KGLO News
First step in flood mitigation effort for Ideal Creek, Mason Creek approved by Mason City council
MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City last night approved submitting an application for the Federal Emergency Management Agency Advanced Assistance program through the Iowa Department of Homeland Security to assist with costs associated with assessing the Ideal Creek watershed above the Eastbrooke neighborhood and in the Mason Creek watershed upstream of South Federal Avenue for a possible flood mitigation project.
KGLO News
Clear Lake council to consider rezoning land near State Park for residential development
CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council tonight will consider the first reading of an ordinance rezoning land in the 2600 block of South Shore Drive for residential development. The council in August denied rezoning the seven-and-a-half acre parcel at 2605 South Shore Drive after receiving a petition...
KIMT
Fire at The Manor in Mason City classified as fatal
MASON CITY, Iowa - One person has died as the result of a fire on Oct. 1 at The Manor in Mason City. Officials said the fire occurred Oct. 1 at 6:04 p.m. with light smoke showing from a fifth-floor window. “Firefighters performed search and rescue and shut the fire...
951thebull.com
New Hampton LOSST Town Hall Meeting Wednesday
On the November 8th general election ballot, the City of New Hampton will ask its citizens to approve redirecting revenue generated by its one-cent Local Option Sales and Service Tax (LOSST) to help pay for the City’s portion of a public ambulance service in Chickasaw County. That’s Mayor Bobby...
951thebull.com
EMS Advisory Council Hosts Town Hall Monday Night in Rockford
The Floyd County EMS Advisory Council continues to host town hall meetings in advance of November’s vote on a resolution to declare emergency medical services (EMS) as essential services. If the measure is approved, it would allow the County to use a combination of a property tax and income...
951thebull.com
Charles City School District Works to Improve Building Security
The Charles City School District continues to look at ways to improve security at all of its schools. Within the last two months, concerns have been expressed to the School Board about outside doors to classrooms being propped open, thus increasing the vulnerability of students and staff to intruders. During...
kchanews.com
Already Shorthanded New Hampton Police Department Losing Another Officer
An already shorthanded New Hampton Police Department is losing another officer. NHPD has been operating down one officer since June, when Officer Seth Uetz resigned to join the Charles City Police Department. Another officer was out for six weeks on Family Medical Leave from late June until early August. On...
KIMT
Clear Lake apartment manager accused of using master key to burglarize residence
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A woman employed to manage an apartment complex has been arrested for using a master key to burglarize an apartment. Cassie Miller, 40, is facing charges of felony burglary and possession of burglar tools. Court documents state Miller used her master key to steal a checkbook...
KIMT
Mason City woman wins huge prize in lottery game
MASON CITY, Iowa - A woman from Mason City is now $50,000 richer after playing a scratch-off lottery game. A Facebook post from the Iowa Lottery says Cassandra Chiri won the top prize in the Super Crossword scratch game. She purchased the winning ticket at a Casey's General Store in...
kiow.com
Dirksen Sentenced on Multiple Charges
Tyler Dirksen of Woden pled guilty to Count 1 “Domestic Abuse Assault,” a simple misdemeanor, and Count 2 “Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on July 19, 2022. For Count 1, Dirksen...
951thebull.com
Gary Lee Goddard, 73, Nashua
Gary Lee Goddard age 73 of Nashua, IA, died Saturday, October 1, 2022, at MercyOne Medical Center in Mason City. A Celebration of Life Prayer Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 5 2022, at St. Michael’s Catholic Parish Center in Nashua located at 101 Merrill St Nashua, IA 50658 with the Rev. Jerry Kopacek presiding.
KAAL-TV
16-year-old killed by train in Albert Lea
(ABC 6 News) – Albert Lea police are investigating a fatality at a city railroad crossing that occurred late Tuesday night. According to the police department, at approximately 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the Union Pacific railroad crossing near the intersection of Garfield Ave. and Ramsey St. after receiving a report from the train operations crew that an individual had been run over by the train.
These 5 Evil Killers Walked Among Iowa Folk Leaving Their Dark History To Haunt Us
Serial Killers have walked among our rich Iowa soil, and they have left their dark history within our towns. Although they might not have committed all of their crimes here, they still stained our precious state with their evil acts. Here are 5 killers that have left their dark history in Iowa.
951thebull.com
Charles City Chamber Bingo Nights to Return This Weekend
Chamber Bingo Nights return this weekend in Charles City. The Charles City Area Chamber of Commerce will host a series of Bingo Nights on Saturday evenings this fall and winter at the Columbus Club beginning October 8th. Early bird bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. with regular bingo at 7 p.m....
951thebull.com
Donald E. Caspersen, 80, New Hampton
Donald E. Caspersen, age 80, of New Hampton, IA passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 Am on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton with Father Jim Goerend celebrating. Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in New Hampton.
KIMT
Vehicle struck by gunfire in Albert Lea shooting
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A shooting investigation is underway in Albert Lea after a vehicle was struck by gunfire. Police said it happened Tuesday night at 9:34 at 201 N. Broadway Ave. “Upon arrival, officers confirmed that a shooting had taken place with no one injured and one vehicle struck...
1650thefan.com
Three area teams among those in first IHSAA RPI ratings
The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released its first RPI ratings. RPI is short for Rating Percentage Index, which is a statistical system used to comparatively rank teams. The top-16 teams that qualify for the playoffs in Classes 5A, 4A and 3A are determined by RPI. Area teams in...
