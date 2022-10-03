Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon Warehouse: Where Amazon Prime Returns Become Your Next Online Bargains
Many of us have taken advantage of Amazon Prime’s liberal return policy – in a good way, of course. We buy something online from Amazon, decide it isn’t what we were expecting, then start the easy online process of returning the item. Your refund is usually applied to your payment method as soon as it’s checked in to the shipper, say a UPS store.
Amazon puts a second Prime Day sale on the calendar
Amazon is adding another Prime Day to the calender.
Amazon devices are on mega sale ahead of Prime Day—get early Black Friday deals on speakers, tablets
Some of the best Amazon devices are on sale ahead of October Prime Day 2022. Shop these early Black Friday savings on speakers, cameras and more.
Deal Alert! This $700 Cordless Stick Vacuum Is on Sale for $130 at Amazon Right Now
Shoppers are "so impressed" with its suction power Instead of lugging around a bulky vacuum cleaner with a cord that limits where you can clean, it might be time to invest in something cordless. Cordless vacuums can cost upwards of $500, but luckily we found one at Amazon that's a whopping 81 percent off right now. The Inse S610 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is on sale now until October 9 for just $130, so if you've been thinking about switching to a lightweight cordless vacuum, this is your sign...
IN THIS ARTICLE
daystech.org
Amazon is practically giving away Echo devices today
There are all types of Amazon Echo offers which can be accessible proper now from Amazon, which is providing a terrific alternative to buy a number of gadgets which can be powered by Amazon’s Alexa. The digital assistant, which gives excessive comfort to the entire household with the most effective Alexa instructions and the most effective Alexa expertise, is accessible by way of Amazon’s lineup of sensible audio system and sensible shows.
The Verge
TCL’s 65-inch 5-Series TV is $150 off today at Amazon and Best Buy
Finding a QLED TV with Dolby Vision, HDR10 Plus, and AMD FreeSync compatibility isn’t difficult, but it's not often that we find those features in a TV this affordable. Thankfully, you can currently get the 65-inch TCL 5-Series for $549.99 at Amazon and Best Buy, the lowest price yet on a model that typically costs $699.99. This 2022 configuration of TCL’s 5-Series QLED comes with the Roku streaming platform built in, giving you access to all of your favorite shows and services. However, Amazon and Best Buy also have a configuration that’s equipped with all the same features but uses Google TV for the same price.
The Verge
Amazon is about to announce a bunch of new products
Amazon has some new products on the way. The company is holding an invite-only, virtual event today, where it’s expected to introduce products from across its lineup of brands. Chances are, there’s going to be a lot to see. Amazon is unusually good at keeping its upcoming releases under...
Autoblog
Best Amazon Prime Day October 2022 air compressor deals already available
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Amazon Prime Early Access will be here next week and although the big days are still to come, plenty of sales have already started. If you missed out on a new jump starter during the first Prime Day back in July, now is a great opportunity to pick one up at a discount. We'll be keeping this list updated throughout the Prime Early Access event, so check back often! If you're interested in automotive accessories in general, check out our official best early automotive accessory deals post right here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shop the Fire TV Cube for 50% off Right now as Part of Amazon’s Early Prime Day Deals
Streaming devices are a must-have tech device in every home and there’s a lot to choose from including streaming media sticks and media players. Luckily for you, the Fire TV Cube is seeing a major discount right now and is on sale for just $59.99 (originally $119.99). This Prime Exclusive deal is live for a limited time only, and you will need to be a Prime member to take advantage of it. Buy: Fire TV Cube $119.99 With Amazon Prime Day just a few days away, now is a good time to snag a Prime Subscription. You can get your first...
CNET
Amazon, Target, Walmart and More: 4 Easy Ways to Save Money on Shipping
Have you ever filled up your cart while shopping online, only to reach the checkout and realize you'd be paying almost as much in shipping fees as you did on what you're actually buying? That extra cost might tempt you to cancel your whole purchase. But don't worry: There are a few easy ways to avoid shipping and delivery fees, so you can shop with abandon (or at least feel better about not spending that extra $10).
SPY Tested Amazon Smart Plug Is the Gift That Keeps On Giving and Now It’s Under $13
If you didn’t realize it yet, there are some outstanding early bird deals going on right now before Amazon’s Early Access Sale event begins next week. We’ve been relentlessly scouring for some of the best daily deals around, and in our search, there’s one that stands out — the Amazon Smart Plug. This simple, often considered low-tech gadget, has done wonders for our SPY editors. For a limited time right now, you can snag it for under $13. That’s a whopping 48% off its normal price. Just like us, you’ll have a newfound respect for this gadget when you find out all...
CNET
Score a Refurb Apple Watch Deal From Just $90 Following Series 8 Launch
Though the Apple Watch Series 8 just launched, you don't have to spend $400 and up for a great Apple Watch deal. Woot has kicked off a sale on a variety of previous-gen Apple Watch models with prices as low as $90. If the updates to the Apple Watch Series 8 and second-gen Apple Watch SE don't appeal to you, you could save a huge chunk of cash by going for an older model without sacrificing too much in terms of features.
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale home and kitchen deals: Best pre-sale deals to shop now
If one wasn’t enough to quench your thirst for deal-hunting, you’ll be pleased to know the rumours are true: Amazon is hosting a second Prime Day sale in less than one weeks’ time.After months of speculation, the dates of the Prime Early Access have been announced, with the 48-hour shopping event taking place on Tuesday 11 October and Wednesday 12 October.One of the best times to score a saving across TVs, laptops, gaming, home appliances, mattresses and so much more, the Prime Day two-day event took place in its usual slot of July earlier this year. We saw everything from...
Amazon Prime Day TV deals 2022: Dates and best offers to expect on LG, Samsung, Sony Bravia and more
For the first time, Amazon is squeezing an extra Prime Day into the calendar. Whether it’s because the retail giant stumbled across a warehouse full of TVs, laptops, smart watches and homeware it had forgotten about, or simply because Jeff Bezos really loves a heavily discounted electric toothbrush, we’re all being treated to a second Prime Day event on 11 and 12 October.Officially called the Prime Day Early Access Sale, the event promises big savings across everything from kitchen appliances and games consoles to booze and Amazon gadgets. Televisions are one of the most popular purchases on Amazon Prime...
Amazon Prime Early Access Garmin deals: what to expect in the October sale
Amazon is holding a second sales event for Prime members, and we'll be rounding up all the best Garmin deals
CNET
Amazon Discounts Echo, Fire TV and More by Up to 59% Ahead of Prime Early Access Sale
We are just over a week away from Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, but that didn't stop the company from starting a huge sale with up to 59% off a bunch of its best hardware. Amazon recently hosted an event in which it announced a bunch of new devices like Fire TVs, the Kindle Scribe and more, but they are not yet available. If you're looking to get your hands on some Amazon devices like the Echo, Fire TV, Ring doorbell and more, now is your chance to save big.
techunwrapped.com
Amazon launches new hub for discounted shopping
Amazon has just announced this Monday, October 3, 2022 the launch of Amazon Access, a new hub that centralizes the programs, reductions and features offered by the platform to make purchases at a lower cost. On September 28, Amazon held its annual conference dedicated to presenting its future products and...
How many Amazon Echoes do you need for your home?
Depending on the size of your home and where you feel you could use some Alexa assistance, you really don't need to spend more than $300 to fill your home with Echo speakers.
TechRadar
Black Friday begins now at Target - 8 must-see deals on Apple Watch, Xbox, and more
The holiday shopping season seems to start earlier and earlier each year, and one retailer has kicked things off super-early in 2022. The Target Deal Days event is now underway with discounts available across a range of categories - including TVs, toys, laptops, Apple, home decor, games consoles, and more.
Phone Arena
Best Buy and Amazon are offering some killer new deals on the just-released OnePlus 10T 5G
As if the OnePlus 10T didn't already offer exceptional value for your money at a retail price of $650 and up, a killer pre-order deal discounted the top-of-the-line 256GB storage/16GB memory variant by a cool 100 bucks from $750, turning bargain hunters into digital hoarders and vice versa. Although the...
Comments / 0