Whether you're a child of the 80s or a horror aficionado, there's a good chance that you've come across the 1984 trash film CHUD. While many remember it fondly as a relic from a bygone era of low-budget, low-production scream fests that were scattered throughout the decade, others have come out and called it for what it is: an awful film that has remained relevant because of its high marks on the "unintentional comedy scale." In fact, in some circles, the movie about Cannibalistic Humanoid Underground Dwellers, or CHUDS, that emerge from the Manhattan sewers to feed on unsuspecting prey is a cult favorite. While I respectfully disagree, it is undebatable that you can still find plenty of Saturday night enjoyment with CHUD and some popcorn, but it may not be for the reasons that those involved in the project intended.

