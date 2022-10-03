ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Rivian loses Georgia tax breaks for second plant

Rivian has lost some tax breaks associated with a $5 billion vehicle plant the company plans to build in Georgia, east of Atlanta. The key issue deals with property taxes connected with the land on which the plant would be built. Under the current deal, Rivian would lease the land from the state, and as a result avoid paying regular property taxes.
Cadrene Heslop

Many Georgia Residents To Receive $350

The state of the economy has put pressure on the budgets of many Americans. The state plans to help by sending people one-time payments of extra cash. Governor Brian Kemp dedicated over $1 billion to the Department of Human Services. The funds will provide cash aid. It is a one-time bonus payment for people in Medicaid, PeachCare for Kids, SNAP, or TANF. Governor Kemp said the money aims to help some of Georgia’s most vulnerable residents. It will aid them in coping with the continued economic impacts and inflation. (source)
April Killian

Black Panther Spotted in Alabama? Maybe...Maybe Not.

Fairly often I'll see a social media post, a news article, or a friend will send me a story about someone spotting a very rare "black panther" somewhere in the southern United States or in my home state of Alabama. Social media frenzies often erupt around these sightings with neighborly warnings such as "Keep the kids and pets indoors!" causing fear, panic and lots of gossip. Wildlife officials almost always completely dismiss these sightings - but I have found many of the witnesses to be very credible and sincere - and the sightings persist year after year. So, what exactly are all these people seeing?
Cadrene Heslop

Many Ohio Residents Eligible For $500 This Month

States are giving millions to residents. Ohio has chosen to make the focus of its program a little different. It aims to help people with their energy bills. Like most states, Ohio has chosen to help a select group of residents. These locals will receive a one-time payment. It will help with energy costs or cover the cost of central air conditioning repairs. And receivers get picked because of their income level. It bears the name - the Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program. (source)
Jake Wells

State of Ohio sending out $15 million in stimulus money

money in handPhoto by Jinyun (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the squeeze every time you got to the grocery store? Most people are right now. But there is some good news for you that you need to know about. Recently, Governor Mike Dewine recently shared that his administration is giving $15 million dollars to local food banks in Ohio.
AL.com

Prison strike, sheriff's appeal, Tua fallout: Down in Alabama

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has responded to the striking inmates at the state’s major prisons. Former Limestone County, Alabama Sheriff Mike Blakely’s appeal has been denied by the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals. The neurotrauma consultant who cleared former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagavailoa to re-enter last Sunday’s NFL...
thefreshtoast.com

What Is THC-H And Is It Really 10 Time Stronger Than Regular THC?

THC-H is the latest cannabinoid in town. Compared to the very potent delta-9 THC and THC-P, THC-H is sure to give you that extra nudge. New findings always seem to come up almost on a daily basis on the cannabis front, bringing a surplus of active compounds such as flavonoids, cannabinoids, and terpenes that create special experiences upon mixing and matching.
WKRG News 5

Reaction to closure of 3 Ala. casinos following Supreme Court decision

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The State Supreme Court has ordered casino shutdowns in two counties, prompting questions over the future of gambling in Alabama. Casinos in Lowndes and Macon counties will soon be closing following the court’s decision Friday. It’s the latest move in a decades-long saga by the state going after gambling. Political Analyst […]
Alabama Now

Alabama man, four others stole millions with fake university they created

An Alabama man was one of four people who admitted in court Thursday to creating a fake university in order to steal millions of dollars from the U.S. Department of Education. Leo Thomas, 56, of Phenix City, Alabama, along with Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto, Georgia; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus, Georgia; Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the Department of Education’s financial aid programs of millions of dollars in federal funds.
Business Insider

An organization linked to Stacey Abrams lost a lawsuit to increase voter turnout after a judge found no evidence Georgia's voting systems are racially discriminatory

A judge ruled against a voting rights lawsuit filed by a group founded by Stacey Abrams. Judge Steve Jones wrote that Georgia's Exact Match absentee voting system did not constitute racial discrimination. Abrams' gubernatorial race opponent, Gov. Brain Kemp, praised the ruling. A Stacey Abrams backed-organization lost a federal lawsuit...
Essence

Georgia On The Line: Inside Stacey Abrams' Race To Make History

Stacey Abrams is campaigning to become the first Black, woman governor of Georgia. With the help of her community, it can be done. Stacey Abrams walks into the small office we’re meeting in dressed in a red blazer, an undershirt, and dark gray slacks. I can tell she is ready for the end of this 12-hour-long press day. Regardless of her tiredness, there’s no slouch in her walk. She moves through the world as someone who has known her purpose since before she took her first steps. Her winning smile greets me.
Georgia State

