Supercomputer predicts final Premier League table after Man Utd are mauled by Man City and Arsenal’s win vs Tottenham
MANCHESTER UNITED have been tipped to miss out on Champions League football AGAIN... although Arsenal could finally return to Europe's premier competition. That's according to a supercomputer tasked with using data and betting market analysis to predict how the season will play out. Boffins and brainiacs over at OLBG reckon...
SkySports
Paper Talk: Is Ralph Hasenhuttl’s time at Southampton coming to a close?
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers... Ralph Hasenhuttl's time at Southampton is coming to a close as the club consider the timing of the Austrian coach's departure. Everton will have to pay only £4.5m to sign England international Conor Coady from Wolves next summer. Steve...
SB Nation
WATCH: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tap-in doubles Chelsea’s lead over AC Milan, 2-0!
Two matches in a row with goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang!. Reece James’ cross and Fikayo Tomori’s (lame) attempt at cutting it make it easy for the striker, who makes it 2-0 for Chelsea against AC Milan with a routine tap-in (and his customary celebration!).
SB Nation
Manchester City v Copenhagen: Injury Update
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has given an injury update ahead of the Blues Champions League clash with Copenhagen. Spanish defender Rodri missed Sunday's Manchester Derby victory over United and Kyle Walker was taken off before half time as the Blues crushed United 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.
SB Nation
Five Things From An Impressive Shift Against Norwich City
Come the final whistle the Reading fans celebrated more for this hard-earned and thoroughly deserved point against the perennial Championship yo-yo specialists, Norwich City, than the rudimentary dismantling of Huddersfield Town a few days prior. A very firm indicator of the progress made by the club since the Bowen/Ince regime began.
SB Nation
Reading 1-1 Norwich City: Holding Our Own
I’m sure I wasn't the only one heading into this game with a slight looming sense of doom. I know we’ve had a terrific start to the season and were coming off the back of the most comfortable win in a long time, but we’ve still shown this season that we have the ability to collapse - particularly against the so called better teams.
NBC Sports
Chelsea vs AC Milan: How to watch live, team news, updates
Chelsea host AC Milan in a key clash for the Premier League side in Group E of the UEFA Champions League. Graham Potter’s Chelsea lost at Dinamo Zagreb and drew at home against RB Salzburg in their opening two group stage games and now face the reigning Italian champs home and away over the next week.
SB Nation
Two Up, Two Down: What were the positives & negatives from Sunderland’s performance v Blackpool?
On another day we win that game, but Blackpool’s keeper pulled off two of the best saves I’ve seen this season to deny Jack Clarke - it just wasn’t our day. We had 15 shots in total, but only four were on goal - although Embleton’s strike that hit the top of the bar counts as off target - and I thought generally we did a decent job of getting down the sides and creating opportunities.
SB Nation
Paul Ince ‘Couldn’t Be More Proud’ After Norwich City Draw
Reading continued to prove people wrong with a brilliantly deserved 1-1 draw against Norwich City at the SCL Stadium. We could have gone in at half time 2-0 up but Andy Carroll had his header saved and Jeff Hendrick’s shot hit the post. Grant Hanley gave the visitors the...
SB Nation
Manchester City v FC Copenhagen: How to Watch, Preview, Team News and Prediction
The Champions League is back and the tough group stage matches begin!. Manchester City are facing a FC Copenhagen desperate for results. Venue: Etihad Stadium, Ashton New Rd, Manchester, England. Time and Date: Wednesday 5 October 2022 Kickoff at 20:00 BST (UK), 3.00 PM EST (USA) Referee Donatas Rumšas LTU...
ESPN
Chelsea cruise past Milan to earn first Champions League win
Chelsea earned their first Champions League victory of the season as they cruised to a 3-0 win over AC Milan to move from bottom to second in Champions League Group E at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. The Premier League side outclassed their Serie A counterparts throughout the encounter and grabbed...
BBC
Leicester 4-0 Nottingham Forest: Steve Cooper faces an uncertain future after another Forest loss
After Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers had seen his team thrash East Midlands opponents Nottingham Forest 4-0 to leapfrog them and move off the bottom of the Premier League, he said it had the potential to be a "season-changing game" for the Foxes. The worry in the Forest camp is that...
SB Nation
Champions League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Rangers
After two weeks without football of any kind and a full month without any Premier League games, Liverpool returned to action over the weekend but they could only manage a draw against Brighton as what has been a difficult start to the 2022-23 season—a year in which Jürgen Klopp’s Reds were expected to challenge on all fronts but instead find themselves adrift in the league and in a fight in their Champions League group—continues.
SkySports
Watford 1-2 Swansea: Ben Cabango scores deep into stoppage-time to secure Swans win
Slaven Bilic's first home game as Watford manager ended in defeat as Ben Cabango's stoppage-time header earned Swansea a 2-1 victory in the Sky Bet Championship. The defender headed home Ryan Manning's free-kick eight minutes into a total of 20 added on after the officials' communication equipment failed, leading to the players having to leave the pitch.
SB Nation
Thursday October 6th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Former Rangers boss Graeme Murty arrives to take over Sunderland’s U21s - what does it all mean?
Sunderland have announced that Graeme Murty - the Reading FC legend and former manager of Scottish giants Rangers - has taken up the post of Head of Professional Development Phase, which basically means he’s in charge of our U21s. All great news, then, given we’ve not had anyone in...
SB Nation
HOLTECAST | Leeds United 0-0 Aston Villa - Injuries, missed chances, and arrogance!
Well then, what did the lads make of that 0-0 draw against Leeds United?. Just how bad is Aston Villa’s injury crisis at the moment, with Ludwig Augustinsson joining a list that just seems to be getting longer and longer?. With Villa now short of options in the right-back...
SB Nation
Ruben Loftus-Cheek wants Chelsea to hit the standards shown against AC Milan in each and every game
Ruben Loftus-Cheek got his first start under new manager Graham Potter last night, and just as he had often done over the past 12 months for Thomas Tuchel, he made the most of his opportunity, helping us cope with the midfield strength of AC Milan. It was an excellent box-to-box performance from the big man, passing, dribbling, drawing fouls, making interceptions, and even picking up the assist on the goalmouth scramble for Chelsea’s first goal. Only the wing-backs touched the ball more often, which is to be expected in this sort of setup.
SB Nation
SB Nation
Hot Takes! Another home stalemate, but Sunderland are looking at home in the Championship
Frustration at our inability to make the goalscoring breakthrough?. A baptism of fire for some of Sunderland’s young recruits, or simply another one of those games that, twenty years ago, we’d have shrugged off with no drama and geared ourselves up for the next one?. Tuesday night’s game...
