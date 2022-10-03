Read full article on original website
Medieval comedy film 'Catherine Called Birdy'
Bella Ramsey stars in Lena Dunham’s adaptation of the novel about a 13th-century girl determined NOT to marry. David Daniel reports.
Interview with the Vampire premiere recap: Step into the savage garden
Welcome to New Orleans in 1910, where a gay Black man struggles to conceal his true nature from a society that refuses to accept him as he is. And welcome to Dubai in 2022, where that same man is now an immortal who's amassed enough wealth to live in luxurious ennui as the world around him succumbs to rage and plague.
"Little House on the Prairie'" Star Dean Butler Pens the Foreword to New Christmas "Secrets" Book
He's handsome, affable, talented, and one of the most legendary actors in the history of television. His name is Dean Butler, and in the 1970s and early '80s, he portrayed Almanzo, opposite Melissa Gilbert as Laura Ingalls, on the family TV show, Little House on the Prairie. Prairie, which was produced and directed by its star, Michael Landon (Bonanza/Highway to Heaven), was based on the famed novels of the same name that featured the adventures of the real-life Laura Ingels. The show originally aired on NBC from 1974 to 1983.
Robert Brown, 'Here Comes The Brides' Star, Dead at 95
Actor Robert Brown, best known for his numerous appearances on the small screen, has passed away. Among his numerous TV roles, Brown was best recognized for his role as Jason Bolt in the long-running ABC TV series Here Come the Brides which was set in post-Civil War America. The actor, whose active years spanned from the 40s through to the mid-90s, was 95 years old at the time of his passing.
‘Emancipation’ Trailer Reveals Will Smith's Harrowing Journey Toward Freedom
Today Apple TV+ has announced a release date and released several pieces of media, including a trailer, for its upcoming period drama, Emancipation. The Will Smith led and produced flick will mark the actor’s return to the world of feature films following his Academy Award-winning turn as tennis pros Serena and Venus Williams’ father in King Richard. Helmed by Training Day and The Equalizer director Antoine Fuqua, the movie, which is based on a true story, will take place during the Civil War and will focus on an escaped enslaved man named Peter (Smith).
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (September 16)
Streaming services are in a bit of a limbo state right now. The high fantasy drama of House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power looks set to continue keeping subscribers busy for a few weeks yet, and we’re not expecting to see too many tentpole series (save for Andor on Disney Plus) arriving to join them in the battle for viewers’ eyeballs any time soon.
The Ultimate Guide to What's Worth Watching on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and More in October 2022
Have you figured out your Halloween costume yet? If you really want to show off your up-to-the-minute pop culture taste, you could be one of the vampires from AMC's hot new Interview with a Vampire, or one of the Derry Girls, who make their big Netflix return this month, or Hellraiser's Pinhead, or a spoiled rotten resort guest from The White Lotus. And no, we will not entertain the idea of a Halloween costume not inspired by TV or movies. A ghost in a sheet? Only acceptable if it's a reference to Willow's costume in that Season 2 episode of Buffy.
'See How They Run' Raises An Important Moral Question and Then Ignores It
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for See How They Run.Tom George's See How They Run is a self-deprecating take on the murder mystery genre that also satirizes the business of filmmaking and other storytelling. So it makes sense that the villain’s motivation would include a position on stories. But the particular choices the film makes in this regard bring up an interesting moral question about entertainment, only to unfairly dismiss the idea.
Savannah Film Fest: ‘Banshees’ to Open, ‘Living’ to Close, Eddie Redmayne and Janelle Monae Among Big Names Set for Honors
The SCAD Savannah Film Festival, which has grown into an Oscar season stop of considerable importance, is set to mark its 25th anniversary with a contender-packed lineup of films and list of honorees. Opening with The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight) and closing with Living (Sony Classics), the nation’s largest university-run film festival, which this year will run Oct. 22-29, will showcase 143 films, including 53 narrative feature films, 20 documentary feature films, and 79 shorts, with eight world premieres and six U.S. premieres.More from The Hollywood ReporterNew York Film Fest: 'White Noise' Kicks It Off, Angling to Break Into Wide-Open Oscar...
Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories Expands With U.K. Office, Taps Sarah Harvey As Creative Director
Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories has launched a U.K. office led by Sarah Harvey (“Ticket to Paradise”). Harvey, who boasts a two decades long career in film and high-end drama, joins the company as a producer and creative director. She has previously worked at production companies including Blueprint Pictures, Intermedia Films and Working Title Films. Harvey took up the her new role in August. She has previously worked on productions including “Strangers,” which starred Claire Foy, Paul Mescal and Jamie Bell, for Searchlight Pictures and the film “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel,” directed by John Madden and starring Judi Dench and Maggie Smith....
