Chickasaw County, IA

951thebull.com

EMS Advisory Council Hosts Town Hall Monday Night in Rockford

The Floyd County EMS Advisory Council continues to host town hall meetings in advance of November’s vote on a resolution to declare emergency medical services (EMS) as essential services. If the measure is approved, it would allow the County to use a combination of a property tax and income...
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
951thebull.com

Charles City School District Works to Improve Building Security

The Charles City School District continues to look at ways to improve security at all of its schools. Within the last two months, concerns have been expressed to the School Board about outside doors to classrooms being propped open, thus increasing the vulnerability of students and staff to intruders. During...
CHARLES CITY, IA
951thebull.com

New Hampton LOSST Town Hall Meeting Wednesday

On the November 8th general election ballot, the City of New Hampton will ask its citizens to approve redirecting revenue generated by its one-cent Local Option Sales and Service Tax (LOSST) to help pay for the City’s portion of a public ambulance service in Chickasaw County. That’s Mayor Bobby...
NEW HAMPTON, IA
KIMT

Fire at The Manor in Mason City classified as fatal

MASON CITY, Iowa - One person has died as the result of a fire on Oct. 1 at The Manor in Mason City. Officials said the fire occurred Oct. 1 at 6:04 p.m. with light smoke showing from a fifth-floor window. “Firefighters performed search and rescue and shut the fire...
MASON CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Firefighters respond to Evansdale garage fire

EVANSDALE, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire devastated a garage at a home in Evansdale early Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the fire in the 1700 block of Enid Street at about 2:45 a.m. The family was able to exit the home. No injuries were reported. There was only minor damage...
EVANSDALE, IA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Where Are These Missing Iowa Men?

37-year-old LC Matlock worked at the Tyson IBP Plant and lived alone in Waterloo, Iowa. On July 5, 2004, his sister, Josephine Matlock, watched LC walk across the Mullan Avenue Bridge. Josephine watched her brother until he disappeared in the distance, Iowa Cold Cases reports. She never realized this would be the last time she saw LC.
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Winneshiek County man wants $1 million bond reduced; state resists

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - A Winneshiek County man has motioned to lower his bond after being charged with murder. A criminal complaint shows 43-year-old Aaron Whittles from Decorah stated he fatally shot Lawrence Whittle with a firearm and that it had happened on March 17th in the 2600 block of Sand Rock Road, north of Freeport.
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, IA
104.5 KDAT

Waterloo Man Found Covered in Blood After Stabbing Mother in the Face

Like everywhere else in this country, there are some pretty wild crimes that happen from time to time, and headlines that definitely grab your attention. In regards to the articles I've put together as of late, there are a few that stand out among the rest when it comes to crime in the Hawkeye State. In recent memory, Iowa 13-Year-Old Being Charged with Threat of Terrorism, Drunk Iowa Man Bites Police Officer Trying to Help Him, Iowa Man Stabs Cat, "God Told Me To Do it", and Iowa Man Attempts to Burn House Down With His Mother Inside may be the ones that take the cake.
WATERLOO, IA
who13.com

Finalists announced in ‘Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin’ contest

IOWA — The search for the best breaded pork tenderloin sandwich in the state of Iowa is nearing the end. On Monday the Iowa Pork Producers Association announced the five finalists in their annual contest to find the restaurant that serves the best take on the Iowa original. The...
IOWA STATE
kwayradio.com

Man Stabbed Mom in Face

A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his mother in the face over the weekend, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 29 year old Arnel Dizdarevic was arrested and charged with Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury, Domestic Assault with a Weapon, and Violation of a No Contact Order. Dizdarevic was already awaiting trial for allegedly beating his mother in 2021. In that case police were called to an apartment on Shamrock Drive where Dizdarevic told police he had beaten up his mother. She was found with facial injuries. Dizdarevic was arrested and charged with Misdemeanor Domestic Assault Causing Injury. He missed his court date and remained at large until two months later when he was found at his mother’s apartment. He was arrested and sentenced to time served and released pending the assault trial. He missed his next court date and remained at large until this weekend. Dizdarevic was found walking on Hess Road with bloody hands and clothing. He was uninjured.
WATERLOO, IA
951thebull.com

Gary Lee Goddard, 73, Nashua

Gary Lee Goddard age 73 of Nashua, IA, died Saturday, October 1, 2022, at MercyOne Medical Center in Mason City. A Celebration of Life Prayer Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 5 2022, at St. Michael’s Catholic Parish Center in Nashua located at 101 Merrill St Nashua, IA 50658 with the Rev. Jerry Kopacek presiding.
NASHUA, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Bring Me My Lunch Day 7 Winner – Dan Goebel

It’s Day 7 of the “KMCH, Bring Me My Lunch” contest!. Now through October 14th around 8:35 am, we’re calling a local farmer on their cell phone – and if they answer their phone by saying, “KMCH, Bring Me My Lunch”, then that’s exactly what we’ll do! We deliver them lunch for four from one of our local participating restaurants.
MASONVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Man dead after Cedar Falls motorcycle accident

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 10:39 a.m. Saturday morning, MercyOne Paramedics, Cedar Falls Police, and Cedar Falls Fire Rescue were sent to Viking Road, east of the intersection with Hudson Road after receiving a report of an accident involving a car and a motorcycle. At the scene, responders...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
951thebull.com

Charles City Chamber Bingo Nights to Return This Weekend

Chamber Bingo Nights return this weekend in Charles City. The Charles City Area Chamber of Commerce will host a series of Bingo Nights on Saturday evenings this fall and winter at the Columbus Club beginning October 8th. Early bird bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. with regular bingo at 7 p.m....
CHARLES CITY, IA
KIMT

Woman sentenced for stealing from North Iowa chiropractor

MASON CITY, Iowa – Embezzling from her employer means probation for a Mason City woman. Sydney Lynn Keith, 36, has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to complete all recommended mental health treatment and finish a budgeting and finance course offered by a local bank or Consumer Credit.
MASON CITY, IA
951thebull.com

Donald E. Caspersen, 80, New Hampton

Donald E. Caspersen, age 80, of New Hampton, IA passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 Am on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton with Father Jim Goerend celebrating. Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in New Hampton.
NEW HAMPTON, IA

