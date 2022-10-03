ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katie Lee Biegel Has The Perfect Grilled Cheese Recipe

By Allie Gold
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show
 2 days ago
Katie Lee is joining us on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show to talk all about our night with her at New York City's Wine And Food Festival as well as making the perfect grilled cheese and more.

Katie Lee has what she thinks is the perfect grilled cheese. When Elvis Duran asks if she uses butter or mayo for her grilled cheese, Katie Lee had an interesting response... She uses both! Katie Lee will butter the outside of the bread and put mayo and a THICK slice of cheese to create the sandwich. She also comments on Gandhi's point of 'isn't soup just sauce with stuff in it." Immediately Katie Lee responded 'no.'

Katie Lee also talks about 'Beat Bobby Flay' as well as comments on which chefs nowadays just 'do it right.'

Watch our full interview with Katie Lee above and make sure to get tickets to our Tacos & Tequila night at NYC's Wine and Food Festival!

