Finland Blocks Helsinki Shipyard from Delivering Icebreaker to Russian Mining Company
The Finnish Government is blocking Helsinki Shipyard from delivering an icebreaker to Russian mining company Norilsk Nickel. The shipyard, which is known for its icebreaker construction, said Wednesday it had received a “negative decision” from Finland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on September 30th related to the export license of the vessel, confirming reports in Finnish press. The shipyard’s statement did not go into specifics.
Russia-backed forces claim gains near Bakhmut in east Ukraine
Russian forces said Friday they had captured ground in Donetsk in east Ukraine, their first claim of new gains since a Kyiv counter-offensive rattled Moscow's war effort. Separatist forces in the war-battered Donetsk region said they had retaken a series of villages near the Ukraine-controlled industrial town of Bakhmut, which has been under Russian shelling for weeks.
First minors sentenced under Hong Kong security law
The first minors convicted under Hong Kong's national security law were Saturday sentenced to detention in a training centre by a judge who said their calls to overthrow China's government must be met with deterrence. But prosecutor Anthony Chau said sentences under the National Security Law must have a deterrent effect.
Large fire reported on key bridge linking Russia to Crimea
Russian state-backed media are reporting that a fire has occurred on the bridge linking mainland Russia with the Russian-controlled Crimean peninsula
WTO Warns ‘Darkened’ Trade Outlook Could Worsen
GENEVA, Oct 5 (Reuters) – The World Trade Organization forecast a slowdown of global trade growth next year as sharply higherenergy and food prices and rising interest rates curb import demand,and warned of a possible contraction if the war in Ukraine worsens. The Geneva-based trade body said on Wednesday...
