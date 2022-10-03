ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Two accused of cheating by putting weights in fish during Ohio tournament

By Nexstar Media Wire, Abigail Cloutier, Michael Bartiromo
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s6uzW_0iKEYUrb00

( WKBN ) – Two Ohio men are accused of putting lead weights in fish they caught during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship on Friday.

Tournament director Jason Fischer inspected the fish caught by Chase Cominsky and Jacob Runyan, according to the Toledo Blade . He told Nexstar that during that inspection, he felt hard objects in the belly of one of the fish.

When he cut open one of the fish, Fischer found lead weights . It happened in at least two other fish, with one also having walleye fillets inside, the Toledo Blade reports .

How to help victims of Hurricane Ian

Multiple videos shared on TikTok from the event show Fischer finding the weights in the fish. The crowd around them can then be heard yelling at Cominsky and Runyan to leave. Other fishermen can also be heard yelling expletives toward the men.

Fischer posted an apology on Lake Erie Walleye Trail’s Facebook page , stating, “All LEWT anglers deserve better, I will take time and figure out how I can solidify the integrity of our sport here on Erie. I appreciate all the support the last 24 hours and for the last 4 years. I truly love what WE have built and I will be back next season with some great new ideas. Schedule will be posted soon!”

Cominsky and Runyon, who were disqualified, would have finished in first place and taken home a prize of roughly $30,000.

California Raisins: How a longshot sales ploy became an ’80s sensation

Fischer, who also serves as a Cleveland police officer , said on Facebook that Steve Tsczyko and Christopher French won first place.

According to the Blade , Cominsky and Runyan were disqualified from another Lake Erie Walleye Trail event in 2021 because one of them failed a polygraph test. Runyan told the Blade that they passed a subsequent polygraph test.

Lake Erie Walleye Trail’s tournaments offer hundreds of thousands of dollars in prizes each year.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) confirms that its wildlife officers were contacted by tournament organizers on Friday. They are preparing a report for the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

Officials at ODNR declined to comment further, saying the investigation is still open.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Bar with central Ohio ties destroyed in Hurricane Ian

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Owners of a southwest Florida restaurant with roots in central Ohio are trying to figure out their next steps after Hurricane Ian destroyed their pizza place. Jackie and Greg Chapin grew up in Gahanna and own Gatsby’s Pizza in Bonita Springs, Florida. It’s known as a Buckeye gathering spot there. “The […]
GAHANNA, OH
Field & Stream

Serious EHD Outbreak Hits Ohio and Indiana

According to a recent National Deer Association (NDA) report, a serious outbreak of epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) is currently infecting whitetail deer in parts of Ohio and Indiana. EHD is an infectious, viral disease that impacts deer, elk, pronghorn, and bighorn sheep. It is transmitted by biting midges known as “no-see-ums.” The disease is known to kill a significant number of deer across the country each year, especially in the southeast.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
California State
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
California, OH
City
Toledo, OH
whbc.com

Ohio Woman Among Dead From Ian’s Florida Fury

DAYTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A trip to Florida, at the worst possible time. A Dayton woman is among the dead in the Sunshine State. 40-year-old Nishele Harris-Miles was killed in Fort Myers when the roof of the house she was in collapsed during Hurricane Ian and a nail pierced an artery.
DAYTON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If so, then you should check out these places in the state of Ohio. If you like fish and chips, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint in central Ohio. Get a fish platter, which comes with two pieces of their crispy fried fish, chips, two hushpuppies, and your choice of coleslaw or macaroni salad. They also have tasty fried shrimp, smelts, and crab cakes. If you're really hungry, Marino's offers all-you-can-eat fish on Saturdays.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finding Fish#Lake Erie#Cleveland Police#Hurricane Ian Multiple#Tiktok#Lewt#California Raisins
WGN Radio

How much will the damage from Hurricane Ian cost?

Mark Friedlander, Director of Corporate Communications for the Insurance Information Institute, joins John to talk about how much the damage will cost as a result of Hurricane Ian. Mark also explains kind of insurance people have or don’t have in Florida and what their next steps are.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
wosu.org

Asian longhorned ticks spreading across Ohio, threaten livestock

They're tiny and brown, and they're crawling their way across Ohio. The Asian longhorned tick (ALHT) is an exotic species first reported on U.S. soil in 2017 and has since been found in at least 17 states. So far, they've been found in at least five Ohio counties, most recently...
OHIO STATE
ocj.com

More farmland preserved in Ohio

More Ohio farmland will remain Ohio farmland. The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) is proud to announce 110 acres have been added to the Farmland Preservation Program. Brother and sister owners David Saunders and Mary Schlemmer in Clark County become the 25th Ohio farm to join the program this year.
OHIO STATE
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy