to burn. Elsewhere, Club Brugge will seek another upset victory over Atletico Madrid while Liverpool will want to bounce back from their disappointment over the weekend.
SkySports
England captain Leah Williamson ruled out of Lionesses' games against USA and Czech Republic
England captain Leah Williamson has been ruled out of the games against USA and Czech Republic after sustaining an injury in training. Earlier on Tuesday, the Football Association said Williamson had picked up the unspecified issue in training and was to undergo further assessment, but the defender has now returned to Arsenal for further assessment.
Yardbarker
Player Ratings As Chelsea Beat AC Milan 3-0 In The Champions League
Chelsea earned their first win of this season's UEFA Champions League campaign and a real lifeline in group E as they toppled leaders AC Milan at Stamford Bridge 3-0, and here are the player ratings. Kepa Arrizabalaga - 7 Not a lot do do but he made a vital save...
