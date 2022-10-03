Read full article on original website
Burroughs Falls at Harvard-Westlake, 39-14
First published in the Oct. 1 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burroughs High School varsity football team concluded its portion of the nonleague schedule last Friday after falling at Harvard-Westlake High in Studio City, 39-14. No individual statistics were reported to the Burbank Leader. The Bears (4-1 overall)...
Spartans, St. Francis Have Byes; Open League This Week
First published in the Sept. 29 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. The La Cañada High School varsity football team had a bye last week and will open Rio Hondo League action by hosting San Marino on Friday, Sept. 30, at 7 p.m. The Spartans (3-2 overall) haven’t...
Nitros Lose to South El Monte, 34-0
First published in the Oct. 1 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Glendale High School varsity football team remained winless after losing to visiting South El Monte, 34-0, as the Nitros were missing 16 players for last Friday’s game. Despite the shutout, the Nitros’ offensive effort was led...
LCHS Falls in Consecutive Games
First published in the Sept. 29 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. The La Cañada High School varsity boys’ water polo team dropped a nonleague game last Tuesday against host Crescenta Valley High of La Crescenta, 12-6. LCHS goalie Max Ratcliffe had multiple saves and he also scored on a shot from nearly the length of the pool with just a second remaining in the first half. Tait Landswick and Ian Wipfli each tallied a pair of goals, while Michael Kwan scored once.
Hoover Wins 6th Straight, Best Start Since 1953
First published in the Oct. 1 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Hoover High School varsity football team made history last Friday after routing host Marshall High in Los Angeles, 42-8. The Tornados are undefeated through their first six games, an achievement that hasn’t happened since the 1953 season.
Falcons Fall to Calabasas in Nonleague Finale
First published in the Oct. 1 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Calabasas came calling last Thursday as Crescenta Valley took the field for its final tuneup before the beginning of Pacific League play. For a while it went pretty well for the host Falcons, but then things changed. After...
Undefeated Flintridge Prep Blanks Thacher, 34-0
First published in the Sept. 29 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. It was another impressive performance by the undefeated Flintridge Prep varsity football team as it blanked visiting Thacher High of Ojai, 34-0, in a nonleague game last Thursday. Thacher, which was ranked No. 1 in the final...
La Salle Receives $1 Million Grant
First published in the Sept. 22 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. La Salle College Preparatory has received a historic $1 million grant from the President Carrico Family Foundation in support of the school’s newly launched CARLOW Center for Medical Innovation. This grant represents the largest one-time gift in...
Pasadena Waldorf Students Return to Campus
First published in the Sept. 22 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The beautiful shade trees on the 5-acre Machris Mariposa Campus provided relief from the high temperatures as Pasadena Waldorf School kicked off the new school year. “We are very happy to welcome parents and visitors to Pasadena Waldorf...
City Approves Burbank’s Housing Element
First published in the Oct. 1 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank City Council approved the state-required housing element of the city’s 2035 general plan, detailing its plans for 12,000 new housing units. This venture represents a departure from the city’s slumping development patterns, signaling significant changes for Burbank’s Downtown and Golden State districts.
High Point Students Take On School Year
First published in the Sept. 22 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Students recently returned to High Point Academy for the 2022-23 school year. As classes resumed, the excitement of being back on campus set in for many of the students who were happy to see their fellow classmates and teachers again.
The Waverly School Begins New Year
First published in the Sept. 22 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Waverly School recently welcomed students back to campus, where its new Head of School Clarke Weatherspoon was excited for the new academic year. Weatherspoon said the Waverly School is in an “exciting period of transition.”. “We...
Burbank Educator Is Among County’s Top Teachers
First published in the Oct. 1 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Local educator Lisa Fuentez, a 1st-grade teacher at McKinley Elementary School, was in attendance for the Los Angeles County Office of Education’s 41st annual Teachers of the Year awards banquet in Universal City on Sept. 23 to be honored as one of the top educators in the region.
Blair Students Earn National Recognition
First published in the Sept. 22 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Several PUSD students can go ahead and pat themselves on the back for earning prestigious academic awards from the College Board’s National Recognition Programs. Blair students Auden Perez, Hadrian Huidor, Minal Saldivar and former Blair student Hagop...
Pasadena Waldorf Embraces First-Day Traditions
First published in the Sept. 22 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The vintage teardrop trailer, which serves delicious lattes, was open for families as they mingled on the first day of school at Pasadena Waldorf. Many took the opportunity to catch up with friends after drop-off and then head...
Superintendent Spells Out Goals for School Year
First published in the Sept. 29 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. Following an annual tradition, Wendy Sinnette presented her goals as superintendent of the La Cañada Unified School District for the 2022-23 academic year to the Governing Board Tuesday, with an emphasis on high-quality instruction, safety and wellness for students.
Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation: Centennial Campaign Raises $40 Million
First published in the Sept. 22 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation, the stadium’s nonprofit organization, has compiled of its $40-million centennial fundraising campaign that launched in 2017. The energetic campaign announcement was shared by Legacy Board of Directors and campaign chairman, Mickey Segal,...
LCF Adds Speed Deterrents to Angeles Crest Highway
First published in the Sept. 29 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. La Cañada Flintridge residents may have noticed a few changes driving southbound on Angeles Crest Highway toward Foothill Boulevard, including the addition of yellow backplates, all-red flashing signal heads and increased signage. The city has gone...
City Council Contenders Speak at Forum
First published in the Oct. 1 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank Chamber of Commerce and Leadership Burbank held a candidate forum between the five city council candidates on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Woodbury University. Each candidate sought to distinguish herself from the others before election day this...
LCFEF Donates $2.5M to LCUSD Schools
First published in the Sept. 29 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. Thanks to generous donations during the 2021-22 school year, the La Cañada Flintridge Educational Foundation exceeded their goal by $500,000 by contributing a record $2.5 million to the La Cañada Unified School District at Tuesday’s district governing board meeting.
