ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, IA

Comments / 0

Related
KGLO News

First step in flood mitigation effort for Ideal Creek, Mason Creek approved by Mason City council

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City last night approved submitting an application for the Federal Emergency Management Agency Advanced Assistance program through the Iowa Department of Homeland Security to assist with costs associated with assessing the Ideal Creek watershed above the Eastbrooke neighborhood and in the Mason Creek watershed upstream of South Federal Avenue for a possible flood mitigation project.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Fire at The Manor in Mason City classified as fatal

MASON CITY, Iowa - One person has died as the result of a fire on Oct. 1 at The Manor in Mason City. Officials said the fire occurred Oct. 1 at 6:04 p.m. with light smoke showing from a fifth-floor window. “Firefighters performed search and rescue and shut the fire...
MASON CITY, IA
951thebull.com

New Hampton LOSST Town Hall Meeting Wednesday

On the November 8th general election ballot, the City of New Hampton will ask its citizens to approve redirecting revenue generated by its one-cent Local Option Sales and Service Tax (LOSST) to help pay for the City’s portion of a public ambulance service in Chickasaw County. That’s Mayor Bobby...
NEW HAMPTON, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
County
Floyd County, IA
Floyd County, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Industry
City
Carbon, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Lawler, IA
951thebull.com

EMS Advisory Council Hosts Town Hall Monday Night in Rockford

The Floyd County EMS Advisory Council continues to host town hall meetings in advance of November’s vote on a resolution to declare emergency medical services (EMS) as essential services. If the measure is approved, it would allow the County to use a combination of a property tax and income...
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
951thebull.com

Charles City School District Works to Improve Building Security

The Charles City School District continues to look at ways to improve security at all of its schools. Within the last two months, concerns have been expressed to the School Board about outside doors to classrooms being propped open, thus increasing the vulnerability of students and staff to intruders. During...
CHARLES CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pipelines#Carbon Capture#Ethanol#Easements#Urban Construction#Linus Business#Business Industry#Construction Maintenance#The Iowa Utilities Board#Cerro Gordo#Navigator Co2 Ventures
KIMT

Mason City woman wins huge prize in lottery game

MASON CITY, Iowa - A woman from Mason City is now $50,000 richer after playing a scratch-off lottery game. A Facebook post from the Iowa Lottery says Cassandra Chiri won the top prize in the Super Crossword scratch game. She purchased the winning ticket at a Casey's General Store in...
MASON CITY, IA
kiow.com

Dirksen Sentenced on Multiple Charges

Tyler Dirksen of Woden pled guilty to Count 1 “Domestic Abuse Assault,” a simple misdemeanor, and Count 2 “Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on July 19, 2022. For Count 1, Dirksen...
WODEN, IA
951thebull.com

Gary Lee Goddard, 73, Nashua

Gary Lee Goddard age 73 of Nashua, IA, died Saturday, October 1, 2022, at MercyOne Medical Center in Mason City. A Celebration of Life Prayer Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 5 2022, at St. Michael’s Catholic Parish Center in Nashua located at 101 Merrill St Nashua, IA 50658 with the Rev. Jerry Kopacek presiding.
NASHUA, IA
KAAL-TV

16-year-old killed by train in Albert Lea

(ABC 6 News) – Albert Lea police are investigating a fatality at a city railroad crossing that occurred late Tuesday night. According to the police department, at approximately 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the Union Pacific railroad crossing near the intersection of Garfield Ave. and Ramsey St. after receiving a report from the train operations crew that an individual had been run over by the train.
ALBERT LEA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
951thebull.com

Charles City Chamber Bingo Nights to Return This Weekend

Chamber Bingo Nights return this weekend in Charles City. The Charles City Area Chamber of Commerce will host a series of Bingo Nights on Saturday evenings this fall and winter at the Columbus Club beginning October 8th. Early bird bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. with regular bingo at 7 p.m....
CHARLES CITY, IA
951thebull.com

Donald E. Caspersen, 80, New Hampton

Donald E. Caspersen, age 80, of New Hampton, IA passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 Am on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton with Father Jim Goerend celebrating. Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in New Hampton.
NEW HAMPTON, IA
KIMT

Vehicle struck by gunfire in Albert Lea shooting

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A shooting investigation is underway in Albert Lea after a vehicle was struck by gunfire. Police said it happened Tuesday night at 9:34 at 201 N. Broadway Ave. “Upon arrival, officers confirmed that a shooting had taken place with no one injured and one vehicle struck...
ALBERT LEA, MN
1650thefan.com

Three area teams among those in first IHSAA RPI ratings

The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released its first RPI ratings. RPI is short for Rating Percentage Index, which is a statistical system used to comparatively rank teams. The top-16 teams that qualify for the playoffs in Classes 5A, 4A and 3A are determined by RPI. Area teams in...
CEDAR FALLS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy