Electronics

TechSpot

NikoBB

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. NikoBB replied to the thread DisplayPort vs HDMI: What's Best for High Refresh Rate Gaming?. DP2.0 is the only interface that supports 8k monitors today without loss of quality up to 36 bit color depth...
TechSpot

Expect SSD and RAM prices to rise as memory manufacturers slash production

Why it matters: We've been experiencing low RAM and SSD prices for a while now, a result of weakening consumer demand and excess inventory, but that could end sooner than expected after Micron and other manufacturers announced they are reducing production. The latest report from TrendForce notes that memory pricing...
notebookcheck.net

New spec details and pricing for the first RISC-V laptops revealed by Alibaba

Back in July this year, Xcalibyte was announcing pre-orders for the first RISC-V laptops dubbed Roma, but there was no info on pricing and availability. The Roma laptops are now available to order from Alibaba, and the spec sheet was updated with more details. Prices start at US$1499, with the first batch expected to ship in Q4 2022.
notebookcheck.net

AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs are faster in Linux with Spectre V2 mitigations enabled

AMD Ryzen (Zen) Linux / Unix Security Software. Last week, Michael Larabel from Phoronix revealed that the new AMD Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" processors, while still in need to have some software mitigations enabled, were also "surprisingly faster for the most part leaving the relevant mitigations enabled." Back then, the processor tested to draw such conclusions was the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X. This week, he is back to confirm his initial findings by testing the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X.
PC Magazine

SanDisk's Pro-G40 Is an 'Ultra-Rugged' Portable SSD

SanDisk today launched its most rugged portable SSD yet, which will survive being immersed in water, dropped from height, and crushed. The Pro-G40 SSD is referred to as "ultra-rugged" due to its IP68 dust/water resistance rating. It can also handle 4,000lb of crush resistance, and drops of up to 3 meters without your data being at risk. The NVMe SSD contained inside is combined with an aluminum core to pull away heat and a "pro-grade" enclosure for protection.
TechRadar

1000TB SSDs could become mainstream by 2030 as Samsung plans 1000-layer NAND

Samsung Electronics has revealed its roadmap for its SSD ecosystem at the 2022 Samsung Tech Day and it looks tasty. It has plans to “stack over 1,000 layers” in its most advanced NAND chip by 2030 although it has stopped short of revealing whether it would be actual products available on shelves (if these are still around by the end of the decade), products shipped to customers (like Teamgroup) or samples in its labs.
The Independent

Solar power world record broken with ‘miracle material’

Researchers have passed the 30 per cent efficiency barrier with silicon solar cells for the first time by combining them with the so-called “miracle material” perovskite.A team from various universities and institutes in the Netherlands made the breakthrough with a tandem solar cell that compliments traditional silicon-based cells – which have an energy conversion efficiency of around 22 per cent – with the widely-acclaimed properties of perovskite.The researchers said that achieving greater than 30 per cent efficiency with the four-terminal tandem device marked “a big step in accelerating the energy transition” and would improve energy security by reducing fossil...
TechSpot

Samsung unveils 5-year roadmap for processors, reaching 1.4nm by 2027

Forward-looking: During Samsung's Foundry Forum 2022, the company revealed a roadmap for processor sizes within various Samsung devices. Samsung Foundry's presentation went in-depth regarding the next five years of the roadmap, giving enthusiasts a glimpse into the near future of mobile computing. Samsung has long been one of the leading...
TechSpot

Raspberry Pi production remains hamstrung by supply chain issues

In brief: Availability of in-demand consumer electronics including game consoles and graphics cards is much healthier today compared to the beginning of the year but it is not ubiquitous. As those in the market for a Raspberry Pi can attest to, finding one is just as much of a chore now as it was nine months ago unless you want to grossly overpay for one from a third-party marketplace. Worse yet, the situation likely will not improve anytime soon.
techunwrapped.com

Intel closes… its SSD division with a huge loss

We have to go back about 50 years, to 1968, when Intel released its first storage solution. We are talking about Intel 3101 memory, a static random access memory SRAM. It was the first solution, one of the different solutions presented, the culmination being the Intel X25, SSD drives for the industry. The company completely abandons this segment.
TechSpot

Linux 6.0 releases stable branch supporting latest architecture

Something to look forward to: Users interested in new chip architectures like Raptor Lake, Arc Alchemist, or RDNA 3 will receive expanded Linux support with the release of the OS' latest kernel. Linux 6.0 introduces many other improvements with other important updates coming very soon with 6.1. Stable Linux kernel...
notebookcheck.net

XMG's Apex 15 MAX laptops are world's first to support the AMD R7 5800X3D desktop-grade processor with 3D V-Cache

AMD Deal Desktop Laptop Ryzen (Zen) Zen 3 (Vermeer) XMG’s desktop replacement Apex 15 MAX laptops equipped with desktop-grade CPUs from the Ryzen 5000 series are getting a new BIOS that enables support for the Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor. This essentially transforms the APEX 15 MAX into the world’s first laptop to support 3D V-Cache technology, offering improved gaming performance.
TechSpot

Microsoft Office deal is back with its lowest price ever

TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Microsoft Office is the king of productivity suites and if you use Word, Excel or Powerpoint on a regular basis, know that right now you can buy an Office license outright for just $35.99. This is the lowest price we have ever seen for the bundle, with no subscription or recurring fees involved.
TechSpot

TechSpot

ABOUT

TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.

 https://www.techspot.com

