First published in the Sept. 29 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. The La Cañada High School varsity boys’ water polo team dropped a nonleague game last Tuesday against host Crescenta Valley High of La Crescenta, 12-6. LCHS goalie Max Ratcliffe had multiple saves and he also scored on a shot from nearly the length of the pool with just a second remaining in the first half. Tait Landswick and Ian Wipfli each tallied a pair of goals, while Michael Kwan scored once.

GLENDALE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO