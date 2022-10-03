Read full article on original website
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
While Cutting Funding Capacity By $1B, loanDepot Execs Get Raises
2 top executives receive boosts to base salaries from lender that has eliminated nearly 4,000 positions this year. At the same time that loanDepot reduced its funding capacity by $1 billion, the company approved raises for two of its top executives. In a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Mortgage Applications Hit 25-Year Low
MBA Market Composite Index fell 14.2% last week to the slowest pace since 1997. The Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, plummeted 14.2% on a seasonally adjusted basis. The Refinance Index decreased 18% from the previous week and was 86% lower than the same week one...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Guild Mortgage Upgrades 3-2-1 Home Plus Program
Financing for first-time homebuyers is about to get easier in 3-2-1... The 3-2-1 Home Plus program allows customers to purchase a home with as little as 3% down. It also provides a $2,000 Home Depot Gift Card plus additional assistance ranging from $1,000 to $2,500. This low-down payment program can...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Mortgage Rates Post 1st Decline In 7 Weeks
Ongoing economic uncertainty cited as 15-year and 30-year fixed rates fall. The volatility of mortgage rates continued this week, as rates fell slightly for the first time in seven weeks, according to Freddie Mac. The government-sponsored enterprise today released its weekly Primary Mortgage Market Survey (PMMS), showing that the 30-year...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
U.S. Experiencing A 'Stimulus Hangover, Not A Recession'
California economist says COVID-19 stimulus payments caused problems. Economist says the Fed's interest rate hikes are causing economic woes. He says the best way to fight inflation is with inflation. A recession isn't on the horizon, and the country's economic woes are due to the government's response to COVID-19, a...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Redfin: Homebuyers’ Down Payments Escalated During Pandemic
Intense housing competition and soaring house prices prompted buyers to double their down payments. Down payments have declined slightly in recent months after peaking at $66,000 in May and June. Although Redfin reported that prices are falling from their peak, they’re still near record highs. The rising cost of...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Rate Lock Volume Continues To Drop
Year-over-year total lock volume falls by nearly 50%. MCT’s rate lock activity indices are based on actual locked loan volume, not applications. Total mortgage rate locks by dollar volume fell 5.4% month-over-month in September. Mortgage lock volumes continue to drop when compared to the summer of 2021, according to...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Redfin Adds Down Payment Assistance Info To Home Listings
Teams with Down Payment Resource to provide information on more than 2,200 assistance programs nationwide. In a move that will pay dividends for everyone along the home buying chain — buyers, realty agents, lenders, and the myriads of allied professionals — Redfin has agreed to display all available down payment assistance programs as part of its listings.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Fannie Mae's Housing Sentiment Edging Toward All-Time Low
Fannie Mae's monthly HPSI report showed its seventh straight month of declines, approaching a drastic low. For the first time since May 2020, more respondents expect home prices to decline. The percentage of respondents who say their household income is greater than it was a year ago increased from 25%...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
U.S. Job Growth Slowing Gradually
Adds 263,000 jobs in September; unemployment rate dips to 3.5%. Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 263,000 in September, fewer than the 315,000 added in August. Economy added jobs for the 21st straight month. MBA predicts Fed will announce a 0.5% increase in federal funds rate in November. The U.S....