When ‘Bros’ Bombed, Star Billy Eichner Put the Blame on the Audience
Most people don’t want to see movies perform poorly at the box office. And I’d argue that most people, despite the “go woke, get broke” social media rhetoric from a vocal minority, see the value in consuming and identifying with stories about people who may not look like them or share their lifestyle. So, it’s disappointing when a film, like Bros, featuring an underrepresented population doesn’t succeed. Bros’ dismal opening of just $4.8 million — and a string of eyebrow-raising tweets from writer-star Billy Eichner — has sparked conversations about why the well-reviewed gay rom-com failed, and if audiences should...
‘Frasier’ Sequel Starring Kelsey Grammer Picked Up To Series At Paramount+
EXCLUSIVE: The long-in-the-works Frasier followup is finally a reality. Paramount+ has given a series greenlight to the multi-camera comedy, executive produced by Kelsey Grammer who is reprising his signature character, psychiatrist-turned-radio host Frasier Crane. As Deadline reported exclusively, Grammer in 2018 started fielding interest for a new Frasier series that would feature the title character in a new city and has been the driving force behind the efforts ever since. The project was eventually set up at Paramount+ and was announced as being in development at the streamer’s February 2021 launch event. It has now been formally picked up to...
The Trash Horror Film 'CHUD' Is Saturday Night Gold
Whether you're a child of the 80s or a horror aficionado, there's a good chance that you've come across the 1984 trash film CHUD. While many remember it fondly as a relic from a bygone era of low-budget, low-production scream fests that were scattered throughout the decade, others have come out and called it for what it is: an awful film that has remained relevant because of its high marks on the "unintentional comedy scale." In fact, in some circles, the movie about Cannibalistic Humanoid Underground Dwellers, or CHUDS, that emerge from the Manhattan sewers to feed on unsuspecting prey is a cult favorite. While I respectfully disagree, it is undebatable that you can still find plenty of Saturday night enjoyment with CHUD and some popcorn, but it may not be for the reasons that those involved in the project intended.
It’s Always Halloween In Philadelphia: The 10 Best Costumes Worn by the Gang
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia recently became the longest-running live-action comedy TV series of all time, and, with a renewal for an additional four seasons, the beloved comedy series isn't going anywhere soon. When the dysfunctional, deluded owners of Paddy's Pub aren't singing, inventing, or dodging jail time, they're likely...
Review: Stellar cast can’t quite rescue ‘Amsterdam’
Director David O. Russell takes an obscure alleged conspiracy from 1933 and builds the film “Amsterdam” around it with an A-list cast. The Business Plot, as it came to be known, accused highly placed American businessmen of conspiring to replace President Franklin Delano Roosevelt in 1933 with a dictator.
10 Prequel Shows and Movies That Are Better Than the Original, Including 'House of the Dragon'
In today's entertainment industry, everything is a franchise. Every movie or TV show is ripe for sequels, spin-offs, and, perhaps the hardest to pull off, prequels. In the last few years, prequels have become all the rage, filling in the gaps in the stories we know and love. What makes...
'Lord of the Rings': The 10 Most Powerful Creatures in Middle-earth
Middle Earth is a rich world inhabited by many kinds of creatures. In The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, these creatures play their part in the events of Middle Earth, sometimes in a big way, as they come into contact with the main characters. Like most things in...
20 Movies And TV Series That Will Make You Want To Throw Your Phone In The Sea
A roundup just in time for spooky season, because there's nothing scarier than answering the phone...
From 'Nope' to 'King Kong,' Why Apes Are Such Terrifying Killers
It's a gruesome image: a chimpanzee dressed in a red and yellow sweater that's covered in blood. Similarly, his mouth, arms, hands, and feet are dripping in blood with an eerily empty studio behind him as the "APPLAUSE" sign blinks. He throws off a party hat as though completely frustrated with the fact that he's had to wear it. As he does so, he notices the viewer through a green table cloth. He slowly crawls over and sticks out a bloody hand; the tone of his grisly and apparently unprovoked attack lingering at the moment. The onlooker must be holding his breath as he reaches his hand back out to fist-bump the chimp back, wondering if this may be the last time he ever fist-bumps anyone.
'The Rings of Power': What Are the Seeds the Elves Plant Before Battle?
Although we had seen some smaller skirmishes in the first half of the season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the sixth episode finally gave us a thrilling action sequence that rivals the Battle of Helm’s Deep in The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers. Given that The Rings of Power is the most expensive television show of all-time, Amazon Studios spared no expense when it came to the scope of the conflict. When Adar (Joseph Mawle) and his army invade Bronwyn’s (Nazanin Boniadi) village, they are rescued by the armies of Númenor. Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), and Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) combine their strength as they protect the people of the Southlands.
