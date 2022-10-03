Read full article on original website
Related
MotorAuthority
Rivian loses Georgia tax breaks for second plant
Rivian has lost some tax breaks associated with a $5 billion vehicle plant the company plans to build in Georgia, east of Atlanta. The key issue deals with property taxes connected with the land on which the plant would be built. Under the current deal, Rivian would lease the land from the state, and as a result avoid paying regular property taxes.
Georgia state court rejects incentive plan for Rivian $5-billion plant
Oct 3 (Reuters) - Georgia state officials said on Monday they were disappointed after a local court rejected a joint proposal to secure local incentives for Rivian Automotive Inc's (RIVN.O) $5-billion manufacturing plant in the state.
insideevs.com
Georgia Senator's Bill Would Let More EVs Qualify For New Tax Credit
Georgia Democratic Senator Reverend Warnock has proposed a new bill that may help more automakers initially qualify for the new US federal EV tax credit. If the bill passes, it also means more people who are looking to lease or buy an electric car will have options that may suit them.
U.S. Supreme Court clears way for Alabama to execute murderer tonight
A divided U.S. Supreme Court said Alabama can proceed Thursday night with the execution of an inmate convicted in a 1999 workplace shooting. Justices in a 5-4 decision vacated an injunction that had prevented the lethal injunction of Alan Miller from going forward. Lower courts had blocked the lethal injunction...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Many Georgia Residents To Receive $350
The state of the economy has put pressure on the budgets of many Americans. The state plans to help by sending people one-time payments of extra cash. Governor Brian Kemp dedicated over $1 billion to the Department of Human Services. The funds will provide cash aid. It is a one-time bonus payment for people in Medicaid, PeachCare for Kids, SNAP, or TANF. Governor Kemp said the money aims to help some of Georgia’s most vulnerable residents. It will aid them in coping with the continued economic impacts and inflation. (source)
Black Panther Spotted in Alabama? Maybe...Maybe Not.
Fairly often I'll see a social media post, a news article, or a friend will send me a story about someone spotting a very rare "black panther" somewhere in the southern United States or in my home state of Alabama. Social media frenzies often erupt around these sightings with neighborly warnings such as "Keep the kids and pets indoors!" causing fear, panic and lots of gossip. Wildlife officials almost always completely dismiss these sightings - but I have found many of the witnesses to be very credible and sincere - and the sightings persist year after year. So, what exactly are all these people seeing?
Many Ohio Residents Eligible For $500 This Month
States are giving millions to residents. Ohio has chosen to make the focus of its program a little different. It aims to help people with their energy bills. Like most states, Ohio has chosen to help a select group of residents. These locals will receive a one-time payment. It will help with energy costs or cover the cost of central air conditioning repairs. And receivers get picked because of their income level. It bears the name - the Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program. (source)
Alabama may test out an untried execution method which suffocates inmates by replacing oxygen with nitrogen
Corrections Commissioner John Hamm will have the final say as to whether nitrogen hypoxia is used on inmate Alan Eugene Miller on Sep. 22.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trump grand jury: Dallas lawyer wins subpoena battle with Fulton DA’s office
Fulton County prosecutors have lost a legal skirmish to get an out-of-state witness to testify before the Fulton County ...
State of Ohio sending out $15 million in stimulus money
money in handPhoto by Jinyun (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the squeeze every time you got to the grocery store? Most people are right now. But there is some good news for you that you need to know about. Recently, Governor Mike Dewine recently shared that his administration is giving $15 million dollars to local food banks in Ohio.
Prison strike, sheriff’s appeal, Tua fallout: Down in Alabama
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has responded to the striking inmates at the state’s major prisons. Former Limestone County, Alabama Sheriff Mike Blakely’s appeal has been denied by the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals. The neurotrauma consultant who cleared former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagavailoa to re-enter last Sunday’s NFL...
thefreshtoast.com
What Is THC-H And Is It Really 10 Time Stronger Than Regular THC?
THC-H is the latest cannabinoid in town. Compared to the very potent delta-9 THC and THC-P, THC-H is sure to give you that extra nudge. New findings always seem to come up almost on a daily basis on the cannabis front, bringing a surplus of active compounds such as flavonoids, cannabinoids, and terpenes that create special experiences upon mixing and matching.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Michigan election worker charged with tampering with voting equipment
An election worker in a western Michigan town has been charged with two felonies after allegedly inserting a flash drive into a computer containing confidential voter registration data during an election in August, local officials said on Wednesday. At the Aug. 2 primary, an election worker was seen inserting a...
Reaction to closure of 3 Ala. casinos following Supreme Court decision
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The State Supreme Court has ordered casino shutdowns in two counties, prompting questions over the future of gambling in Alabama. Casinos in Lowndes and Macon counties will soon be closing following the court’s decision Friday. It’s the latest move in a decades-long saga by the state going after gambling. Political Analyst […]
Alabama man, four others stole millions with fake university they created
An Alabama man was one of four people who admitted in court Thursday to creating a fake university in order to steal millions of dollars from the U.S. Department of Education. Leo Thomas, 56, of Phenix City, Alabama, along with Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto, Georgia; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus, Georgia; Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the Department of Education’s financial aid programs of millions of dollars in federal funds.
An organization linked to Stacey Abrams lost a lawsuit to increase voter turnout after a judge found no evidence Georgia's voting systems are racially discriminatory
A judge ruled against a voting rights lawsuit filed by a group founded by Stacey Abrams. Judge Steve Jones wrote that Georgia's Exact Match absentee voting system did not constitute racial discrimination. Abrams' gubernatorial race opponent, Gov. Brain Kemp, praised the ruling. A Stacey Abrams backed-organization lost a federal lawsuit...
BET
Florida Asks U.S. Supreme Court To Uphold Its Controversial Social Media Law
Florida asked the U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether the Constitution permits social media companies to limit political speech on their platforms. The state made that request in a petition filed Sept. 21 that asks the high court to resolve conflicting rulings by two different federal appeals courts, Reuters reports.
Georgia's Kemp signs another extension of the state's gas tax moratorium
(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the suspension of the state’s collection of taxes on motor and locomotive fuel. The governor also extended the supply chain state of emergency. Both orders will be effective through Nov. 11, shortly after the election. Kemp, a Republican,...
Essence
Georgia On The Line: Inside Stacey Abrams' Race To Make History
Stacey Abrams is campaigning to become the first Black, woman governor of Georgia. With the help of her community, it can be done. Stacey Abrams walks into the small office we’re meeting in dressed in a red blazer, an undershirt, and dark gray slacks. I can tell she is ready for the end of this 12-hour-long press day. Regardless of her tiredness, there’s no slouch in her walk. She moves through the world as someone who has known her purpose since before she took her first steps. Her winning smile greets me.
Atlanta school board drafts divisive concepts rules after opposing law
A new Georgia law requires school districts to create a process to resolve parent complaints about how race is taught.
Comments / 6