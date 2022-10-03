ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
mymixfm.com

Chick-Fil-A, local sorority partner for Think Pink Week

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Wednesday, Chick-Fil-A partnered with Indiana State University’s sorority, Zeta Tau Alpha, in an effort to raise awareness for breast cancer. By mentioning ZTA’s cause, Chick-Fil-A will donate a portion of the sale to the sorority’s funds. The sorority’s week-long event, Think Pink Week,...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Two charged in connection to overdose death of Terre Haute woman

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people will appear in court later this month after they were accused of contributing to the overdose death of a Terre Haute woman. Indianapolis police arrested 25-year-old Aaron Gates of Paris, Illinois. Police also arrested 24-year-old Kristin Carrington of Greencastle, Indiana. Officials believe they dealt...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Fox 59

Court docs: Bloomington man threatened walkers with machete

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington man faces charges after police say he followed people on a trail and threatened them with a machete. The court document filed in the case against Jeremy Roberts reads like a short horror story. Four people were walking down the B-Line Trail late Saturday afternoon when a stranger approached them.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
County
Daviess County, IN
Local
Indiana Education
Daviess County, IN
Society
Daviess County, IN
Education
wamwamfm.com

The New Daviess County Sheriff App

The new Daviess County Sheriff App is up and running, keeping the community informed of any information that the department needs to get out. You can download the app for free on your Apple or Android phone. Just search for Daviess County Indiana Sheriff and add it to your list. Chief Deputy Steve Sturgis with the department says they are able to post a lot of information on the app…
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Good Samaritan Hospital drops mask mandate

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Good Samaritan Hospital announced they were updating their mask policy on Tuesday, allowing for optional masking in all of their facilities. The decision comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their guidelines for healthcare facilities late last month. The hospital will continue to monitor COVID transmission rates in Knox […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Semi Drives Into Susan Bobes Restaurant

Gibson County – There was an accident at Susan Bobes Restaurant in Princeton where a semi drove partially into the dining room. No one was in the building at the time. Per the city engineer, there is no structural damage. According to the owner, they have started clean up...
PRINCETON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Racism#Weht#Racial Injustice#Racial Issues#Daviess Co
14news.com

Police: 1 person shot in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police were called to the 200 block of W. Oregon Street Tuesday afternoon in Evansville. Neighbors in the area tell us they hear about five shots, then saw someone limp to a white car, then drive away. Police say one person was shot, but the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Man shows up at Evansville hospital with gunshot wound

Police are looking for more information in a Tuesday afternoon shooting that happened in Evansville, Indiana. The Evansville Police Department says officers were sent to an area of West Oregon Street near Jacobsville Park just before 1 p.m. Tuesday after multiple 911 callers reported hearing five or six gunshots. Dispatchers...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Kevin Welborn, 45, of Washington, was arrested on 3 counts of Incest, 2 counts of Domestic Battery, Neglect of a Dependent, and Invasion of Privacy. Bond was set at $250,000. Trevor Pinkston, 29, of Terre Haute, was arrested on a count of Petition to Revoke. No bond was set. Total...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

ECSD says “an old scam has reared its ugly head”

ALBION, Ill. (WEHT) – The Edwards County Sheriff’s Department (ECSD) says an old scam has returned, and the scam involves claims that a loved one has been arrested and needs bail money. ECSD says some people in Edwards County have received calls from someone claiming to be a relative like a grandchild. Deputies say the […]
EDWARDS COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
wibqam.com

Dancing with the TH Stars already raising $200,000

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Dancing with the Terre Haute Stars is just days away, fundraising hundreds of thousands of dollars for Chances and Services for Youth. The event will take place Friday, October 7th at 7 p.m. at the Hulman Center. Our Shelby Reilly is one of the 12 stars who will be dancing and has helped fundraise for CASY.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Update: Passersby render lifesaving aid to trucker before EMTs arrive

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: A semi-truck driver from Georgia has been flown to an Indianapolis hospital following a rollover crash on I-70 in Clay County Tuesday. According to Indiana State Police Sergeant Matt Ames, the crash occurred at approximately 8:00 a.m. at the 23-mile marker of I-70 westbound. That’s near the Brazil exit. Ames […]
BRAZIL, IN
14news.com

Semi crashes into restaurant in Princeton, closes intersection

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid the intersection of Broadway Street and Main Street due to a crash. Princeton police say the crash involved a semi going into a building. A picture shared with us shows the building hit was Susan...
PRINCETON, IN
mymixfm.com

Update: One injured in Sycamore St. house fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was brought to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries following a house fire Wednesday evening in the 1400 block of Sycamore St. Fire officials reportedly saw a plume of smoke around 7:00 pm and headed over to investigate where they...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wbiw.com

Fire consumes home on Shawswick School Road

BEDFORD – Firefighters from Shawswick and Pleasant Run Township Volunteer Fire Departments battled a mobile home fire in the 300 block of Shawswick School Road Monday. The fire was reported at 5:34 p.m. According to Shawswick VFD Chief Bob Brown, when firefighters arrived the mobile home was on the ground. The fire had consumed it.
SHAWSWICK, IN
theseymourowl.com

Tragic accident claims Marcus Booker’s life

Marcus Booker, a member of the Seymour Owl family, died in a single-vehicle wreck Friday evening September 23 in far northeastern Jackson County, police reported to The Tribune. Marcus was born on September 3, 2006, in Columbus, Indiana, the son of Larry Montell and Brandy Lee Bragg Booker. The crash,...
JACKSON COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy