951thebull.com
EMS Advisory Council Hosts Town Hall Monday Night in Rockford
The Floyd County EMS Advisory Council continues to host town hall meetings in advance of November’s vote on a resolution to declare emergency medical services (EMS) as essential services. If the measure is approved, it would allow the County to use a combination of a property tax and income...
951thebull.com
Already Shorthanded New Hampton Police Department Losing Another Officer
An already shorthanded New Hampton Police Department is losing another officer. NHPD has been operating down one officer since June, when Officer Seth Uetz resigned to join the Charles City Police Department. Another officer was out for six weeks on Family Medical Leave from late June until early August. On...
951thebull.com
Charles City School District Works to Improve Building Security
The Charles City School District continues to look at ways to improve security at all of its schools. Within the last two months, concerns have been expressed to the School Board about outside doors to classrooms being propped open, thus increasing the vulnerability of students and staff to intruders. During...
951thebull.com
New Hampton LOSST Town Hall Meeting Wednesday
On the November 8th general election ballot, the City of New Hampton will ask its citizens to approve redirecting revenue generated by its one-cent Local Option Sales and Service Tax (LOSST) to help pay for the City’s portion of a public ambulance service in Chickasaw County. That’s Mayor Bobby...
KIMT
Fire at The Manor in Mason City classified as fatal
MASON CITY, Iowa - One person has died as the result of a fire on Oct. 1 at The Manor in Mason City. Officials said the fire occurred Oct. 1 at 6:04 p.m. with light smoke showing from a fifth-floor window. “Firefighters performed search and rescue and shut the fire...
951thebull.com
Summit Signs Easement Agreements for 73% of Proposed Carbon Pipeline in Floyd County
Summit Carbon Solutions, which wants to build a carbon capture pipeline through Floyd County, says they have secured almost three-quarters of the easement agreements with landowners along the proposed route. In a statement, Summit says more than 73% of the easements have been accounted for, which CEO Lee Plank adds...
KCRG.com
Firefighters respond to Evansdale garage fire
EVANSDALE, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire devastated a garage at a home in Evansdale early Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the fire in the 1700 block of Enid Street at about 2:45 a.m. The family was able to exit the home. No injuries were reported. There was only minor damage...
Where Are These Missing Iowa Men?
37-year-old LC Matlock worked at the Tyson IBP Plant and lived alone in Waterloo, Iowa. On July 5, 2004, his sister, Josephine Matlock, watched LC walk across the Mullan Avenue Bridge. Josephine watched her brother until he disappeared in the distance, Iowa Cold Cases reports. She never realized this would be the last time she saw LC.
KCRG.com
Winneshiek County man wants $1 million bond reduced; state resists
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - A Winneshiek County man has motioned to lower his bond after being charged with murder. A criminal complaint shows 43-year-old Aaron Whittles from Decorah stated he fatally shot Lawrence Whittle with a firearm and that it had happened on March 17th in the 2600 block of Sand Rock Road, north of Freeport.
Waterloo Man Found Covered in Blood After Stabbing Mother in the Face
Like everywhere else in this country, there are some pretty wild crimes that happen from time to time, and headlines that definitely grab your attention. In regards to the articles I've put together as of late, there are a few that stand out among the rest when it comes to crime in the Hawkeye State. In recent memory, Iowa 13-Year-Old Being Charged with Threat of Terrorism, Drunk Iowa Man Bites Police Officer Trying to Help Him, Iowa Man Stabs Cat, "God Told Me To Do it", and Iowa Man Attempts to Burn House Down With His Mother Inside may be the ones that take the cake.
KIMT
Clear Lake apartment manager accused of using master key to burglarize residence
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A woman employed to manage an apartment complex has been arrested for using a master key to burglarize an apartment. Cassie Miller, 40, is facing charges of felony burglary and possession of burglar tools. Court documents state Miller used her master key to steal a checkbook...
who13.com
Finalists announced in ‘Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin’ contest
IOWA — The search for the best breaded pork tenderloin sandwich in the state of Iowa is nearing the end. On Monday the Iowa Pork Producers Association announced the five finalists in their annual contest to find the restaurant that serves the best take on the Iowa original. The...
kwayradio.com
Man Stabbed Mom in Face
A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his mother in the face over the weekend, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 29 year old Arnel Dizdarevic was arrested and charged with Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury, Domestic Assault with a Weapon, and Violation of a No Contact Order. Dizdarevic was already awaiting trial for allegedly beating his mother in 2021. In that case police were called to an apartment on Shamrock Drive where Dizdarevic told police he had beaten up his mother. She was found with facial injuries. Dizdarevic was arrested and charged with Misdemeanor Domestic Assault Causing Injury. He missed his court date and remained at large until two months later when he was found at his mother’s apartment. He was arrested and sentenced to time served and released pending the assault trial. He missed his next court date and remained at large until this weekend. Dizdarevic was found walking on Hess Road with bloody hands and clothing. He was uninjured.
951thebull.com
Gary Lee Goddard, 73, Nashua
Gary Lee Goddard age 73 of Nashua, IA, died Saturday, October 1, 2022, at MercyOne Medical Center in Mason City. A Celebration of Life Prayer Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 5 2022, at St. Michael’s Catholic Parish Center in Nashua located at 101 Merrill St Nashua, IA 50658 with the Rev. Jerry Kopacek presiding.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Bring Me My Lunch Day 7 Winner – Dan Goebel
It’s Day 7 of the “KMCH, Bring Me My Lunch” contest!. Now through October 14th around 8:35 am, we’re calling a local farmer on their cell phone – and if they answer their phone by saying, “KMCH, Bring Me My Lunch”, then that’s exactly what we’ll do! We deliver them lunch for four from one of our local participating restaurants.
KCRG.com
Man dead after Cedar Falls motorcycle accident
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 10:39 a.m. Saturday morning, MercyOne Paramedics, Cedar Falls Police, and Cedar Falls Fire Rescue were sent to Viking Road, east of the intersection with Hudson Road after receiving a report of an accident involving a car and a motorcycle. At the scene, responders...
951thebull.com
Charles City Chamber Bingo Nights to Return This Weekend
Chamber Bingo Nights return this weekend in Charles City. The Charles City Area Chamber of Commerce will host a series of Bingo Nights on Saturday evenings this fall and winter at the Columbus Club beginning October 8th. Early bird bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. with regular bingo at 7 p.m....
These 5 Evil Killers Walked Among Iowa Folk Leaving Their Dark History To Haunt Us
Serial Killers have walked among our rich Iowa soil, and they have left their dark history within our towns. Although they might not have committed all of their crimes here, they still stained our precious state with their evil acts. Here are 5 killers that have left their dark history in Iowa.
KIMT
Woman sentenced for stealing from North Iowa chiropractor
MASON CITY, Iowa – Embezzling from her employer means probation for a Mason City woman. Sydney Lynn Keith, 36, has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to complete all recommended mental health treatment and finish a budgeting and finance course offered by a local bank or Consumer Credit.
951thebull.com
Donald E. Caspersen, 80, New Hampton
Donald E. Caspersen, age 80, of New Hampton, IA passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 Am on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton with Father Jim Goerend celebrating. Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in New Hampton.
